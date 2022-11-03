ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

ucdavisaggies.com

Aggies Open 2022-23 Season at Cal on Monday

Davis, Calif. — The 2022-23 UC Davis Men's Basketball team opens its season Monday night against Pac-12 member Cal on Nov. 7, at Haas Pavilion in Berkeley. The game will air on Pac-12 Network with Roxy Bernstein and Ben Braun on the call. Scott Marsh will present the action on the Varsity Network.
DAVIS, CA
ucdavisaggies.com

Norris leads Aggies to season-opening victory

DAVIS, Calif. – Sophomore center Megan Norris finished with her first career double-double in her collegiate debut as the UC Davis women's basketball team won their 2022-23 season opener by a score of 84-36 over Bethel College (KS) Monday morning at the University Credit Union Center. "It's always exciting...
DAVIS, CA
ucdavisaggies.com

Aggies stomp Anteaters in four-set road victory

IRVINE, Calif. – A trio of Aggies racked up double-digit kills as the UC Davis women's volleyball team defeated UC Irvine in a four-set battle, 3-1, Saturday night at the Bren Events Center. "This was a great road win for our team," head coach Dan Conners said. "We got...

