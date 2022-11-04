Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
seminoles.com
ACC CHAMPIONS!!! FSU Three Peats With a 2-1 Over UNC
CARY, N.C. – The No. 5 Florida State soccer team (13-2-3) knocked off No. 2 North Carolina (15-4-1) 2-1 to win its third straight ACC Championship. It was the Seminoles’ ninth ACC Championship in the last 12 seasons. The Garnet and Gold have won the ACC Title each of the last nine times they have played in it.
seminoles.com
Men’s Basketball Hosts Stetson Monday At 7:00 P.M.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Maybe it’s the squeak of a new pair of Nike’s on a freshly varnished court. Or the thump-thump-thump of a brand new basketball on the hardwood. Or the feel of a crisp new uniform pulled on for the first time. It’s certainly all three...
seminoles.com
W. Tennis: Allen Gains Two Wins On Final Day Of Stetson Invitational
DELAND, Fla. – Junior Vic Allen won both of her events, and freshman Cade Cricchio gained her third win of the weekend as play in the Stetson Invitational at the Mandy Stoll Tennis Center on the campus of Stetson University came to a close. Each of the three Seminoles who played in the tournament – Allen, Cricchio, and Kianah Motosono all gained three victories as Florida State won seven matches and finished with a 7-4 record as a team.
seminoles.com
Cornut-Chauvinc, Connel Lead Seminoles In Fall Competitions
– Florida State junior Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc advanced to the semifinals at the ITA Fall Championships and sophomore Jamie Connel won the Bedford Cup in action this weekend. Cornut-Chauvinc won three matches at the ITA Fall Championships in San Diego and advanced to the semifinal round of the tournament. The Lyon,...
seminoles.com
W. Tennis: Cricchio With Two Wins At Stetson Invitational
DELAND, Fla. – Freshman Cade Cricchio earned victories in both singles and doubles as Florida State completed play on the second day of the three-day Stetson Invitational at the Mandy Stoll Tennis Center on the campus of Stetson University. Cricchio won her singles match with a 7-5, 4-6 (10-6)...
seminoles.com
W. Tennis: Motosono Gains Two Wins At Stetson Invitational
DELAND, Fla. – Senior Kianah Motosono earned wins in both singles and doubles as the Seminole Women’s Tennis team completed play on Day One at the Stetson Invitational at the Mandy Stoll Tennis Center on the campus of Stetson University. Motosono defeated Anna Babayan of Coastal Carolina, 6-3,...
seminoles.com
W. Golf: Heath Named ACC Co-Golfer Of the Month
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Junior Charlotte Heath, who earned two top-10 individual finishes and who was a total of eight strokes under par in two tournaments, has been named as the co-ACC Golfer of the Month of October by the Atlantic Coast Conference. It marks the first time in her career that the two-time All-American has earned the monthly honor as a member of the nation’s top conference for women’s golf. Heath shared the honor with Cameron Griffiths of Louisville.
Comments / 0