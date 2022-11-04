Read full article on original website
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Football Report - Week 9 RecapUnder The Radar NWLAMinden, LA
Mudbugs Split Last Homestand Until DecemberUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
2022 October Shreveport High School Invite Swim MeetUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Get Parker McCollum Concert Tickets Today During Special Presale
The 2023 country concert calendar in Shreveport-Bossier is already beginning to book up!. We just learned a few weeks ago about the huge Kane Brown: Drunk or Dreamin Tour's upcoming concert on May 6 with Dustin Lynch and LoCash at Brookshire Grocery Arena. And now, the big news is that...
q973radio.com
The Christmas Movie Filmed In Shreveport You Need To Watch This Holiday Season
We know that the film industry has filmed alot of movies and productions in the Shreveport area over the years, and while there aren’t as many productions as there use to be – it’s fun to watch movies and TV shows filmed in our hometown. As we...
KSLA
Seratones free concert opening new pavilion in downtown Shreveport’s Common Park
SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - The well-known, Shreveport native band, Seratones is playing a free concert to celebrate the opening of a new pavilion in a downtown park. On Nov. 12, starting at 3 p.m., a new pavilion is opening in the downtown Caddo Common Park, Shreveport’s first downtown green...
Shreveport Legend James Burton Reveals Important Health Update
Over the past few weeks, music fans across the world have been keeping up with the latest updates on legendary guitarist James Burton. James Burton revealed on social media in September that he was diagnosed with kidney cancer. The 83 year old musician underwent surgery at Nashville's Vanderbilt Hospital the...
KSLA
Black Restaurant Week ends with grand finale, Black Food Truck Night
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The end of Black Restaurant Week is here, but there is one last exciting event to attend, Black Food Truck Night. On Nov. 6, as a grand finale to Black Restaurant Week, some of the best food trucks in the area will be gathered all in one place for the community to enjoy and support.
bossierpress.com
Louisiana Boardwalk’s Annual Santa Parade
LOUISIANA BOARDWALK OUTLETS is kicking off the Holiday Season with the 2022 Santa Parade. The annual parade. will begin at 3:30pm on Saturday, November 5 th . The parade will begin at the south end of the Louisiana Boardwalk near the carousel and continue down main street all the way to Bass Pro Shops “Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets is excited to host this annual parade, kicking off the Holiday season in our area,” stated Boardwalk’s general manager, Ashley Warner. “We encourage you to come out and enjoy this family-friendly event to help you get into the holiday spirit.”
Family Holiday Events in the Shreveport Bossier Area
Folks are already starting to think about Christmas and all the great things that happen during the holiday season. Some of these special events in the Shreveport Bossier area will be kicking off in the next couple of weeks. I even found that tickets for the Polar Express Train ride in East Texas are selling out fast, so I thought now is a good time to let you know about some of the most incredible Christmas events coming up in our area.
Bossier Residents Rejoice the Best Pizza Is Back for a Month
I Will Never Forget The First Time I Tried the Best Pizza in Bossier. We all have had the feeling of walking into a restaurant knowing exactly what we're going to order but then the waiter or waitress totally ruins our plans right? That's exactly what happened to me at Flying Heart Brewery that day. I had my heart set on some wings and salad.
Crumbl Cookies Announces Shreveport Opening Date
I Love Crumbl Cookies, and Once You Try Them You Will Love Them Too. You have seen the famous pink box right? Crumbl’s delicious cookies are the easiest thing for me to deliver to my friends and family in Tyler, Texas the iconic pink packaging just screams that there is about to be a party in your mouth.
KSLA
Unseasonable warmth, but not for long
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! Some of y’all have seen showers today, which was expected throughout the ArkLaTex, scattered and isolated showers, and storms here and there. The warmth and humidity today result from a warm front that has swung through the region and now sits just north of I-30. Lows tonight will not be all that low, we’re looking at the upper-60s at minimum. There will likely be fog throughout the ArkLaTex overnight and into tomorrow, some of which could be dense locally, so be mindful of that when commuting tomorrow morning.
When Will Storms Arrive in Shreveport Bossier?
Severe storms are bearing down on the Shreveport Bossier area. These storms are expected to arrive in the metro area tonight. The National Weather Service says there is an enhanced risk in northwest Louisiana during the evening and overnight hours. Damaging winds and tornadoes are the main threats, with some...
Actress Says Shreveport Movie Set Was Haunted While Filming
We all know tons of stories about Shreveport being haunted. The Municipal Auditorium is one of the most well known hauntings in the entire state. There are stories of restaurants being haunted, schools being haunted, and essentially every kind of building in Shreveport having a haunted story. But how often...
bossierpress.com
High school football: Airline-Haughton rematch highlights first-round playoff pairings; Benton at home, Parkway on road
As expected, all four Bossier Parish teams in District 1-5A made the non-select Division I playoffs. And there will be a district rematch featuring two parish teams in the first round Friday. District 1 champion Airline (7-3), the No. 6 seed, hosts No. 27 Haughton (5-5). The Vikings defeated the Bucs 55-42 in Week 7 at home.
KSLA
MISSING: Former Marine from Ga. traveling through the area may be in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - John “Matt” DeFoor, 33, of Georgia, hasn’t been seen in more than a week. His family says his silver 2019 Chevy Silverado pickup was found at an apartment complex on E Egan Street in Shreveport, perhaps during his return trip between Georgia and Canton, Texas. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office says DeFoor left Covington, Ga. on Oct. 24 headed to Canton. He was last known to be there on Oct. 25.
Tornado Watch for Shreveport Area Tonight
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for northwest Louisiana, eastern and inland southeast Texas, western Arkansas and extreme southeast Oklahoma. A few tornadoes, damaging wind gusts and large hail are possible in this area through Friday night. This Tornado Watch includes Caddo, Bossier, Webster, DeSoto, Sabine and...
ktalnews.com
50 miles of garage sales: Main to Main in Webster Parish
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Junkers, pickers, antique lovers, food truck addicts and garage sale fanatics had best put on their most comfortable sneakers and clean out the beds of their pickup trucks in preparation for the 23rd annual Main to Main Trade Days in Webster Parish this weekend.
NWS: At least 5 tornadoes ripped through East Texas Friday night
MORRIS COUNTY, Texas — The National Weather Service has confirmed at least five tornadoes hammered the East Texas area Friday evening. According to the NWS, damage was reported in Upshur, Bowie, Cass, Morris,. Red River and Henderson counties. One fatality was reported in Morris County. The NWS says preliminary...
KSLA
Major wreck on Hwy 71 in South Bossier involving multiple vehicles
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A wreck on Highway 71 between Elm Grove and Taylortown involved multiple vehicles, and at least 2 injured. On Nov. 5, KSLA photographers arrived at the scene of a major wreck involving three vehicles, including a white car, an older red van, and a white truck. All three vehicles were heavily damaged.
Highest Rated Horror Movies Filmed In Shreveport
The Shreveport horror machine keeps going. There have been plenty of movies made in the Shreveport market, and as we've looked at before, a large portion of them seem to be horror movies. That's not a bad thing either. Horror movies are big business. They may not be the most...
caddoda.com
Larry Gardner guilty of Bruce Randle slaying
A Caddo Parish jury deliberated less than an hour finding Larry Delanta Gardner Jr. guilty-as-charged of second-degree murder Friday, November 4, 2022, of the April 2019 slaying of Bruce Randle near downtown Shreveport. The nine-woman, three-man jury in District Judge Ramona Emanuel’s courtroom returned its verdict against Gardner, 30, in...
