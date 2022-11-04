Badger cull in Buckinghamshire to be extended as thousands marked for death in fight against bovine TB

Read full article on original website
Related
A flight from Turkey to the UK was intercepted by Royal Air Force jets and forced to land 200 miles from its destination after a 'security threat'
The Jet2 flight was due to land at Manchester Sirport, but was escorted to Stansted near London. The flight landed safely and no one was hurt.
Revealed: 'Murdered' Italian pensioner, 70, inherited 'all the family fortune' just months before she went missing from £900,000 north London flat after mystery day-trip to Essex seaside - as her body is found in cemetery a year after she vanished
A murdered pensioner whose body has been found hidden in a north London churchyard had a large personal fortune, her family have revealed. Norma Girolami, 70, from Highgate, was last seen alive in mid-August 2021, when she vanished from her £900,000 home in the quiet tree-lined street of Cholmeley Park after a trip to the Essex seaside.
BBC
Essex teacher who upskirted woman is banned from profession
A former school teacher who took photographs up a woman's skirt has been banned from the profession indefinitely. Simon Tidbury, 33, who taught at a school in Essex, had already admitted upskirting offences in court. The Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) has now published a judgement that prohibits him from working...
Man Dies From Rare Blood-Vessels Leak After Russell's Viper Bite
Even after being treated with 30 bottles of antivenom, the patient developed a deadly side effect from the snakebite and died four days later.
UK-India free trade deal 'on the verge of collapse' after 'disrespectful' Home Secretary Suella Braverman sparks outrage in Delhi with attack on Indian migrants saying they are worst offenders for overstaying their visas
Britain's key trade deal with India is in danger of being scrapped by Delhi after comments by the Home Secretary about Indian migrants in the UK sparked outrage. The Modi administration is furious at comments made by Suella Braverman last week in which she warned Prime Minister Liz Truss against easing immigration rules in any post-Brexit agreement.
Thousands of lone migrant children housed in hotels
The Home Office is effectively running “unregistered children’s homes”, a watchdog warned after figures revealed thousands of lone migrant children have been living in hotels after arriving in the UK.Chief inspector of borders and immigration David Neal gave the Government department until the end of the year to come up with a plan to stop using hotels to house migrants after he found “limited evidence of progress on a concrete exit strategy” from the policy.It comes as the Government said 3,256 unaccompanied asylum-seeking children – known as UASCs – arrived in hotels since the start of October last year. Almost...
BBC
Woman attacked in Bristol park before being raped in flat
A woman was attacked in a park before being taken in a taxi to a flat and raped, police have said. The woman, aged in her 20s, was assaulted in Brandon Hill Park, Bristol, after being followed from a bar in Clifton. After the attack, on Sunday, 17 July, she...
EXCLUSIVE: At least 64 people have died in London this year after waiting a dangerously long time for an ambulance, figures reveal
At least 64 patients died in London this year after dangerously long ambulance waits saw their medical emergencies including strokes deteriorate to immediately life-threatening. These patients were among the 4,700 in England this year who waited more than 40 minutes as their 999 calls were upgraded to the most serious...
BBC
London Poppy Day: Rishi Sunak sells poppies at Tube station
Commuters at Westminster Tube station were given a surprise after the prime minister turned up to sell poppies. Rishi Sunak spoke to members of the public alongside Army personnel, while holding a tray of paper poppies during a brief appearance on Thursday morning. Mr Sunak's fundraising stint came during the...
