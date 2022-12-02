ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA 23 best young players list reveals the top 50 career mode wonderkids

By Ben Wilson
 2 days ago

Shock news from the FIFA 23 best young players list: Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland both feature prominently. Alright, enough sarcasm. While those seeking FIFA 23 career mode wonderkids are unlikely to afford that pair, there's plenty of talent to be unearthed elsewhere. Below we've done it for you, sorting the game's top 50 prospects by position. All stats in GR's FIFA 23 best young players guide are correct as of September 26, 2022.

FIFA 23 best young goalkeepers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2peiOv_0iyVHqYr00

(Image credit: EA)

As he did last year, PSG super stopper Gigi Donnarumma tops the best young keepers list in FIFA 23. Let's face it: you're never going to muster up the French giants' asking price of £138 million, so focus elsewhere if you want youth between the sticks. Gavin Bazunu and Kevin Mier are the most affordable options. Southampton demand £4.3m for Bazunu, and the Irishman will happily sign for £8,500 per week. Mier, meanwhile, costs £3m from Atletico National, with a weekly wage of £12,000. Why not go wild and buy both?

Name Club Age Rating Potential
Gianluigi Donnarumma Paris SG 23 88 92
Gregor Kobel Dortmund 24 83 88
Diogo Costa FC Porto 22 79 86
Aaron Ramsdale Arsenal 24 82 86
Gavin Bazunu Southampton 20 70 85
Justin Bijlow Feyenoord 24 79 85
Luis Maximiano Lazio 23 79 85
Albin Lafont Nantes 23 80 85
Giorgi Mamardashvili Valencia 21 78 84
Kevin Mier Atletico Nacional 22 72 84

FIFA 23 best young defenders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I3X6u_0iyVHqYr00

(Image credit: EA)

If you're seeking a club set in defence for years to come, roll with AC Milan. Centre-back Fikayo Tomori and left-back Theo Hernandez are just 24 and both have potential OVRs of 90. No one on this list can be described as a bargain, but Leipzig central defender Josko Gvardiol is just about attainable if you're playing as one of game's mega clubs. (He also one of the meta FIFA 23 lengthy players .) Sadly, by 'attainable', I'm still talking about an asking price of £70 million…

Name Club Age Rating Potential
Alessandro Bastoni Inter Milan 23 84 90
Fikayo Tomori AC Milan 24 84 90
Theo Hernandez AC Milan 24 85 90
Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool 23 87 90
Ronald Araujo Barcelona 23 83 89
Josko Gvardiol RB Leipzig 20 81 89
Jules Kounde Barcelona 23 84 89
Eder Militao Real Madrid 24 84 89
Matthijs de Ligt FC Bayern 22 85 89
Alphonso Davies FC Bayern 21 84 89

FIFA 23 best young midfielders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PkmgZ_0iyVHqYr00

(Image credit: EA)

The FIFA 23 midfield wonderkids list is ridiculously stacked. Four players with 89 Potential somehow fall short of the top ten: Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard (both Arsenal), Ryan Gravenberch (FC Bayern), and Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid). Spanish Under-21 international Alberto Moleiro is the player you absolutely have to target. Las Palmas want £13 million for the super-skilled little man, and his weekly wage is a very affordable £11,000. Be sure to learn some FIFA 23 celebrations in readiness for when Moleiro starts banging them in.

Name Club Age Rating Potential
Pedri Barcelona 19 85 93
Florian Wirtz Bayer Leverkusen 19 82 91
Jude Bellingham Dortmund 19 84 91
Kai Havertz Chelsea 23 84 91
Alberto Moleiro UD Las Palmas 18 75 90
Jamal Musiala FC Bayern 19 81 90
Sandro Tonali AC Milan 22 84 90
Federico Valverde Real Madrid 23 84 90
Vitinha Paris SG 22 79 89
Eduardo Camavinga Real Madrid 19 79 89

FIFA 23 best young wingers

(Image credit: EA)

It's a great time to select Real Madrid in career mode. Not only do you have the game's best player (Karim Benzema) up front, but Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo won't need upgrading out wide for years. Figure controlling the Champions League winners is too easy? There are a bargains to be poached for whichever club you decide to take on. Nusa is an absurdly cheap £1.5m, and only sets you back £2,000 per week in wages. Wow! Cherki is also a snip for a fee of £8.5m, and £18,000 weekly salary. Make the most out of your wingers' trickery with GR's FIFA 23 skill moves guide.

Name Club Age Rating Potential
Vinicius Jr Real Madrid 21 86 92
Phil Foden Manchester City 22 85 92
Ansu Fati Barcelona 19 79 90
Rafael Leao AC Milan 23 84 90
Federico Chiesa Juventus 24 84 90
Antonio Nusa Club Brugge 17 68 88
Antony Manchester United 22 82 88
Rayan Cherki OL 18 73 88
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Napoli 21 76 88
Rodrygo Real Madrid 21 81 88

FIFA 22 best young strikers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eG0xX_0iyVHqYr00

(Image credit: EA)

Kylian Mbappe tops both this list, and the one for FIFA 23 fastest players . Elsewhere, if Tomori, Hernandez and Sandro Tonali weren't enough to convince you of Milan's abundant career mode potential then Belgian wonderkid Charles De Ketelaere should be the deal sealer. He'll keep you in Serie A and Champions League contention for the next decade. 17-year-old Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko finishes one place short of the top ten, and is the hitman to target on a budget. He's 69-rated but with a Potential of 88, and can be acquired for a fee of £3.8m, and £4,000 per week salary. Need more hints? Then head over to GR's FIFA 23 career mode guide.

Name Club Age Rating Potential
Kylian Mbappe Paris SG 23 91 95
Erling Haaland Manchester City 21 88 94
Jamie Tartt AFC Richmond 24 84 91
Dusan Vlahovic Juventus 22 84 91
Joao Felix Atletico Madrid 22 84 90
Lautaro Martinez Inter Milan 24 86 90
Darwin Nunez Liverpool 23 82 89
Christopher Nkunku RB Leipzig 24 86 89
Victor Osimhen Napoli 23 83 89
Charles De Ketelaere AC Milan 21 78 88

