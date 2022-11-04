Read full article on original website
Related
buckinghamshirelive.com
Pedestrian rushed to hospital with serious injuries after collision in Hazlemere
A man remains in hospital with serious injuries following a collision in Hazlemere on Friday evening (November 4). Officers were called just after 10pm on Friday, November 4 to reports of a collision between a blue Audi A3 and a pedestrian in Amersham Road, Hazlemere. The road was closed for...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Buckinghamshire roadworks: All roadworks set to impact motorists in Buckinghamshire this week including on M40 and A41
An abnormal load trial as part of work on the controversial HS2 project will see traffic lights put in place on a major Buckinghamshire road next week. Lorries will be carrying 30m concrete beams through the county ahead of plans to realign the road. The A41 near Aylesbury will be...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Attack on Dover immigration centre by High Wycombe man declared 'terrorist incident' driven by 'extremist ideology'
The attack on an immigration centre in Dover last weekend has been declared a terrorist incident by investigating officers. On Sunday, October 30, 66-year-old Andrew Leak - from High Wycombe - reportedly hurled petrol bombs at an immigration centre in Dover leading to two people suffering minor injuries. Leak was...
Comments / 0