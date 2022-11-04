ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Pedestrian rushed to hospital with serious injuries after collision in Hazlemere

A man remains in hospital with serious injuries following a collision in Hazlemere on Friday evening (November 4). Officers were called just after 10pm on Friday, November 4 to reports of a collision between a blue Audi A3 and a pedestrian in Amersham Road, Hazlemere. The road was closed for...

