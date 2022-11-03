Read full article on original website
'Manifest': Melissa Roxburgh Breaks Down Shocking Part 1 Ending and Darker Times to Come (Exclusive)
Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched Part 1 of Manifest's final season. Resurrected sci-fi drama, Manifest, answered a lot of looming questions in Part 1 of season 4, which dropped Friday on Netflix. But with the final 10 episodes of the series still left to go, there were several major bombshells and cliffhangers that left viewers desperately counting down the days.
CBS' Pickleball Tournament 'Pickled' Reveals Eight Unlikely Celebrity Teams
CBS' celebrity pickleball tournament, Pickled, featuring 16 celebrities from various fields of entertainment, has revealed its teams of eight -- and they're quite surprising, to say the least. Billed as a sports comedy special hosted by Stephen Colbert, Pickled stars celebrities like Emma Watson, Kelly Rowland, Daniel Dae Kim, June...
Rihanna Shares Her Favorite Part of Motherhood So Far: 'He's a Happy Baby' (Exclusive)
Rihanna has a lot on her plate, including headlining the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime show, making her solo musical comeback after six years and releasing the controversial fourth volume of the Savage X Fenty Show. But according to the singer, nothing tops her first priority -- being a mom. The...
Raven-Symone Pays Tribute to Aaron Carter, Shares Mental Health Message (Exclusive)
Raven-Symone is speaking out about the importance of prioritizing mental health and wellness, in the wake of Aaron Carter's untimely death. The actress and her wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday, walked the carpet at Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California on Sunday for the premiere of the new series The Santa Clauses, set to debut on Disney+ on Nov. 16.
'The Acolyte': Jodie Turner-Smith, Lee Jung-jae and More Join New 'Star Wars' Series
The Acolyte, the latest Star Wars original series, has revealed its star-studded ensemble, with Jodie Turner-Smith, Carrie-Anne Moss and Squid Game's Lee Jung-jae all joining Amandla Stenberg in the mystery thriller from creator Leslye Headland. The rest of the cast includes Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen of His Dark Materials, 1917's...
Lindsay Lohan 'Would Love' to Reunite With 'Freaky Friday' Co-Star Jamie Lee Curtis (Exclusive)
While promoting her new Netflix film, Falling for Christmas, Lindsay Lohan took a moment to look back on one of her hits, Freaky Friday, which turns 20 next year. "You're aging me," she joked, when ET's Denny Directo brought up the upcoming anniversary for the acclaimed body-swap remake starring her and Jamie Lee Curtis.
Elisabeth Moss is stylishly chic in a floral dress while Yvonne Strahovski dons form-fitting jumpsuit as the two lead stars at The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 Finale event in Los Angeles
Elisabeth Moss and Yvonne Strahovski made fashionable appearances as they attended The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 Finale premiere in Los Angeles earlier Monday evening. The Mad Men alum and Chuck actress, both 40, led other stars and fellow cast members as they celebrated the fifth season coming to a close.
Ryan Murphy's 'The Watcher' and 'Monster' True-Crime Series Renewed at Netflix
Following the massive, back-to-back success of Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and The Watcher, Netflix is expanding both of Ryan Murphy's series. The true-crime projects, which were co-created by Murphy and Ian Brennan, will be getting new seasons on the streaming platform. While Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey...
Carly Pearce Dishes on Best Friendship With 'Bad Influence' Kelsea Ballerini (Exclusive)
Carly Pearce knows that her BFF, Kelsea Ballerini, is always going to bring trouble -- and they are set to have a good time at this year's CMA Awards. "Kelsea's a bad influence for me, she makes me do things that I haven't done since I was 21," the "What He Didn't Do" singer told ET on Sunday during rehearsals for the CMA Awards.
'The Big Brunch' Host Dan Levy on Creating an Unconventional Cooking Competition (Exclusive)
A self-described food enthusiast, Dan Levy tells ET, "I am the voice of somebody who just really likes to eat." So, it makes perfect sense that he would follow his Emmy-winning turn as co-creator and star of Schitt's Creek by hosting the all-new unconventional cooking competition The Big Brunch. Using...
Mo'Nique Celebrates Taping Netflix Comedy Special 'My Name Is Mo'Nique'
Mo'Nique has officially taped her Netflix comedy special and the Oscar-winning actress took to Instagram to celebrate. On Wednesday, the comedian posted a photo of her with her husband, thanking her fans for attending the show. "My sweet babies thanks to everyone that came out and celebrated this moment with...
Rebel Wilson Says She and Ramona Agruma Are Not Engaged
Rebel Wilson's setting the record straight about her relationship with Ramona Agruma, saying they are not engaged. The "Pitch Perfect" star took to her Instagram Story on Saturday afternoon and posted a quick video of her and Agruma posing in front of Sleeping Beauty's Castle at Disneyland. The duo smiled in front of the camera but the text overlayed on her Story told the entire story: "Thanks for the well wishes but we are NOT engaged!”
'The Masked Singer' Goes Retro for '90s Night Before Two Surprising Celebs Unmask! (Recap)
The Masked Singer returned for a special Sunday show with a fun, weird and wonderful tribute to the '90s!. Stalwart panelists Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger did their best to guess the secret identities of the night's costumed contestants as host Nick Cannon introduced us to two brand new hopefuls -- The Walrus and The Milkshake -- who came to try and take on the returning champs, The Lambs.
Mimi Parker, Low Singer and Drummer, Dead at 55
Mimi Parker, the vocalist and drummer for the band Low, has died. She was 55. Parker died on Saturday after a long battle with ovarian cancer. The band confirmed the news in a statement posted to Twitter on Sunday morning. "Friends, it’s hard to put the universe into language and...
Jimmy Kimmel to Host 2023 Oscars on ABC
Jimmy Kimmel is set to host the 95th annual Academy Awards, which will be handed out live on Sunday, Mar. 12, 2023 on ABC. The late-night host will once again serve as the emcee for the Oscars after previously hosting back-to-back ceremonies from 2017 to 2018. “Being invited to host...
