Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'Beaver Blood Moon': Chicago's last chance to view a total lunar eclipse until 2025Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
CTA is hiring Full-time Bus OperatorsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago's Migrant Arrivals Have Slowed, but Local Aid Groups Continue to SupportCeebla CuudChicago, IL
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrows sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Despite Opposition Chicago 2023 Budget PassesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Related
Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL's Referees On Sunday
Tony Dungy believes the referees played a role in the Miami Dolphins' 35-32 victory over the Chicago Bears. After the game, the former head coach posted a photo of new Bears receiver Chase Claypool getting hugged by a Dolphins defender while going up for a jump ball. The officials didn't call pass interference.
Look: NFL Fans Want Referee Fired On Sunday Evening
There probably hasn't been a bigger missed call in the NFL so far this season than the missed pass interference penalty in the Bears vs. Dolphins game. Chicago fell to Miami, thanks in part to some questionable pass interference decisions. The Bears were on the wrong end of a pass interference call earlier in the game and on the wrong end of a missed pass interference call late in the game.
Justin Fields provides a reason to believe. Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts on the Chicago Bears QB’s record-setting day in a Week 9 loss.
10 thoughts after the Chicago Bears fell to the Miami Dolphins 35-32 on Sunday at Soldier Field on a record-setting day for Justin Fields, who rushed for 178 yards, the most by a quarterback in a single game in NFL history. The offense has been cooking, scoring 29 points or more in the last three games, something the Bears have accomplished only six times in the Super Bowl era. 1. Bears ...
Yardbarker
Watch: Aaron Rodgers throws tantrum after interception vs. Lions
The Green Bay Packers offense had bad news early in their Week 9 game against the Detroit Lions. They lost wide receiver Romeo Doubs and offensive lineman Jon Runyan Jr., early in the game. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was under early stress to have to do more to elevate the short-handed offense.
Colts' interim head coach choice leaves Twittersphere dumbfounded
A six-time Pro Bowler and two-time First Team All-Pro, Saturday was signed by the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 1998 but was cut and subsequently signed with Indianapolis. Saturday spent his first 12 seasons with the Colts from 1999 through 2 011, before wrapping up his career with the Green Bay Packers in 2012.
Yardbarker
Pete Carroll hints at Russell Wilson ‘resistance’ to key change
The Seattle Seahawks have certainly been the winner in the Russell Wilson divorce so far, and coach Pete Carroll dropped another hint as to why that might be. Carroll hinted at resistance from Wilson on a key wrinkle in the team’s offense when speaking Monday. The Seahawks coach said current quarterback Geno Smith has been willing to go off the wristband more, which has helped the offense run smoothly and more efficiently. This did not happen before, according to Carroll, because there was “resistance to that” in the past.
Dolphins' Mike McDaniel pleads with Justin Fields to stop playing so well
Through the first three quarters of their Week 9 matchup, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has looked great against the Miami Dolphins’ defense. Fields had only thrown for 96 yards and two touchdowns, but he added another 114 yards and a touchdown, including a 61-yard rush for the score.
Look: Mike McDaniel Not Happy With Justin Fields On Sunday
The Miami Dolphins' defense has no answers against Justin Fields, so Mike McDaniel tried a different strategy. He told the Chicago Bears quarterback to knock it off. Courtesy of Dov Kleiman, Fields ran past McDaniel on Miami's sideline after taking off for a first down. Sensing an opportunity, the head coach appeared to yell "stop it!" at the second-year pro.
Yardbarker
Josh McDaniels is blowing his second chance as an NFL head coach
Maybe time is a flat circle. How else could one explain that after a 12-year gap, Josh McDaniels is the same head coach as he was when he went 11-17 in Denver? McDaniels hasn't evolved, and it's leading to the devolution of the Las Vegas Raiders. The team blew its...
atozsports.com
Saints win before taking a snap against the Ravens on MNF
The New Orleans Saints won on Sunday, and they didn’t even play. No, not an actual win that will be added to their record, but a moral victory, you could say. And if I’m the Saints, I’ll take any victory with how this season started for them.
Yardbarker
Bears fans raging after blown pass interference call on final drive
The Chicago Bears were close to playing for overtime or beating the Miami Dolphins in regulation. Quarterback Justin Fields, who had a record-setting day, was moving the ball down the field on the Bears’ final drive. He threw a deep pass to the newly acquired Chase Claypool, who jumped for the ball but could not haul in the catch. The video replay of the jump made Bears fans upset.
Justin Fields Leaves Bears in Awe With ‘Dominant' Game Vs. Dolphins
CHICAGO -- There are few words to accurately describe what Justin Fields did Sunday at Soldier Field in the Bears' 35-32 loss to the Miami Dolphins, setting an NFL single-game record for rushing yards by a quarterback with 178. Words are my forte, but Darnell Mooney said it best after...
Ravens wide receiver DeSean Jackson expected to make season debut
The Baltimore Ravens activated veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson from the practice squad, and he is expected to make his
Yardbarker
Oops – Former Steelers’ QB Terry Bradshaw’s Troubling Comments During FOX Pregame Show Made Michael Strahan And Others Uncomfortable
The past year has been a rough one for former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw . Bradshaw has struggled with health issues including a cancer diagnosis that has affected him greatly for the past year. During a FOX pregame show earlier this season Bradshaw was seen struggling for air on camera and mixing up his words. In the following days concern for the mega-star’s health circulated on social media and it resulted in Bradshaw releasing a public statement.
Bears' Eddie Jackson Calls for Ref Accontability After PI Flag
Eddie Jackson calls for ref accountability after PI call originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears defense needed a stop, and they needed it badly. They’d struggled all day, but the offense played great to keep the team in the ball game. On a 2nd-and-10 play from the Dolphins 18-yard line, Jaylen Waddle streaked down the field. The Bears were playing their landmark Cover 2 defense, and Eddie Jackson picked him up. Tua Tagovailoa heaved a jump ball and both Jackson and Waddle made plays on the ball. The ball was thrown high and bounced off Waddle’s hands, incomplete. The Bears defense was primed to finally get a stop to set up their offense with good field position. But then they weren’t.
Chase Claypool active for Bears debut; Velus Jones Jr. a healthy scratch
New Bears receiver Chase Claypool is active against the Dolphins on Sunday and will make his debut with his new team, while rookie receiver Velus Jones Jr. was a healthy scratch.
Yardbarker
Watch: The perfect distillation of Iowa football in one play
Iowa football is amazing to watch — not in an "I can't believe how good they are" kind of way, but more of a "Ron Burgundy being impressed by his dog Baxter eating a whole wheel of cheese" kind of way. We don't know how or why they do it, but it's impressive nonetheless.
Yardbarker
Former NFL QB Makes His Thoughts On Eagles Very Clear
The Philadelphia Eagles went into Houston undefeated, and left Thursday night still undefeated. However, that win was ugly, as the Houston Texans kept the game close in the first half. With the Eagles not having a dominating win over the Texans, fans had plenty to say. While they made their...
Yardbarker
2 Former Bears go from the practice squad to active on MNF
Two former Bears will be active for the Saints on MNF. The New Orleans Saints are figuring out their offense after several injuries derailed their roster this season. Wide receiver Michael Thomas has been shut down for the season. Running back Mark Ingram II will be out against the Baltimore Ravens Monday with a knee injury. With those gaps in the roster, the Saints turned to two former Bears to be active for their contest Monday.
Yardbarker
Bears QB Justin Fields makes NFL history in breakout performance
Justin Fields and the upstart Chicago Bears went tit-for-tat with a very good Miami Dolphins team in South Beach Sunday afternoon. Chicago lost by the score of 35-32 as its final series of the game ended with a turnover on downs. But the fact that it kept this game close tells us a lot about the team under first-year head coach Matt Eberflus.
Comments / 0