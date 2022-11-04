Read full article on original website
Narcity
2 Atmospheric Rivers Are Coming To BC & The Government Said To Prepare For Possible Floods
British Columbians may be facing a potential flooding risk, as two atmospheric rivers are expected to bring over 100 millimetres of rain this week alone. The B.C. government released a statement on Tuesday, encouraging people to prepare for the upcoming storms this week. "People living in the Lower Mainland, on Vancouver Island and on the North and Central Coast can expect stormy weather between today and Oct. 31," it said.
These Floridians were hit by Hurricane Ian a month ago. Here's what FEMA has done for them so far
A month after the Category 4 hurricane devastated parts of Florida's west coast, residents are still trying to put their lives back together. FEMA assistance is critical for many of them, but they have had different experiences dealing with the agency.
natureworldnews.com
Winter Weather Brings Winter Wildfire, Burn Flows to Western US
Winter wildfires and burn flows are a possibility in the Western US as long as the winter weather lasts. Once a wildfire has been put out, the threat remains. Another risk associated with winter storms is the potential for sudden and fatal debris flows in nearby communities due to burn scars left over from the massive summer fires.
Interview: What to Do If Your Car Has Been Flood Damaged
Was your car damaged by a flood? We got to speak with a couple of the directors from Vroom to find out the next steps that you should take. Check out the details here! The post Interview: What to Do If Your Car Has Been Flood Damaged appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
