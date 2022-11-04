Read full article on original website
'Love Is Blind' Star Cole Opens Up About Zanab's Altar Speech: 'I Really Just Felt Duped' (Exclusive)
Spoiler alert: If you haven't see the wedding finale and reunion special of Love Is Blind season 3, proceed with caution. In one of the most shocking altar moments from the finale episode of Love Is Blind season 3, Zanab Jaffrey turned down her fiancé, Cole Barnett. But Zanab didn't just reject him, she called him out after their whirlwind romance was filled with red flags.
'Bachelor in Paradise': Jacob Reveals How Jill's Lyft Comment Landed Him a Couch -- and a Job (Exclusive)
Jacob Rapini is finally getting a couch -- and it's all thanks to Jill Chin. ET's Denny Directo spoke to the Bachelor in Paradise star following the season 8 reunion taping, and he revealed how Jill's exit insult resulted in him landing a couch and a job. It all started...
Lindsay Lohan on Aaron Carter's Death: 'My Heart Goes Out to His Family' (Exclusive)
Following the shocking news of Aaron Carter's death at the age of 34, Lindsay Lohan is speaking out. While talking to ET's Denny Directo, she shared that there was still a "lot of love" when it came to her ex-boyfriend and his family. "My heart goes out to his family...
'Manifest': Melissa Roxburgh Breaks Down Shocking Part 1 Ending and Darker Times to Come (Exclusive)
Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched Part 1 of Manifest's final season. Resurrected sci-fi drama, Manifest, answered a lot of looming questions in Part 1 of season 4, which dropped Friday on Netflix. But with the final 10 episodes of the series still left to go, there were several major bombshells and cliffhangers that left viewers desperately counting down the days.
Lindsay Lohan 'Would Love' to Reunite With 'Freaky Friday' Co-Star Jamie Lee Curtis (Exclusive)
While promoting her new Netflix film, Falling for Christmas, Lindsay Lohan took a moment to look back on one of her hits, Freaky Friday, which turns 20 next year. "You're aging me," she joked, when ET's Denny Directo brought up the upcoming anniversary for the acclaimed body-swap remake starring her and Jamie Lee Curtis.
'Masked Singer' Sneak Peek: Robin Thicke Gets Roasted for His Ken Jeong-Like Wild Guesses (Exclusive)
With Ken Jeong out sick for the upcoming episode of The Masked Singer, someone's got to pick up the slack when it comes to outrageous and totally out-of-left-field guesses. In this exclusive sneak peek from Wednesday's new episode, Robin Thicke proves he has what it takes to take on the mantle.
Rihanna Shares Her Favorite Part of Motherhood So Far: 'He's a Happy Baby' (Exclusive)
Rihanna has a lot on her plate, including headlining the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime show, making her solo musical comeback after six years and releasing the controversial fourth volume of the Savage X Fenty Show. But according to the singer, nothing tops her first priority -- being a mom. The...
Andrew Morton's Princess Diana Tell-All Biography 'Her True Story': Where to Listen to Her Secret Tapes
It's no surprise that Princess Diana's story has been front and center in season 5 of The Crown. The Netflix royal drama has finally reached the '90s, which was dominated by the late Princess of Wales, whether it be for her fashion or the very public breakdown of her marriage to Prince Charles.
Carly Pearce Dishes on Best Friendship With 'Bad Influence' Kelsea Ballerini (Exclusive)
Carly Pearce knows that her BFF, Kelsea Ballerini, is always going to bring trouble -- and they are set to have a good time at this year's CMA Awards. "Kelsea's a bad influence for me, she makes me do things that I haven't done since I was 21," the "What He Didn't Do" singer told ET on Sunday during rehearsals for the CMA Awards.
