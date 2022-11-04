Read full article on original website
buttesports.com
Bulldogs Push Bengals is Western AA Opener
The Butte High Bulldogs Volleyball team opened the Western AA Divisional tournament against the #! Seed Helena High. The Dogs came out on fire pushing the 14-0 Bengals in the opening set, showing they could play with the rest, with a 30-28 victory. The girls in purple rallied time and...
montanasports.com
Class AA playoffs: Bozeman Gallatin knocks off Helena for first-ever trip to semifinals
HELENA — Bozeman Gallatin made school history Friday afternoon by knocking off Helena on the road to advance to the Class AA football semifinals for the first time. Quinn Clark caught three touchdown passes from quarterback Garrett Dahlke and the Raptors held on to defeat the Bengals 24-21 in the playoff quarterfinals at Vigilante Stadium. Their third and final connection, a 20-yard throw, came with less than two minutes left and served as the game-winning play.
buttesports.com
Capital turns away Bulldogs’ upset bid in AA playoffs gem
HELENA – Butte High had Class AA championship favorite on the ropes Friday night, but the Bulldogs could not deliver the knockout. Top-ranked, undefeated Helena Capital defeated Butte High 28-14 in a Class AA high school state playoffs quarterfinal-round game at Vigilante Stadium, but it certainly wasn’t easy for the Bruins.
NBCMontana
MSU alumnus to be inducted into Montana engineering hall of fame
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Montana State University engineering graduate will be inducted into the Montana Professional Engineers Hall of Fame. Tommy Harris "T.H." Thomas graduated from MSU in 1953 with a bachelor's in civil engineering. Thomas loved engineering and worked on numerous projects around the state including roadways and...
montanarightnow.com
Montana Tech sweeps MSU-Northern to win Frontier Conference regular season title
BUTTE – The Montana Tech Orediggers (24-7, 8-1 Frontier) squared off with the MSU-Northern Skylights (11-12, 3-6 Frontier) on Friday night with the Frontier Conference regular season title on the line. Tech swept Northern for their first outright regular season conference title since 2017. The scores of the match...
Montana Tech project seeks valuable metals from slag
The university will use the funds to buy equipment, materials and pay students working on the project.
NBCMontana
Eastbound blockage on I-90 near Homestake Pass cleared
MISSOULA, MT — UPDATE: The eastbound blockage on I-90 over Homestake Pass almost 17 miles outside of Whitehall is clear. The Montana Department of Transportation reported a crash on I-90 from milepost 232.0 to 232.5 at 9:44 a.m. Saturday. Officials say travelers passing through the area can expect an...
The Most Powerful Man In Montana? Check Out This Amazing Story.
Montana has certainly had its fair share of rich folks over the years, however, one, in particular, stands out. William A Clark was born in Pennsylvania back in 1839 and would make his way west by living in Iowa and Colorado before settling here in Montana. Gold is what brought Clark to the area, but it was his time as a Banker in Deer Lodge that would kickstart his journey to become one of the three Copper Kings.
Winter is (Actually) Coming: 16″ Mountain Snow Possible By Tuesday
Get the boots and shovels handy...again. Another round of snow is on the way, especially for the mountains south of Bozeman, Livingston, and Butte. Mother Nature is going to be busy in the next couple of days, setting up the southern Mountains for ski season AND reminding new Montana drivers that driving during a storm is no joke.
Fantastic Food and Restaurants that you will only find in Butte, MT. Part 1
Every time someone returns to Butte or moves back home, there is always that one place they have to stop the minute they get into town. Before they check in to the hotel. Before they go back home to see Mom and Dad. Some HAVE to have a pork chop sandwich. Others, a maple bar or a garbage omelette. Some....all of the above. But what is it about certain Butte restaurants and eateries that are not able to be dupicated or replicated? LIke the pork chop sandwich. These are plentiful in Butte. Several different restaurants offer them, each with their own subtle, delicious differences. You would think that they would go over huge in the rest of the world, but that just isn't the case. Maybe it's the altitude. Maybe it's just our close proximity to the pit...who knows? What we do know is that Butte is home to some of the most unique restaurants and dishes in the world and here are few that stand out and why.
montanarightnow.com
Animal harvested near Cardwell is first to test for CWD in hunting district 311
CARDWELL, Mont. - A white-tailed deer buck harvested near Cardwell is the first detection of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in hunting district 311. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) reports the deer was harvested about one mile northeast of Cardwell on the south side of I-90. The detection site was...
newsfromthestates.com
Two top DOJ employees resign, office confirms
The Scott Hart Building in Helena where the Department of Justice's IT division and Motor Vehicle Division are located (Photo by Eric Seidle for the Daily Montanan). Two top officials in Attorney General Austin Knudsen’s office resigned, KTVH reported earlier this week and Knudsen’s office confirmed. Chief Deputy...
