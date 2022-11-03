ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

The Hill

GOP Senate candidate says he would ‘actively’ campaign against Trump in 2024

Colorado Republican Senate nominee Joe O’Dea on Sunday said he would “actively campaign against” former President Trump if Trump mounted another bid for the White House. O’Dea has previously indicated he does not want Trump to run in 2024, and during an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” with co-anchor Dana Bash, the GOP nominee said he would look to support other rumored Republican candidates.
COLORADO STATE
KCCI.com

Chuck Grassley and Mike Franken running in Iowa's US Senate race

Seven term senator Chuck Grassley is back on the campaign trail hoping for another six years on Capitol Hill. "I love the people of Iowa. I love working for the people of Iowa," Grassley said. Grassley's challenger is Democrat and three-star Navy admiral Mike Franken. "I would always put country...
IOWA STATE
Fox News

Evan McMullin pledges not to caucus with Democrats if elected in Utah

Utah independent Senate candidate Evan McMullin sought Monday to dispel claims he is a secret Democrat or that he will caucus with Democrats, amid a closer-than-expected race with incumbent Republican Sen. Michael Lee. McMullin, who unsuccessfully ran for president in 2016 as a right-leaning anti-Trump candidate, told Fox News he...
UTAH STATE
CBS Chicago

President Biden, House GOP Leader McCarthy stump in close Ill. congressional race

OAK BROOK, Ill. (CBS) -- We are in the final stretch of the 2022 midterm elections – and all of a sudden, Illinois has found itself in the middle of the political spotlight.President Joe Biden arrived in Chicago Friday night. He is trying to shore up support for Democrats.But as CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, President Biden is not the only big name in town this weekend. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-California) is also in the area – stumping for one candidate in a close Illinois congressional race while Mr. Biden stomped for the other.The 6th District congressional...
ILLINOIS STATE
WILX-TV

Biden slams GOP while Trump urges voters to reject Democrats

YONKERS, N.Y. (AP) — President Joe Biden pilloried Republicans up and down ballots across the nation as election deniers who reveled in political violence, while his predecessor, Donald Trump, urged voters to oppose “growing left-wing tyranny” on the final Sunday before midterm elections that could reshape Washington’s balance of power.
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Ron DeSantis Excluded From Trump Rally on November 6 – Further Signs of a Divide Between the Florida Republicans?

Governor Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. In the last few days of campaigning before the midterm elections in Florida, it would seem like Florida's gubernatorial race is all-but over - with incumbent Governor Ron DeSantis looking to have a solid margin of 10%+ over his Democratic challenger, Charlie Crist.
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Liz Cheney makes waves on her way out of Congress

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) is going out with a bang, ramping up her attacks on the pro-Trump forces in her own party with a highly public exit tour designed to prevent the same GOP leaders she once embraced from winning power next year. The Wyoming conservative was clobbered in her...
WYOMING STATE
WILX-TV

House to consider seating Cherokee Nation delegate

(CNN) - There’s a renewed push for a Cherokee Nation representation in Congress. The House Rules Committee is set to hold a hearing this month about seating a Cherokee Nation delegate. The Cherokee Nation is calling on lawmakers to honor a treaty the U.S. made nearly 200 years ago.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KETV.com

Former President Donald Trump hosts rally for Iowa Republicans

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Republicans rallied in northwest Iowa alongside former President Donald Trump less than a week before the midterm election. Former President Donald Trump held the rally in Iowa to show support for Republican Iowa candidates — incumbents Gov. Kim Reynolds, who was elected in 2018 and was the first woman in Iowa elected as governor, and Sen. Chuck Grassley, who is in his seventh term after being elected in 1980.
IOWA STATE

