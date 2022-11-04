Read full article on original website
Preparations underway for Tuesday night's big freeze
PORTLAND, Ore. — The start of winter is just six weeks away, and Portland is headed for its first seriously cold weather of the season over the coming few days. Staff at Ace Hardware on Northeast Broadway said they're already seeing people come in to prepare for the what’s expected to be the coldest overnight temperatures the region has seen so far this fall.
Here’s how to winterize your home ahead of winter in the Pacific Northwest
Six weeks from winter, it’s already cold in Portland. Here’s what you need ahead of the first big freeze.
Freezing temperatures expected this week in Portland, surrounding areas
PORTLAND, Ore. — After Oregon saw a record-breaking warm and dry October, the month of November is off to a cold and wet start. This week, the Willamette Valley will see high temperatures below normal for this time of year and freezing low temperatures in some areas. A cold...
Christmas tree arrives at Pioneer Square ahead of the holiday season
PORTLAND, Ore. — After being held virtually for two years, the 38th Tree Lighting Ceremony — a Portland tradition — will return to in person this year on Friday, Nov. 25. The 75-foot tall holiday tree arrived to Pioneer Courthouse Square on Wednesday morning. The tree was...
The mysterious tale of the Interstate Bridge ghost
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Listen to Wicked West on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and Stitcher. On a cold and rainy morning in October 1920, Grover Percival, the outgoing Mayor of Vancouver, went for a walk across the newly built Interstate Bridge. Percival, who was born in 1860 in Ohio,...
Portland’s Christmas tree arrives in Pioneer Courthouse Square
The 75-foot, 8,500-pound tree was delivered by Santa Claus Wednesday. A tree lighting will take place the day after Thanksgiving.
Last-minute voters head to drop boxes across the Portland metro area
PORTLAND, Ore. — As people across Oregon and Washington continue to drop off their ballots in drop boxes ahead of Election Day, election officials want anyone with questions or ballot issues to get those figured out at their local county's election headquarters. In Multnomah County, Director of Elections Tim...
Climate activist deflates SUV tires in Southeast Portland neighborhood, leaves note
PORTLAND, Ore — A woman in Southeast Portland woke last Thursday to find the tires on her SUV deflated, along with a note from a climate activist attached to the door handle of her vehicle. The note read, "Attention, your gas guzzler kills. We have deflated one or more...
Six businesses at Southeast Portland shopping center damaged and burglarized
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Southeast Portland shopping center was hit hard over the weekend, with half a dozen businesses targeted and the vandals leaving a trail of damage. Six businesses at the East Burnside Plaza on Southeast 55th Avenue and East Burnside Street all had their doors boarded up by Monday morning. The stores were damaged and some burglarized over the weekend.
Family of infant on life support warns of RSV dangers
PORTLAND, Ore. — The family of a 7-month-old hospitalized with a respiratory virus called RSV wants to warn others about the dangers of the virus. Ariella Rain, who was born prematurely, was taken to the hospital with respiratory syncytial virus and bronchitis on Oct. 28. She is now on life support at Oregon Health and Science University's Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland.
Portland charter reform projected to pass
Measure 26-228 is projected to pass, according to The Oregonian. The measure will overhaul the way Portland's government runs.
Southeast Portland restaurant owner was attacked and stabbed in Salem
The owner of Menya Hokusei Ramen restaurant is recovering after being stabbed in Salem during an attempted carjacking. Officers are still searching for the suspect.
Election night in Oregon | What to know
PORTLAND, Ore. — The 2022 Midterm Election concludes Tuesday night, and it's a high-stakes political moment in both Oregon and Washington, where multiple unusually competitive races have emerged this year at all levels of government. The presidency might not be on the ballot, but the race for Oregon governor...
It could be days before we have a result from Washington's 3rd Congressional District race
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Though multiple close races in Oregon and Washington have been called by major media outlets, election officials indicate that the outcome for Washington's 3rd Congressional District could take days to materialize. As of Wednesday afternoon, Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez had a slight lead over Republican Joe...
Portland restaurant owner recovers after being stabbed in attempted carjacking in Salem
SALEM, Ore. — The owner of a Portland ramen restaurant is recovering after being stabbed multiple times in what he says was an attempted carjacking in Salem. Ryan Callahan owns Menya Hokusei in Portland. Early Saturday morning, he was in Salem with a friend after a night out at Chattyshack, a bar on South Commercial Street. Callahan and his friend walked out to the car in the parking lot.
Midterm Election 2022: Results from the top races in Oregon and Portland
Here are the results for the biggest Oregon races including the race for governor, Portland's charter reform and a statewide measure requiring permits for gun sales. The 2022 Midterm Election is here, and Oregonians will soon begin learning the outcomes of important races throughout our region. Voters are electing a new governor, choosing new federal representatives and deciding policy for hot topics like health care, gun control and Portland's government structure.
What to expect when you're expecting election results
PORTLAND, Ore. — It's finally Tuesday, Nov. 8, which means it's Election Day across the United States. It might look different depending on where you are in the country, but in vote-by-mail states like Oregon and Washington, it means that the cutoff time for dropping off ballots or getting them postmarked arrives at 8 p.m. — and then results starting going out.
Portland business owner's truck stolen
PORTLAND, Ore. — Neighbors and community members have been helping spread awareness on social media about a stolen truck from Red Sauce Pizza in the Beaumont-Wilshire neighborhood. "This truck has a lot of sentimental value to me. It's a stick shift but you drive on the right hand side...
Gonzalez takes the lead in early Portland City Council results
Early returns showed challenger with a large lead over incumbent City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty. Their race is the only Portland City Council seat on the ballot.
Initial results show more Yes votes than No votes for Portland charter reform
City officials said the measure was still too close to call Tuesday evening. If passed, it would dramatically overhaul Portland’s form of government.
