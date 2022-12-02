FIFA 23 best young players list reveals the top 50 career mode wonderkids
Shock news from the FIFA 23 best young players list: Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland both feature prominently. Alright, enough sarcasm. While those seeking FIFA 23 career mode wonderkids are unlikely to afford that pair, there's plenty of talent to be unearthed elsewhere. Below we've done it for you, sorting the game's top 50 prospects by position. All stats in GR's FIFA 23 best young players guide are correct as of September 26, 2022.
FIFA 23 best young goalkeepers
As he did last year, PSG super stopper Gigi Donnarumma tops the best young keepers list in FIFA 23. Let's face it: you're never going to muster up the French giants' asking price of £138 million, so focus elsewhere if you want youth between the sticks. Gavin Bazunu and Kevin Mier are the most affordable options. Southampton demand £4.3m for Bazunu, and the Irishman will happily sign for £8,500 per week. Mier, meanwhile, costs £3m from Atletico National, with a weekly wage of £12,000. Why not go wild and buy both?
|Name
|Club
|Age
|Rating
|Potential
|Gianluigi Donnarumma
|Paris SG
|23
|88
|92
|Gregor Kobel
|Dortmund
|24
|83
|88
|Diogo Costa
|FC Porto
|22
|79
|86
|Aaron Ramsdale
|Arsenal
|24
|82
|86
|Gavin Bazunu
|Southampton
|20
|70
|85
|Justin Bijlow
|Feyenoord
|24
|79
|85
|Luis Maximiano
|Lazio
|23
|79
|85
|Albin Lafont
|Nantes
|23
|80
|85
|Giorgi Mamardashvili
|Valencia
|21
|78
|84
|Kevin Mier
|Atletico Nacional
|22
|72
|84
FIFA 23 best young defenders
If you're seeking a club set in defence for years to come, roll with AC Milan. Centre-back Fikayo Tomori and left-back Theo Hernandez are just 24 and both have potential OVRs of 90. No one on this list can be described as a bargain, but Leipzig central defender Josko Gvardiol is just about attainable if you're playing as one of game's mega clubs. (He also one of the meta FIFA 23 lengthy players .) Sadly, by 'attainable', I'm still talking about an asking price of £70 million…
|Name
|Club
|Age
|Rating
|Potential
|Alessandro Bastoni
|Inter Milan
|23
|84
|90
|Fikayo Tomori
|AC Milan
|24
|84
|90
|Theo Hernandez
|AC Milan
|24
|85
|90
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|Liverpool
|23
|87
|90
|Ronald Araujo
|Barcelona
|23
|83
|89
|Josko Gvardiol
|RB Leipzig
|20
|81
|89
|Jules Kounde
|Barcelona
|23
|84
|89
|Eder Militao
|Real Madrid
|24
|84
|89
|Matthijs de Ligt
|FC Bayern
|22
|85
|89
|Alphonso Davies
|FC Bayern
|21
|84
|89
FIFA 23 best young midfielders
The FIFA 23 midfield wonderkids list is ridiculously stacked. Four players with 89 Potential somehow fall short of the top ten: Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard (both Arsenal), Ryan Gravenberch (FC Bayern), and Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid). Spanish Under-21 international Alberto Moleiro is the player you absolutely have to target. Las Palmas want £13 million for the super-skilled little man, and his weekly wage is a very affordable £11,000. Be sure to learn some FIFA 23 celebrations in readiness for when Moleiro starts banging them in.
|Name
|Club
|Age
|Rating
|Potential
|Pedri
|Barcelona
|19
|85
|93
|Florian Wirtz
|Bayer Leverkusen
|19
|82
|91
|Jude Bellingham
|Dortmund
|19
|84
|91
|Kai Havertz
|Chelsea
|23
|84
|91
|Alberto Moleiro
|UD Las Palmas
|18
|75
|90
|Jamal Musiala
|FC Bayern
|19
|81
|90
|Sandro Tonali
|AC Milan
|22
|84
|90
|Federico Valverde
|Real Madrid
|23
|84
|90
|Vitinha
|Paris SG
|22
|79
|89
|Eduardo Camavinga
|Real Madrid
|19
|79
|89
FIFA 23 best young wingers
It's a great time to select Real Madrid in career mode. Not only do you have the game's best player (Karim Benzema) up front, but Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo won't need upgrading out wide for years. Figure controlling the Champions League winners is too easy? There are a bargains to be poached for whichever club you decide to take on. Nusa is an absurdly cheap £1.5m, and only sets you back £2,000 per week in wages. Wow! Cherki is also a snip for a fee of £8.5m, and £18,000 weekly salary. Make the most out of your wingers' trickery with GR's FIFA 23 skill moves guide.
|Name
|Club
|Age
|Rating
|Potential
|Vinicius Jr
|Real Madrid
|21
|86
|92
|Phil Foden
|Manchester City
|22
|85
|92
|Ansu Fati
|Barcelona
|19
|79
|90
|Rafael Leao
|AC Milan
|23
|84
|90
|Federico Chiesa
|Juventus
|24
|84
|90
|Antonio Nusa
|Club Brugge
|17
|68
|88
|Antony
|Manchester United
|22
|82
|88
|Rayan Cherki
|OL
|18
|73
|88
|Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
|Napoli
|21
|76
|88
|Rodrygo
|Real Madrid
|21
|81
|88
FIFA 22 best young strikers
Kylian Mbappe tops both this list, and the one for FIFA 23 fastest players . Elsewhere, if Tomori, Hernandez and Sandro Tonali weren't enough to convince you of Milan's abundant career mode potential then Belgian wonderkid Charles De Ketelaere should be the deal sealer. He'll keep you in Serie A and Champions League contention for the next decade. 17-year-old Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko finishes one place short of the top ten, and is the hitman to target on a budget. He's 69-rated but with a Potential of 88, and can be acquired for a fee of £3.8m, and £4,000 per week salary. Need more hints? Then head over to GR's FIFA 23 career mode guide.
|Name
|Club
|Age
|Rating
|Potential
|Kylian Mbappe
|Paris SG
|23
|91
|95
|Erling Haaland
|Manchester City
|21
|88
|94
|Jamie Tartt
|AFC Richmond
|24
|84
|91
|Dusan Vlahovic
|Juventus
|22
|84
|91
|Joao Felix
|Atletico Madrid
|22
|84
|90
|Lautaro Martinez
|Inter Milan
|24
|86
|90
|Darwin Nunez
|Liverpool
|23
|82
|89
|Christopher Nkunku
|RB Leipzig
|24
|86
|89
|Victor Osimhen
|Napoli
|23
|83
|89
|Charles De Ketelaere
|AC Milan
|21
|78
|88
Comments / 0