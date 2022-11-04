Almost three months after that explosive water-main break alongside Longfellow Creek, a contractor for Seattle Public Utilities is about to start repair work. You’ll recall the rupture spurting water near 24th/Kenyon in mid-August and flooding at least half a dozen nearby apartments. SPU spokesperson Sabrina Register explains that “after the water main broke on August 15, SPU immediately set up a temporary system to provide water service to the three customers who had service lines connected to the portion of the pipe that broke. We also began working on a plan to make the complicated repair in the middle of Longfellow Creek with minimal disruption to the environment or people.” Now they’re ready to start work, as soon as Monday. They expect work to last about six weeks, “including mobilization and demobilization,” along SW Kenyon between 27th SW and Delridge Way SW. That means there’ll be some impacts during work hours – 7 am to 7 pm weekdays – to travel lanes on 27th, and they’ll have a flagger. Sidewalks might be affected too. Here’s the official construction notice. As for the line-break investigation, we’re still awaiting an answer to our followup question on what was found to be the cause.

