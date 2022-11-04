Read full article on original website
Oregon had a $1 million Powerball winner, but grand prize will grow to $1.5 billion jackpot
One $1 million winning ticket was sold in Oregon for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, the Oregon Lottery said Thursday. No one had all the winning numbers for the $1.2 million jackpot so the Powerball grand prize grows to an estimated $1.5 billion for the next drawing, which is Saturday. The...
kptv.com
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Portland
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - One lucky Powerball player in Portland bought a $1 million dollar winning ticket on Wednesday, according to the Oregon Lottery. Two $50,000 tickets, also sold on Wednesday in Portland and Troutdale. The Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s drawing is now estimated at $1.5 billion should the winner...
These are the Oregon counties with the current highest COVID-19 infection rates
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Oregon using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Portland, Oregon Lottery announces
There's a big winner in Oregon after a $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in the state on Wednesday, the Oregon Lottery announced on Thursday.
klcc.org
Wind, rain trigger outages, car crashes across Oregon
Heavy rain and winds tore tree limbs and triggered power outages and flood warnings across Oregon on Friday night, marking an abrupt end to the Pacific Northwest’s recent warmer-than-usual weather. Meanwhile, snow and ice in Eastern Oregon caused semi-trucks to spin out and block lanes on Interstate 84. So...
centraloregondaily.com
Oregon houseboat floats to Washington in wind storm
A Pacific Northwest windstorm was so powerful, it caused a houseboat moored on the Oregon side of the Columbia River to break loose and float to the Washington state side. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Friday that nobody was inside when the home broke free from a marina in the 3300 block of NE Marine Drive, which appears to be near Troutdale.
Oregon is the #10 least affordable state for renters: Analysis
(STACKER) — Full-time workers are feeling the pinch in today’s rental market. A nationwide housing shortage and skyrocketing property values—coupled with fewer pay raises for the general working population in recent decades—are fueling a squeeze in the rental market. But how affordable is rent in Oregon? In order to assess affordability, Foothold Technology looked at […]
beachconnection.net
Three Sea Turtles Rescued on Oregon Coast Beaches in Two Weeks (Video), One Dies
(Oregon Coast) – It is once again the season for cold-stunned sea turtles along the Oregon coast, and marine experts want beachgoers to keep an eye out for them. (Photo Tiffany Boothe, Seaside Aquarium) Three stranded and injured sea turtles were found along the Oregon coast in the last...
No judgment here: Where to grab Thanksgiving takeout in Portland
So, the in-laws are flying in for Thanksgiving and cooking isn’t one of your strengths. So what? You’re an adult. You probably own a credit card. You also live in Portland, where there’s a cornucopia of professional chefs willing to carry the burden of holiday cooking.
Travel to Oregon's Shangri-La by the sea
COOS BAY, Ore. — If travel is a state of mind, Oregon sure makes you wonder how one region can offer such varied scenery and recreation. Even for the seasoned traveler, there's endless supply of secret places ripe for exploring. Along the Cape Arago Highway, discover a collection of...
Channel 6000
Atmospheric river passes, now snow about to hit Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Mountain snow will continue in droves Sunday as our next link of moisture moves across the area. After picking up multiple inches on Saturday, with a handful more coming by night, we have a heavy dose moving in come Sunday. A winter weather advisory in...
Large breaking waves at the Oregon coast as atmospheric river arrives
TILLAMOOK, Ore. — The Oregon coast is expected to get hit by high seas and big waves Friday and through the weekend, in addition to the same high wind and heavy rain hammering much of the rest of western Oregon as an atmospheric river closes in on the Pacific Northwest.
Oregon Zoo offers half-price tickets for five days in November
The Oregon Zoo is offering five days of half-price tickets in November. The zoo said it hopes people take advantage of the deal and “paws and relax” and connect with wildlife before the busy holiday season.
Oregon officials quiet as Kroger, Albertsons merger attracts growing scrutiny
Update: Oregon’s attorney general sent a letter Thursday asking Albertsons to cancel an upcoming dividend payment in light of the merger plans. More than two weeks after Kroger’s announcement to purchase Albertsons, Oregon officials have stayed relatively quiet.
ijpr.org
Yes, we’re still changing the clocks. Checking in on Oregon’s quest for permanent daylight saving time
On Sunday, the annual occasion of “falling back” will occur at 2 a.m. for Oregonians, as the clocks switch from daylight saving time back to standard time. But the state is trying to stop the practice. In June 2019, Oregon took the first step toward eliminating the time...
Oregon hospitals overstuffed with patients ready to leave but with nowhere to go
Hundreds of recuperating Oregonians are stranded in hospitals, some for 100 days or longer, in what hospital officials say has become a humanitarian crisis. Upward of 1 in 5 Oregon hospital beds is now occupied by patients who are well enough to be discharged but still need some level of care as they recover. They have nowhere to go, however, because skilled nursing facilities and similar destinations don’t have room for them.
Friday in Portland: Portland City Council votes to adopt Mayor Wheeler's homelessness plan
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Nov. 4 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland City Council votes to adopt Mayor Wheeler's homelessness plan.
centraloregondaily.com
Large dump of salmon left to waste near Cascade Locks
On November 2, 2022, at about 3:45 P.M., a Trooper responded to a call of a large dump site of dead salmon near Exit 51 on I-84 and Wyeth Rd, not far from Cascade Locks, Oregon. The investigation determined the salmon were caught in gill nets. Some salmon were filleted while others were left whole. The dump site was located near a tribal in-lieu fishing site. There were also the remains of two deer with the salmon.
TriMet pulls FX2 rapid buses off the street in ‘abundance of caution’
TriMet’s bright green FX2-Division line buses, which hit the streets on Sept. 18 as part of a much-anticipated $175 million rapid-transit project, are off the roads less than two months later. A notice on TriMet’s website says standard 40-foot buses replaced the new 60-foot articulated buses on Nov. 2...
ijpr.org
Oregon hits 3 million registered voters ahead of Election Day
The Oregon Elections Division announced Friday that Oregon has hit a new milestone of 3 million registered voters. Overall Oregon voter registration has seen steady increases since the state passed the Oregon Motor Voter Law, an automatic voter registration law, in 2016. The Elections Division says vote by mail, automatic...
