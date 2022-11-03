ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

voiceofmotown.com

Inaction Shows How Little WVU Cares About Winning Football

Morgantown, West Virginia – Yesterday was the day! Everything was going to come to a head and finally, the West Virginia football coaching staff and Neal Brown in particular would be held accountable. Director of Athletics Shane Lyons was going to have to answer for the ridiculous contract extension and raise that he gave Neal Brown.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

How Neal Brown Can Right the Ship in 2023

It appears as if Neal Brown is going to remain WVU’s head coach going into the 2023 season. After much speculation, I have heard through a source that Brown will not be terminated despite a 3-6 record in 2022 (20-24 overall). Instead, the stipulation will be that Brown will have to replace his entire staff by choice of the university. Take that with a grain of salt, but I certainly believe it to be true.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Marc Bulger Says He is Supporting Players AND Coaches

West Virginia University is faced with a major task this week. With the Mountaineer Football team sitting at 3-6 and 1-5 in Big 12 play, rumors are circulating that Neal Brown’s seat is scorching hot. Marc Bulger, the former WVU quarterback, spoke out about the situation and Neal Brown...
smokingmusket.com

What I Think About The End

It is with no great pleasure that I write that this game, this season, this outcome has to be the end of Neal Brown and his tenure at West Virginia. I recognize that he is a good man, a family man with a wife and young kids and that he is trying. I don’t believe he is actively trying to lose nor do I think he has done anything to besmirch the name of West Virginia University but after another embarrassing road defeat, this time to the only team in conference without a conference win and one of the most inept offenses in the country, it’s time. This isn’t some country bumpkin writing this either as other writers who cover the school, cover the sport and sit in on all the interviews are saying the same thing, including Bob Hertzel.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Source: Very Interesting 24-48 Hours Ahead at West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia – There is a very good chance that we have seen the last of Neal Brown on the sidelines at West Virginia University. According to people that I’ve spoken to, it’s very unlikely that Neal Brown will be the head coach when West Virginia hosts the Oklahoma Sooners next Saturday.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

LISTEN: Rapid reactions to the Iowa State game

West Virginia found itself in some familiar situations in a foreign place. The offense was scoreless again in the first quarter on the road and Iowa State produced another double-digit deficit. Just when it looked really bad, it actually got worse. Tonight's episode isn't difficult to preview. Neal Brown needed to make a statement, and he sure made one. The fourth-year head coach's job is definitely on the line. What do the Mountaineers -- the coaches, the players, the administrators -- do now? All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)
AMES, IA
WVNS

Road to Wheeling begins now, matchups and game times released

WHEELING, WV (WVNS) — The regular season is over and now it is time for teams to tackle the postseason and make their run to Wheeling. Checkout the matchups and game times. AAA #12 Princeton at #5 George Washington – Friday, Nov. 11, 7:30 P.M. #15 Woodrow Wilson at #2 Huntington Highlanders – Friday, Nov. […]
WHEELING, WV
WBOY 12 News

Kohl’s opens in Morgantown with Amazon return drop off

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) — The Kohl’s in Morgantown opened its doors to the public on Nov. 4. Construction began in the spring of 2022, and they began to hire staff in August, but officials say that Kohl’s has been trying to get into Morgantown for a couple of years. This new Kohl’s in Morgantown also […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

WVU issues Community Notice, searching for suspect after burglary

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Police are reminding members of the campus and surrounding community to be vigilant and lock their doors after a burglary was reported at a fraternity house on Wednesday. University Police met with members of the Phi Sigma Kappa Fraternity who provided surveillance footage of a...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Human remains found near Boy Scout Camp Road in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Human remains were discovered on Grafton Rd. in the area of Boy Scout Camp Rd. Friday evening per a release from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office. Beginning at 5:45 p.m., detectives were called to the scene to investigate. shutting down Grafton Rd. for two hours....
MORGANTOWN, WV

