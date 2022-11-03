Davis, Calif. — The 2022-23 UC Davis Men's Basketball team opens its season Monday night against Pac-12 member Cal on Nov. 7, at Haas Pavilion in Berkeley. The game will air on Pac-12 Network with Roxy Bernstein and Ben Braun on the call. Scott Marsh will present the action on the Varsity Network.

DAVIS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO