Inaction Shows How Little WVU Cares About Winning Football
Morgantown, West Virginia – Yesterday was the day! Everything was going to come to a head and finally, the West Virginia football coaching staff and Neal Brown in particular would be held accountable. Director of Athletics Shane Lyons was going to have to answer for the ridiculous contract extension and raise that he gave Neal Brown.
How Neal Brown Can Right the Ship in 2023
It appears as if Neal Brown is going to remain WVU’s head coach going into the 2023 season. After much speculation, I have heard through a source that Brown will not be terminated despite a 3-6 record in 2022 (20-24 overall). Instead, the stipulation will be that Brown will have to replace his entire staff by choice of the university. Take that with a grain of salt, but I certainly believe it to be true.
Marc Bulger Says He is Supporting Players AND Coaches
West Virginia University is faced with a major task this week. With the Mountaineer Football team sitting at 3-6 and 1-5 in Big 12 play, rumors are circulating that Neal Brown’s seat is scorching hot. Marc Bulger, the former WVU quarterback, spoke out about the situation and Neal Brown...
What I Think About The End
It is with no great pleasure that I write that this game, this season, this outcome has to be the end of Neal Brown and his tenure at West Virginia. I recognize that he is a good man, a family man with a wife and young kids and that he is trying. I don’t believe he is actively trying to lose nor do I think he has done anything to besmirch the name of West Virginia University but after another embarrassing road defeat, this time to the only team in conference without a conference win and one of the most inept offenses in the country, it’s time. This isn’t some country bumpkin writing this either as other writers who cover the school, cover the sport and sit in on all the interviews are saying the same thing, including Bob Hertzel.
Source: Very Interesting 24-48 Hours Ahead at West Virginia
Morgantown, West Virginia – There is a very good chance that we have seen the last of Neal Brown on the sidelines at West Virginia University. According to people that I’ve spoken to, it’s very unlikely that Neal Brown will be the head coach when West Virginia hosts the Oklahoma Sooners next Saturday.
WATCH: Dante Stills Iowa State Postgame
DL Dante Stills spoke with the media following the 31-14 final.
WVU hoops vs. Mount St. Mary’s: Tip time, TV channel/stream info, and more
The college basketball season is finally here. A long offseason has led to the start of the 2022-23 regular season. West Virginia begins its quest for a bounce-back season at home Monday evening against Mount St. Mary’s. Here’s everything you need to know about WVU’s season opener:
LISTEN: Rapid reactions to the Iowa State game
West Virginia found itself in some familiar situations in a foreign place. The offense was scoreless again in the first quarter on the road and Iowa State produced another double-digit deficit. Just when it looked really bad, it actually got worse. Tonight's episode isn't difficult to preview. Neal Brown needed to make a statement, and he sure made one. The fourth-year head coach's job is definitely on the line. What do the Mountaineers -- the coaches, the players, the administrators -- do now? All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)
Watch West Virginia vs. Mount St. Mary's: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers and the West Virginia Mountaineers will face off at 7 p.m. ET November 7th at WVU Coliseum to kick off their 2022 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for Mount St. Mary's (14-16), so the team is looking forward to a new start. West Virginia struggled last season, too, ending up 16-17.
Road to Wheeling begins now, matchups and game times released
WHEELING, WV (WVNS) — The regular season is over and now it is time for teams to tackle the postseason and make their run to Wheeling. Checkout the matchups and game times. AAA #12 Princeton at #5 George Washington – Friday, Nov. 11, 7:30 P.M. #15 Woodrow Wilson at #2 Huntington Highlanders – Friday, Nov. […]
Class AAA soccer: Greenbrier East claims first championship; Brown’s PK gives Morgantown 2-1 overtime win against Parkersburg South
BECKLEY, W.Va. — Greenbrier East’s boys soccer team made the most of its first appearance in the state tournament by securing a Class AAA state championship with a 2-0 victory against Spring Mills in the first of two Saturday matches played on Cline Field at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex.
Chicken Franchise Coming to Morgantown First in the State and First-Ever Outside the State of Texas
According to WBOY, West Virginia University students are about to rejoice! A new fast food chain is coming to High Street in Morgantown, and best of all—it’ll be open past midnight. Layne’s Chicken Fingers is a Texas fast-food chain that, surprisingly, primarily serves chicken fingers. But it also...
Shooting incident reported in Morgantown
Shots were reported early Saturday morning at the intersection of Fayette and High streets in Morgantown by the WVU Safety and Wellness Twitter account.
Kohl’s opens in Morgantown with Amazon return drop off
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) — The Kohl’s in Morgantown opened its doors to the public on Nov. 4. Construction began in the spring of 2022, and they began to hire staff in August, but officials say that Kohl’s has been trying to get into Morgantown for a couple of years. This new Kohl’s in Morgantown also […]
Drivers should avoid this heavily traveled Morgantown road on Monday
A Morgantown road that is already affected by construction will see even more delays one day next week.
$50K Powerball ticket sold in north central West Virginia
While no one hit the billion-dollar jackpot last night, a lucky winner bought a ticket worth $50,000 in Marion County.
WVU issues Community Notice, searching for suspect after burglary
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Police are reminding members of the campus and surrounding community to be vigilant and lock their doors after a burglary was reported at a fraternity house on Wednesday. University Police met with members of the Phi Sigma Kappa Fraternity who provided surveillance footage of a...
Human remains found near Boy Scout Camp Road in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Human remains were discovered on Grafton Rd. in the area of Boy Scout Camp Rd. Friday evening per a release from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office. Beginning at 5:45 p.m., detectives were called to the scene to investigate. shutting down Grafton Rd. for two hours....
6-vehicle wreck causes major delays on I-79 in Harrison County
A six-car accident on I-79 in Harrison County has traffic backed up for several miles.