Villagers cheer as trapped elephant climbs out of mud pit in Thailand
Villagers cheered as a trapped elephant climbed out of a pit of mud in Thailand.The animal became stuck after falling into a swamp in Udon Thani province on 26 October.Previous efforts to free the animal had included attempting to use a crane, which had not worked due to the elephant’s size and the slippery ground conditions.Crowds applauded as the elephant hauled itself out after volunteers used a tractor to dig along the pit’s banks.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Cat makes 13ft leap across floodwater in Thailand to get to packet of tunaEscaped buffalo rampages through farm buildings in ThailandDisgusting moment cobra regurgitates entire rat snake
Home Office minister criticises ‘cheek’ of migrants complaining about overcrowded asylum centre
A Home Office minister has said it is “a bit of a cheek” for migrants to complain about conditions at an overcrowded asylum processing centre in Kent.Around 4,000 people have been crowded into the Manston centre for as long as a month, a site intended to hold 1,600 people for no longer than 48 hours.“If people choose to enter a country illegally and unnecessarily, it is a bit of a cheek to then start complaining about the conditions,” Chris Philp told Times Radio.Downing Street said people at Manston should be treated with “compassion and respect”.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Suella Braverman says she 'foresaw' concerns at Manston asylum centreSenior MPs pile pressure on Suella Braverman to outline plan to fix migrant crisisElon Musk to layoff half of Twitter’s workforce
Girl, seven, died after cycling into HGV outside Wiltshire home, inquest hears
A seven-year-old girl died when she cycled into a lorry outside her home, an inquest heard, as residents expressed anger over the number of HGVs turning the picturesque Wiltshire village where she lived into the “wild west”. Eloise Jackson had only recently learned to ride when she fatally...
King and Queen Consort to carry out away days to Yorkshire
The King and Queen Consort are to visit Yorkshire next week, when the monarch will unveil a statue of his mother, the late Queen.Charles will spend two days carrying out official engagements, visiting Bradford and Leeds on November 8, and then York and Doncaster on November 9, with Camilla joining him on the second day.The King and Queen Consort will attend a service in York Minster, with the monarch unveiling the Platinum Jubilee tribute to Elizabeth II, crafted by Minster stone mason Richard Bossons.The Archbishop of York will bless the statue.The late Queen chose the final design of the statue...
More ‘highly vulnerable’ asylum seekers found sleeping rough in central London
Latest group are among scores of people removed from Manston immigration centre in Kent by Home Office with no offer of shelter
Border Force union joins legal action over conditions at Manston asylum centre
Exclusive: PCS joins action with charity and a woman placed at Kent processing centre for boat arrivals
BBC
Escaped Essex serpent gives woman shock in bedroom
A woman was shocked to wake up from a nap and see a snake trying to slither into her room through an open window. She took a photo of it, then ran out of her bedroom in Basildon, Essex, and called the RSPCA. Animal rescue officer Enola Evans searched the...
BBC
Manston migrant centre like a zoo, says asylum seeker
Conditions at an overcrowded migrant centre in Kent were akin to living in a prison or a zoo, a recent resident has told the BBC. Ahmed - not his real name - said people at the Manston processing centre were treated like "animals" with 130 people forced to share a single large tent.
Cop27: Boris Johnson tells summit now is ‘not the moment to go weak on net zero’ – live
The 27th Cop on climate change is taking place over the next two weeks in the resort of Sharm-el-Sheikh, Egypt
BBC
RSPB Ouse Fen trails link Cambridgeshire reserve to villages
New walking trails designed by local people are connecting four villages to a protected wetland reserve. The trails will link Earith, Bluntisham, Over and Needingworth in Cambridgeshire to RSPB Ouse Fen. Mapping the routes has been part of the Hanson-RSPB Wetland Project - a scheme to reclaim quarry land and...
Nearly a third of older primary school children in deprived areas are obese
Almost one in three children in their final year of primary school in deprived areas of England are obese, according to new data.An NHS Digital report shows 31.3 per cent of year 6 children (aged 10 and 11) in deprived areas are obese – more than double the 13.5 per cent in the least deprived areas.Across the whole of England, 23.4 per cent of children in year 6 are obese, of whom 5.8 per cent are severely obese.A further 14.3 per cent are overweight, meaning almost four in 10 children aged 10 and 11 are overweight or obese in England.🆕Latest...
Comments / 0