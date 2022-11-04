ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY – The Rockland County District Attorney’s Office announces the passing of Detective Xavier Fernandez. Detective Xavier Fernandez was born on February 5, 1991. He graduated High School on June 26, 2009 and Rockland Community College with a degree in Criminal Justice. As a little kid, Xavier always said that when he grew up, he wanted to “get the bad guys” and he did just that when he became an officer on July 2, 2015 for the New York Police Department.

ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO