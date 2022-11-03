Read full article on original website
Related
Penn State offensive lineman announces decision for 2023
After joining the Penn State football program out of the transfer portal going into the 2022 season, Hunter Nourzad has decided he is not ready to going to be a one-and-done player for the Nittany Lions. In a post on his Twitter account on Tuesday, Nourzad announced he plans on returning for one more season at Penn State, giving Penn State’s offensive line a nice piece to return in 2023. “I am grateful to be surrounded every day by a group of people who are hardworking, passionate and leaders in the community,” Nourzad said in his released statement. “After careful thought and...
Atlanta Radio Station Questions Trae Young's Role on Hawks
A sports talk show on an Atlanta radio station questioned if Trae Young is still the leader of the Hawks.
Comments / 0