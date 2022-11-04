Read full article on original website
westseattleblog.com
Morning bridge alert, and 13 other notes for your West Seattle Sunday
(Newest framegrab from West Seattle Bridge high-rise cam) We start with a reminder that you might encounter “rolling slowdowns” on the West Seattle Bridge, and temporary stops on its onramps, 7 am-noon today, because of a crew filming a commercial, as first reported here Thursday. We’ll be checking it out later for an update. Meantime, here’s what else is happening today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen orange Rad cargo bike
My orange RAD Cargo E-Bike got stolen overnight November 6, 2022. The individual who stole my Ebike left a gray blanket there. They cut through my U-Bolt Cable Lock to steal my bike which was attached to our condo’s railing. SPD Incident #22-298702.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Power problems
Kenneth November 4, 2022 (6:43 pm) I’m on 26th sw. I heard two loud booms. Power went out briefly. Went outside heard a tree branch cracking. Lots of sirens south to southwest of here. West Seattle Mad Sci Guy November 4, 2022 (6:46 pm) Seems to have knocked my...
westseattleblog.com
TERMINAL 5: Updates from District 1 Community Network , Northwest Seaport Alliance meetings
Ten months after the Northwest Seaport Alliance – the cargo-focused partnership of the Seattle and Tacoma ports – opened the first modernized berth at Terminal 5 in West Seattle [map], work continues on the second. And the first is not yet fully operational – as we reported last Monday, the shore-power system hasn’t been used yet. That was one of the T-5 topics discussed at two meetings this past week – on Tuesday, the NWSA managing members (Seattle/Tacoma port commissioners), and on Wednesday, the District 1 Community Network (a coalition of advocates from organizations in West Seattle and South Park). Here are the highlights of what we saw and heard:
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: New views, and a post-Halloween alert
Today we have enough contributed bird photos for one of our periodic game-day galleries (Seahawks vs. Cardinals – it’s all about birds today). Above is Kersti Muul‘s photo of four Bushtits – tiny yet fierce-looking birds. Below, James Tilley caught Sanderlings in flight at Constellation Park:
westseattleblog.com
FOLLOWUP: Repairs to start for ruptured water main alongside Longfellow Creek
Almost three months after that explosive water-main break alongside Longfellow Creek, a contractor for Seattle Public Utilities is about to start repair work. You’ll recall the rupture spurting water near 24th/Kenyon in mid-August and flooding at least half a dozen nearby apartments. SPU spokesperson Sabrina Register explains that “after the water main broke on August 15, SPU immediately set up a temporary system to provide water service to the three customers who had service lines connected to the portion of the pipe that broke. We also began working on a plan to make the complicated repair in the middle of Longfellow Creek with minimal disruption to the environment or people.” Now they’re ready to start work, as soon as Monday. They expect work to last about six weeks, “including mobilization and demobilization,” along SW Kenyon between 27th SW and Delridge Way SW. That means there’ll be some impacts during work hours – 7 am to 7 pm weekdays – to travel lanes on 27th, and they’ll have a flagger. Sidewalks might be affected too. Here’s the official construction notice. As for the line-break investigation, we’re still awaiting an answer to our followup question on what was found to be the cause.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE ART: Big bird coming to Highland Park intersection
We noted in coverage of last week’s HPAC meeting that an artist has been chosen for the “percent for art”-funded installation that will be part of finishing changes to the Highland Park Way/Holden intersection. (You might recall that the signal there now is a “temporary” version installed quickly days after the West Seattle Bridge closure, when the intersection suddenly had to handle a dramatically increased share of traffic.) HPAC said the art would be a “giant Steller’s Jay.” Those of course are the fractious blue-and-black birds often seen (and heard!) in local neighborhoods:
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire investigation in High Point
Midi November 5, 2022 (10:19 pm) Just saw several police cars with lights race by, now I know why. Be safe out there….. Daniel November 5, 2022 (10:52 pm) We witnessed gunfire in White Center around 6pm and now I’m reading about shots heard in Puget Ridge as well. Are any of these connected or was it just a violent evening?
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen white Ford van
Via text: That white Ford E250 van was stolen overnight near 46th/Alaska. It was discovered missing at 8:30 this morning, though a neighbor told the van’s owner they saw someone in it around 8 pm. California plates 47492G3; the van has a welded-on roof rack with a ladder in the back. Awaiting the police-report number. (Added: 2022-297733.)
