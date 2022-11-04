ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, WA

KGW

Preparations underway for Tuesday night's big freeze

PORTLAND, Ore. — The start of winter is just six weeks away, and Portland is headed for its first seriously cold weather of the season over the coming few days. Staff at Ace Hardware on Northeast Broadway said they're already seeing people come in to prepare for the what’s expected to be the coldest overnight temperatures the region has seen so far this fall.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

The mysterious tale of the Interstate Bridge ghost

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Listen to Wicked West on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and Stitcher. On a cold and rainy morning in October 1920, Grover Percival, the outgoing Mayor of Vancouver, went for a walk across the newly built Interstate Bridge. Percival, who was born in 1860 in Ohio,...
VANCOUVER, WA
KGW

Last-minute voters head to drop boxes across the Portland metro area

PORTLAND, Ore. — As people across Oregon and Washington continue to drop off their ballots in drop boxes ahead of Election Day, election officials want anyone with questions or ballot issues to get those figured out at their local county's election headquarters. In Multnomah County, Director of Elections Tim...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Six businesses at Southeast Portland shopping center damaged and burglarized

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Southeast Portland shopping center was hit hard over the weekend, with half a dozen businesses targeted and the vandals leaving a trail of damage. Six businesses at the East Burnside Plaza on Southeast 55th Avenue and East Burnside Street all had their doors boarded up by Monday morning. The stores were damaged and some burglarized over the weekend.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Family of infant on life support warns of RSV dangers

PORTLAND, Ore. — The family of a 7-month-old hospitalized with a respiratory virus called RSV wants to warn others about the dangers of the virus. Ariella Rain, who was born prematurely, was taken to the hospital with respiratory syncytial virus and bronchitis on Oct. 28. She is now on life support at Oregon Health and Science University's Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Election night in Oregon | What to know

PORTLAND, Ore. — The 2022 Midterm Election concludes Tuesday night, and it's a high-stakes political moment in both Oregon and Washington, where multiple unusually competitive races have emerged this year at all levels of government. The presidency might not be on the ballot, but the race for Oregon governor...
OREGON STATE
KGW

Portland restaurant owner recovers after being stabbed in attempted carjacking in Salem

SALEM, Ore. — The owner of a Portland ramen restaurant is recovering after being stabbed multiple times in what he says was an attempted carjacking in Salem. Ryan Callahan owns Menya Hokusei in Portland. Early Saturday morning, he was in Salem with a friend after a night out at Chattyshack, a bar on South Commercial Street. Callahan and his friend walked out to the car in the parking lot.
SALEM, OR
KGW

Midterm Election 2022: Results from the top races in Oregon and Portland

Here are the results for the biggest Oregon races including the race for governor, Portland's charter reform and a statewide measure requiring permits for gun sales. The 2022 Midterm Election is here, and Oregonians will soon begin learning the outcomes of important races throughout our region. Voters are electing a new governor, choosing new federal representatives and deciding policy for hot topics like health care, gun control and Portland's government structure.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

What to expect when you're expecting election results

PORTLAND, Ore. — It's finally Tuesday, Nov. 8, which means it's Election Day across the United States. It might look different depending on where you are in the country, but in vote-by-mail states like Oregon and Washington, it means that the cutoff time for dropping off ballots or getting them postmarked arrives at 8 p.m. — and then results starting going out.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Portland business owner's truck stolen

PORTLAND, Ore. — Neighbors and community members have been helping spread awareness on social media about a stolen truck from Red Sauce Pizza in the Beaumont-Wilshire neighborhood. "This truck has a lot of sentimental value to me. It's a stick shift but you drive on the right hand side...
PORTLAND, OR

