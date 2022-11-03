Read full article on original website
ucdavisaggies.com
Aggies Open 2022-23 Season at Cal on Monday
Davis, Calif. — The 2022-23 UC Davis Men's Basketball team opens its season Monday night against Pac-12 member Cal on Nov. 7, at Haas Pavilion in Berkeley. The game will air on Pac-12 Network with Roxy Bernstein and Ben Braun on the call. Scott Marsh will present the action on the Varsity Network.
ucdavisaggies.com
Norris leads Aggies to season-opening victory
DAVIS, Calif. – Sophomore center Megan Norris finished with her first career double-double in her collegiate debut as the UC Davis women's basketball team won their 2022-23 season opener by a score of 84-36 over Bethel College (KS) Monday morning at the University Credit Union Center. "It's always exciting...
ucdavisaggies.com
No. 5 Aggies crowned WWPA regular-season champs with 8-7 win over No. 13 UC San Diego
LA JOLLA, Calif. — The Aggies escaped with another victory in the Los Angeles area as the No. 5 men's water polo team narrowly downed No. 12 UC San Diego, 8-7, Saturday night at the Canyonview Aquatic Center. "UCSD gave us every bit of what we expected tonight," head...
ucdavisaggies.com
Aggies stomp Anteaters in four-set road victory
IRVINE, Calif. – A trio of Aggies racked up double-digit kills as the UC Davis women's volleyball team defeated UC Irvine in a four-set battle, 3-1, Saturday night at the Bren Events Center. "This was a great road win for our team," head coach Dan Conners said. "We got...