'Dancing With the Stars' Judge Carrie Ann Inaba Remembers 'Bright Light' Aaron Carter (Exclusive)
The Dancing With the Stars family is taking the time to remember season 9 contestant Aaron Carter. The singer, who placed fifth on the dancing competition back in 2009, died over the weekend. He was 34. "I saw the news, and I was shocked," DWTS judge Carrie Ann Inaba tells...
Royal Reactions to Netflix's 'The Crown' Season 5 Release
The fifth season release of Netflix's The Crown has arrived and so have royal reactions! Buzz60's Chloe Hurst has the story!
Ryan Reynolds on Taking a Break from Acting and Viral Taylor Swift Theories (Exclusive)
Ryan Reynolds is a Swiftie! ET's Rachel Smith spoke to the 46-year-old actor on the red carpet for his latest film, Spirited, in New York City on Monday, and he reacted to the fan theory that Taylor Swift is going to make a cameo in Deadpool 3. The theory began...
Sarah Hyland Shares Sweet Update on Married Life With Wells Adams (Exclusive)
Enjoying the honeymoon phase! Sarah Hyland is opening up about married life after she exchanged vows with her husband, Wells Adams, back in August. Sitting down with ET's Denny Directo, the Play-Doh Squished host opened up about her star-studded wedding ceremony, and how life after getting hitched has been "amazing."
'Wednesday': Jenna Ortega Had 'Unspoken Agreement' With Christina Ricci Never to Talk About Role (Exclusive)
Jenna Ortega slips into the iconic shoes of Wednesday Addams in Netflix's anticipated series, Wednesday, which also returns original star Christina Ricci -- who played the heroine in the '90s films -- to the franchise in a new role. Presented with the unique opportunity to seek wisdom from Ricci, Ortega admitted that once they stepped onto set, their focus was on the present and not the past.
Aaron Carter's Friend Shares Personal Details Surrounding His Death (Exclusive)
Aaron Carter's friend is speaking out in the wake of his death. ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with Gary Madatyan, Carter's friend of more than a decade, and he opened up about what he saw when he arrived at the late singer's home on Saturday following Carter's death. ET has reached out to Carter's manager for comment.
Lindsay Lohan on the Pressure of Covering 'Jingle Bell Rock' for 'Falling for Christmas' (Exclusive)
Get ready for the Lohanassaince because Lindsay Lohan is back with the Netflix holiday-themed rom-com, Falling for Christmas, and a new rendition of the festive single, "Jingle Bell Rock." For many fans, it's a double dose of what they love most about the multifaceted performer, who rose to fame with...
Olivia Culpo Recalls Nick Jonas Romance: 'My Whole Identity Was in Him'
Olivia Culpo is opening up about a "very formative experience" for her: dating Nick Jonas. On the premiere episode of TLC's The Culpo Sisters, the 30-year-old former Miss Universe is pressed about dating Nick from 2013 to 2015. "I moved to L.A. with him. I had no brand, no money...
Joe Jonas Reacts to Brother Frankie Trolling Him With Taylor Swift Halloween Costume (Exclusive)
Frankie Jonas arguably won Halloween 2022. This past month, the youngest Jonas brother trolled his older brother, Joe, by impersonating his infamous relationship with Taylor Swift. The 22-year-old and his girlfriend, Anna Olson, recreated a moment from the 2009 movie Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience, where Swift performed a...
'Laguna Beach' Star Talan Torriero Reacts to Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari's Reunion Hookup Confession
Talan Torriero has no problem being known as Laguna Beach's player. The former reality star, who appeared on seasons 1 and 2 of the hit MTV series, was a topic of conversation during a recent reunion when Lauren Conrad appeared as a guest on Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti's Back to the Beach podcast.
'David & Annie: After the 90 Days' Season 2 First Look: Annie May Be Pregnant (Exclusive)
David & Annie: After the 90 Days is back for a second season, and it looks like 90 Day Fiancé fan favorites David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan may be expanding their family. In this exclusive look at season 2 of the hit 90 Day Fiancé spinoff, David and Annie appear to be hit with a surprise pregnancy.
