Calcium Gluconate Production Cost Analysis Report: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements, Variable Cost, Production Cost Summary and Key Process Information

With the rise of data-centric MLOps, leading IT companies are taking this approach to build better solutions for real-time inspection in manufacturing. An interview with FPT Software’s Chief AI Officer, Dr. Phong Nguyen, explored the potential of new technologies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221106005111/en/ Dr Phong Nguyen (fourth from left) with FPT Software team at Hannover Messe - the largest industrial machinery and manufacturing technology fair, Sep 2022. (Photo: Business Wire) Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications are considered the next step in the revolution of manufacturing. In a report just released on November 3 rd, ResearchAndMarkets.com calculated that the value of AI in Manufacturing is 2.3 billion USD in 2022 and is anticipated to grow to 16.3 billion USD by 2027; growing at a CAGR of 47.9% from 2022 to 2027.

9 HOURS AGO