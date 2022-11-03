Read full article on original website
Tuesday in Portland: Voters decide if city gets new form of government and more top stories on Election DayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: More Oregonians experiencing power outages, Oregon ballots due by 8 p.m. tomorrow and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Portland City Council votes to adopt Mayor Wheeler's homelessness planEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Howard's Heart provides holiday cheer for teens in foster careRose BakPortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasAuburn, ME
KATU.com
'We are not going to become Portland,' Vancouver moves forward with 3rd Safe Stay shelter
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Vancouver City Council voted Monday to move forward with its third Safe Stay community. Safe Stays are city-run homeless shelters, giving access to food, sleeping space, and social services to try and help people find stability. The Council held several public information sessions recently. These...
thereflector.com
Vancouver Clinic opens new facility at Salmon Creek campus
The Vancouver Clinic has opened the doors to a new facility at its Salmon Creek campus, which features an urgent care and specialty department suites. The new facility opened at 2529 NE 139th St., Vancouver on Monday, Nov. 7. The three-story, 75,500-square-foot building features a ground-floor urgent care and a number of suites for departments, alongside an outpatient surgery center, stated a release from the Vancouver Clinic.
KUOW
Portland approved a plan to ban homeless camping. Now what?
Last night, the City Council in Portland, Oregon, approved a proposal to ban homeless camping. The plan would create city-sanctioned camping sites, then enforce a ban on people camping elsewhere, on sidewalks, in parks, and in other public areas. Rebecca Ellis covers Portland City Hall for Oregon Public Broadcasting. She...
iheart.com
17 Arrested During Transit Center Mission
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Transit Police Division conducted a public safety mission at the Gateway Transit Center in Northeast Portland on Tuesday, November 1st. The mission focused on the platform and surrounding Park & Ride parking lots. These locations at the Gateway TC draw some of the most calls for service and complaints.
Portland City Council Position 3 Candidates Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty and challenger Rene Gonzalez face off over the future of Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Polls have shown Portland voters are frustrated and angry over growing homelessness and crime in the city, with 85% of respondents saying the City Council is ineffective. That poll was conducted by DHM research in early October. And with the race between Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty...
Developers formally request $30M in Oregon City public funding
Potential urban renewal dollars would still not be enough for proposed construction on landfill, Summit Development saysWith the election looming and with time running out to make their landfill-topping construction financially viable, the developers of a proposed 62-acre residential and shopping area in Oregon City formally asked the Urban Renewal Commission for $30 million in public funds. City commissioners have so far been expressing skepticism over the need for the city's contribution to private buildings on a former Oregon City landfill, and they've been delaying any referral of a public vote. Under the city's charter, any request to sell bonded...
What are the reasons why some parents pull their children out of Salem public schools?
Public schools have had a rough few years. Since the start of the pandemic, parents have pulled more than one and a half million kids out of the public education system and turned elsewhere. What's your opinion?
Washington County clears homeless camp off Highway 47
Local nonprofit workers and volunteers have criticized the county's methodology as unfair.Washington County cleared a homeless camp off Highway 47 outside Forest Grove the morning of Monday, Nov. 7. Spokesperson Emily Roots said county officials assessed the camp Sept. 28 and Oct. 16 and found enough trash, debris and structures to warrant the action. Roots added the county made an effort Monday morning to provided evicted campers with help finding housing. "The Department of Housing Services has also contracted with outreach providers since July 2022 who visit encampments to work with people experiencing homelessness and connect them with housing and shelter...
thatoregonlife.com
Portland Announces Plan To Ban Homeless Encampments and Build Shelters
Portland was once defined by its roses and hiking trails. There were waterfalls, quiet sanctuaries, and paths through the temperate rainforest. Residents could bask in nature, or spend their time strolling through downtown streets, browsing, shopping, and exploring tiny shops. It wasn’t perfect. The city had its fair share of eccentricities, but that was part of the allure. Portland was weird, not unsafe.
hillsboroherald.com
$10,000 Awarded to Hillsboro’s Project Never Again to Provide Duffel Bags, Supplies to Children in Foster Care
Thanks to the communities’ support, Portland’s Elliott, Powell, Baden, and Baker (EPB&B) has officially awarded a $10,000 donation to Hillsboro’s Project Never Again, a local organization dedicated to extending compassion and dignity through duffel bags for children in foster care. The $10,000 award will help Project Never Again to continue to purchase duffel bags, supplies for courage cards, and luggage tags for children in foster care, with the hope that no child will have to carry their personal items in a garbage bag.
WWEEK
Where There’s Smoke, There’s Civic Neglect
Portland has some pretty flimsy regulations when it comes to outdoor camp and cooking fires—as well as camping in public spaces. And it can be argued that those weak regulations have contributed to what is now a gut-wrenching humanitarian crisis happening throughout our streets. What once felt like compassion...
kptv.com
ShotSpotter coming to Portland: putting controversial technology in the crosshairs
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland is on the verge of closing another year with record-breaking murders, driven by the increasing gun violence that’s plagued the city since the pandemic. As of Monday, there have been 82 homicides so far this year, compared to 90 in 2021. Portland Police report...
The Portland Mercury
They Don't Even Go Here
I am so sick and tired of everyone and their best friend from college constantly trying to tell us Portlanders how to be have and what we should be doing. We have enough problems internally with our heavily corrupt and fascistic Mayor trying to install a new level of ghetto and government containment and debtors prison for individuals and families who fail to conform to the systems expectation of useful consumption. How about this? If you don't live in Portland, if you don't vote here, how about you mind your own f*cking business and turn your sights on getting your nice suburban neighbors to give a f*ck about what's happening to the world around them. I'm not saying we should be checking anyone's papers, I just think that before you give a boost to the latest comment on portland politics, make sure they actually vote here and aren't just trying to hitch a ride on the trump train or make a quick buck trashing our city. I don't think this is going to happen, because it would require people to question their associations and maybe even put them in danger of becoming unpopular or uncool for challenging the constant contentiousness of the status quo.
KGW
Six businesses at Southeast Portland shopping center damaged and burglarized
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Southeast Portland shopping center was hit hard over the weekend, with half a dozen businesses targeted and the vandals leaving a trail of damage. Six businesses at the East Burnside Plaza on Southeast 55th Avenue and East Burnside Street all had their doors boarded up by Monday morning. The stores were damaged and some burglarized over the weekend.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Cowlitz County, WA
Make Cowlitz County, Washington, your next destination if you want to spend time in nature while still having urban conveniences within reach. The county isn’t just rich in natural beauty and history, making it an exceptional destination for all travelers. It is also known as the location of the...
opb.org
Political polarization means late season questions of Joe Kent’s employment unlikely to sway voters
One night a week before the election, Republican congressional candidate Joe Kent held a quiet forum at the Clark County Republican Party headquarters. After rattling off his platform for half an hour, he opened the floor to questions. The questions, from a room of about two dozen people, varied. Would...
thereflector.com
Old Cedars golf course reopens as Gordy Jolma Family Natural Area
What was once the Cedars at Salmon Creek Golf Course officially reopened on Nov. 2 as the Gordy Jolma Family Natural Area. The remnants of sand traps were the only clear signs that the land was once used as a golf course as vegetation overtook what were once manicured fairways and greens. The titular cedars and other tall trees flanked the sides of the now meadows, save for patches of trees strategically placed to challenge the golfers of days past.
Portland Switches To Well Water
Heavy rain since Friday has caused the Bull Run Reservoir to get cloudy with silt and debris, so the Portland Water Bureau has switched to the Columbia South Shore Well Field to provide all of the drinking water to the city.
Local non-profit grants Christmas wishes by helping families
Every year in Portland, the holidays are a little brighter for thousands of families thanks to the Christmas Family Adoption Foundation.
kptv.com
About that Sunday snow...Plus lunar eclipse tonight and a look ahead
Yesterday was a strange weather day, nestled in a chilly & wet weekend. I have been sick since late Friday, so I was actually in bed much of Sunday. Nothing serious, and I’m on the rebound so I’ll be back at work this evening. But I want to recap the surprise snow to some lower elevation spots during the daytime Sunday. To get snow to the valley floor on November 6th? Everything has to be exactly right for that to happen.