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Theft temporarily closes coffee stand, and 3 more reader reports
TEMPORARILY CLOSED BY THEFT: West Bay Coffee and Smoothies (2255 Harbor Avenue SW) has been hit again, and this time they’re temporarily closed as a result. Proprietor Jennifer reports:. At 6 pm on Wednesday night we lost power. Thinking it must be a power outage in the neighborhood, but...
westseattleblog.com
THANKSGIVING & BEYOND: Have something for this year’s WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide?
Less than three weeks until Thanksgiving, so we’re working on this year’s WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide. If you haven’t already sent information on your holiday-season event, bazaar/pop-up shop, donation drive, fundraiser, performance, hours, holiday food specials, etc. … now’s the time to get that info to us so we can share it with tens of thousands of your neighbors. Whatever you want the community to know, westseattleblog@gmail.com is the best way to reach us so we can get it into the guide (and if time/date-specific, into our year-round calendar too) – thank you!
westseattleblog.com
RETURNING: Greater West Seattle Middle School Information Night on Monday
Tomorrow (Monday, November 7th), for the first time since 2019, area middle schools will have reps in one place at one time so prospective families can find out more about them. Here’s how organizers explain the Greater West Seattle Middle School Information Night:. We invite families to join us...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 19 notes
Happy Saturday! Here are the highlights for today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. TILDEN SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: 10 am-noon, this independent K-5 school (a WSB sponsor) invites prospective families to come visit, tour the campus, and talk with the teachers and specialists. (4105 California SW – our calendar listing explains access)
westseattleblog.com
First-ever Alien Open Mic landing Friday in West Seattle
As featured regularly on the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, the peninsula has several regular open-mic events. This, however, is a first: An extraterrestrial-themed Alien Open Mic this Friday. West Seattleite Krystal Kelley is organizing and hosting the event with the Seattle UFO Network (SUFON) at Freshy’s (2735 California SW). She explains, “Collectively, SUFON coordinators encourage any artform as long as it does not harm anyone or any property. Ideas are poetry, music, comedy and storytelling — costumes are also encouraged. Come to share your sightings, your encounters, your knowledge from past and future lives, your dreams, your soul missions, your off-planet experiences — anything alien. All are welcome in peace: Humans, hybrids, ET’s.” It’s set to start at 5:55 pm on Friday (November 11) and run until about 8 pm. You can sign up early via this form. Otherwise, just show up. And if you want to check it out without going in person, the Alien Open Mic will be streamed on the host’s YouTube channel.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Emergency shelter opening Sunday, and how you can help
(West Seattle Veteran Center photo) 8:42 PM: As mentioned earlier, the fall’s first round of very cold weather is on the way. So West Seattle’s only emergency shelter – at American Legion Post 160/West Seattle Veteran Center – is getting ready to open. From its manager Keith Hughes:
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE HOLIDAYS: Here’s how to be part of this year’s Festival of Trees
That’s one of our photos from last year’s first-ever West Seattle Festival of Trees. The Rotary Club of West Seattle is organizing it again this year, and calling for entries. Here’s the info:. Rotary Club of West Seattle and Brookdale Admiral Heights are teaming up for our...
westseattleblog.com
FOUND CAT: Delridge area – November 4, 2022 11:29 am
This kitty was hanging outside my apartment. Seemed friendly with people (and my dog) and wanted to come in my apartment so I think he’s somebody cat. He’s pretty small. Delridge area. 206-557-9456.
westseattleblog.com
Fauntleroy Fine Art & Gift Show, book launch with music, theater, more for your West Seattle Friday
(Great Blue Heron by Fauntleroy Creek, photographed by Tom Trulin) Here’s what’s happening for the rest of today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. DROP-IN OPEN PLAY: Now through 11:30 am, weekly drop-in open play for little ones at Arbor Heights Community Church (4113 SW 102nd).
westseattleblog.com
DOG SIGHTING: 57th/Admiral – November 4, 2022 9:24 pm
Spotted: medium size golden white dog. Location: North side of Admiral near 57th street. Additional info: The dog was a bit standoffish so I couldn’t check for a collar. He was moving between a few front yards. We rang doorbells, but no answer. We left the area but are sending this to you and hope the pupper gets reconnected with family.
westseattleblog.com
THURSDAY: ‘Words, Writers, & Southwest Stories’ presents Ross Reynolds
The Southwest Seattle Historical Society‘s next “Words, Writers, & Southwest Stories” presentation is Thursday, online. If you register, you’ll get to see and hear longtime Seattle broadcaster Ross Reynolds talk about “How Audio Technology Changed the World.” Here’s the announcement:. “Words, Writers, &...
