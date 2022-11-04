Read full article on original website
Pedestrian rushed to hospital with serious injuries after collision in Hazlemere
A man remains in hospital with serious injuries following a collision in Hazlemere on Friday evening (November 4). Officers were called just after 10pm on Friday, November 4 to reports of a collision between a blue Audi A3 and a pedestrian in Amersham Road, Hazlemere. The road was closed for...
Archie Battersbee’s mother asks coroner to examine role of TikTok in death
The mother of Archie Battersbee, the 12-year-old boy who died in August after his life support was switched off, wants a coroner to consider what role exposure to TikTok videos may have played in his death. Archie suffered a catastrophic brain injury on 7 April at his home in Southend,...
Buckinghamshire roadworks: All roadworks set to impact motorists in Buckinghamshire this week including on M40 and A41
An abnormal load trial as part of work on the controversial HS2 project will see traffic lights put in place on a major Buckinghamshire road next week. Lorries will be carrying 30m concrete beams through the county ahead of plans to realign the road. The A41 near Aylesbury will be...
