Family Fun Awaits in Flinn Springs!
My daughter and I recently ventured to Flinn Springs on a Saturday afternoon. Located 24 miles east of downtown San Diego, Flinn Springs offers outdoor spaces, unique shops, and tasty eateries. If you haven’t yet been, it’s time to work a visit into your weekend plans. Family fun awaits in Flinn Springs!
5 Thanksgiving Crafts for Kids
Thanksgiving time is here, and we know how it goes. The turkey is roasting, the adults are mingling, and while the kids are waiting for their food, they might complain that they’re bored. Pull out these Thanksgiving crafts before it’s time to eat, and everyone will be entertained!
Tips for Holiday Travel with Kids
The holidays are almost here, and that means many of us are making travel plans to spend time with loved ones. While we’re excited to make new memories, sometimes the thought of traveling with young kids makes us less-than cheery. Here are some of my top tips for traveling with little ones this holiday season.
Discovering Local Kids Hair Salons Around Columbia
Choosing a place to get your child’s hair cut can be overwhelming. Small children have a difficult time sitting still, and the typical 24-hour news stations or soft rock hits that play at most regular salons will not hold their interest. The assortment of sharp instruments and strange buzzing tools can be scary for children, especially for first haircuts.
Tips for Being Good Houseguests (With Kids!) This Holiday Season
Over the river and through the woods to Grandmother’s (or Auntie’s or Grandpa’s or Mom’s friend’s, etc.) house we go! If your family is traveling for the holidays and staying at a friend’s or family member’s house, there are things you can do to make sure that it’s a pleasant experience for everyone involved.
The Seasonal Blues
The seasons have changed, the weather has changed, it’s getting darker earlier, and the holidays are starting. I don’t know about you, but I get a little anxious and feel the shift in my morale as I look ahead while counting down the days until summer. The warm...
5 Benefits of Raising Kids with Pets
There are so many benefits of raising kids with pets. According to The American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, “A child who learns to care for an animal, and treat it kindly and patiently, may get invaluable training in learning to treat people the same way”. In...
Do Your Kids Share a Room?
Our family of five lives in a three-bedroom Beaverdale ranch. My husband and I bought the house as newlyweds and were delighted by all the space. We’ve since been blessed with three kids. There is no longer “all the space.”. In order to create the illusion of more...
Cincinnati Holiday Gift Guide
We are so thankful to the sponsors featured here that helped make this year's holiday gift guide possible!. Presenting your annual Cincinnati holiday gift guide! Whether you’re looking for awesome new gift ideas for your kids, want experiences to gift, or are searching for a good cause to gift to on behalf of your family, we’ve got our top picks all rounded up here for you.
Sister Site Spotlight:: Phoenix Moms
4. Only a few hours drive from beaches in California or Mexico. Our most popular events are the Mom’s Night Events. We love hosting moms in an intimate (and often delicious!) setting. We are looking forward to having more in person events in 2023.
