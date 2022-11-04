ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

kptv.com

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Portland

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - One lucky Powerball player in Portland bought a $1 million dollar winning ticket on Wednesday, according to the Oregon Lottery. Two $50,000 tickets, also sold on Wednesday in Portland and Troutdale. The Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s drawing is now estimated at $1.5 billion should the winner...
PORTLAND, OR
klcc.org

Wind, rain trigger outages, car crashes across Oregon

Heavy rain and winds tore tree limbs and triggered power outages and flood warnings across Oregon on Friday night, marking an abrupt end to the Pacific Northwest’s recent warmer-than-usual weather. Meanwhile, snow and ice in Eastern Oregon caused semi-trucks to spin out and block lanes on Interstate 84. So...
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

Oregon houseboat floats to Washington in wind storm

A Pacific Northwest windstorm was so powerful, it caused a houseboat moored on the Oregon side of the Columbia River to break loose and float to the Washington state side. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Friday that nobody was inside when the home broke free from a marina in the 3300 block of NE Marine Drive, which appears to be near Troutdale.
OREGON STATE
KOIN 6 News

Oregon is the #10 least affordable state for renters: Analysis

(STACKER) — Full-time workers are feeling the pinch in today’s rental market. A nationwide housing shortage and skyrocketing property values—coupled with fewer pay raises for the general working population in recent decades—are fueling a squeeze in the rental market. But how affordable is rent in Oregon? In order to assess affordability, Foothold Technology looked at […]
OREGON STATE
KGW

Travel to Oregon's Shangri-La by the sea

COOS BAY, Ore. — If travel is a state of mind, Oregon sure makes you wonder how one region can offer such varied scenery and recreation. Even for the seasoned traveler, there's endless supply of secret places ripe for exploring. Along the Cape Arago Highway, discover a collection of...
CHARLESTON, OR
Channel 6000

Atmospheric river passes, now snow about to hit Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Mountain snow will continue in droves Sunday as our next link of moisture moves across the area. After picking up multiple inches on Saturday, with a handful more coming by night, we have a heavy dose moving in come Sunday. A winter weather advisory in...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Oregon hospitals overstuffed with patients ready to leave but with nowhere to go

Hundreds of recuperating Oregonians are stranded in hospitals, some for 100 days or longer, in what hospital officials say has become a humanitarian crisis. Upward of 1 in 5 Oregon hospital beds is now occupied by patients who are well enough to be discharged but still need some level of care as they recover. They have nowhere to go, however, because skilled nursing facilities and similar destinations don’t have room for them.
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

Large dump of salmon left to waste near Cascade Locks

On November 2, 2022, at about 3:45 P.M., a Trooper responded to a call of a large dump site of dead salmon near Exit 51 on I-84 and Wyeth Rd, not far from Cascade Locks, Oregon. The investigation determined the salmon were caught in gill nets. Some salmon were filleted while others were left whole. The dump site was located near a tribal in-lieu fishing site. There were also the remains of two deer with the salmon.
CASCADE LOCKS, OR
ijpr.org

Oregon hits 3 million registered voters ahead of Election Day

The Oregon Elections Division announced Friday that Oregon has hit a new milestone of 3 million registered voters. Overall Oregon voter registration has seen steady increases since the state passed the Oregon Motor Voter Law, an automatic voter registration law, in 2016. The Elections Division says vote by mail, automatic...
OREGON STATE

