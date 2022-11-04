TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Junior Charlotte Heath, who earned two top-10 individual finishes and who was a total of eight strokes under par in two tournaments, has been named as the co-ACC Golfer of the Month of October by the Atlantic Coast Conference. It marks the first time in her career that the two-time All-American has earned the monthly honor as a member of the nation’s top conference for women’s golf. Heath shared the honor with Cameron Griffiths of Louisville.

