'Love Is Blind' Star Cole Opens Up About Zanab's Altar Speech: 'I Really Just Felt Duped' (Exclusive)

Spoiler alert: If you haven't see the wedding finale and reunion special of Love Is Blind season 3, proceed with caution. In one of the most shocking altar moments from the finale episode of Love Is Blind season 3, Zanab Jaffrey turned down her fiancé, Cole Barnett. But Zanab didn't just reject him, she called him out after their whirlwind romance was filled with red flags.
'Manifest': Melissa Roxburgh Breaks Down Shocking Part 1 Ending and Darker Times to Come (Exclusive)

Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched Part 1 of Manifest's final season. Resurrected sci-fi drama, Manifest, answered a lot of looming questions in Part 1 of season 4, which dropped Friday on Netflix. But with the final 10 episodes of the series still left to go, there were several major bombshells and cliffhangers that left viewers desperately counting down the days.
Carly Pearce Dishes on Best Friendship With 'Bad Influence' Kelsea Ballerini (Exclusive)

Carly Pearce knows that her BFF, Kelsea Ballerini, is always going to bring trouble -- and they are set to have a good time at this year's CMA Awards. "Kelsea's a bad influence for me, she makes me do things that I haven't done since I was 21," the "What He Didn't Do" singer told ET on Sunday during rehearsals for the CMA Awards.
Sarah Hyland Shares Sweet Update on Married Life With Wells Adams (Exclusive)

Enjoying the honeymoon phase! Sarah Hyland is opening up about married life after she exchanged vows with her husband, Wells Adams, back in August. Sitting down with ET's Denny Directo, the Play-Doh Squished host opened up about her star-studded wedding ceremony, and how life after getting hitched has been "amazing."
'Wednesday': Jenna Ortega Had 'Unspoken Agreement' With Christina Ricci Never to Talk About Role (Exclusive)

Jenna Ortega slips into the iconic shoes of Wednesday Addams in Netflix's anticipated series, Wednesday, which also returns original star Christina Ricci -- who played the heroine in the '90s films -- to the franchise in a new role. Presented with the unique opportunity to seek wisdom from Ricci, Ortega admitted that once they stepped onto set, their focus was on the present and not the past.
Aaron Carter's Friend Shares Personal Details Surrounding His Death (Exclusive)

Aaron Carter's friend is speaking out in the wake of his death. ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with Gary Madatyan, Carter's friend of more than a decade, and he opened up about what he saw when he arrived at the late singer's home on Saturday following Carter's death. ET has reached out to Carter's manager for comment.
Olivia Culpo Recalls Nick Jonas Romance: 'My Whole Identity Was in Him'

Olivia Culpo is opening up about a "very formative experience" for her: dating Nick Jonas. On the premiere episode of TLC's The Culpo Sisters, the 30-year-old former Miss Universe is pressed about dating Nick from 2013 to 2015. "I moved to L.A. with him. I had no brand, no money...

