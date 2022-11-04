Hundreds of recuperating Oregonians are stranded in hospitals, some for 100 days or longer, in what hospital officials say has become a humanitarian crisis. Upward of 1 in 5 Oregon hospital beds is now occupied by patients who are well enough to be discharged but still need some level of care as they recover. They have nowhere to go, however, because skilled nursing facilities and similar destinations don’t have room for them.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO