ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
True Crime Mysteries (Megan)

Gruesome murder solved after 50 years with DNA

Nancy Bennallack was 28 years old and engaged at the time of her death. Nancy Bennallack (image courtesy of Sacramento County authorities.) On October 26, 1970, in Sacramento, California, twenty-eight-year-old Nancy Bennallack was late for work. It had been highly unusual for her, she worked for the Sacramento County as a court reporter, and she would never have missed a court date.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Woman robbed of groceries, wallet in broad daylight in midtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman who lives in midtown Sacramento said she was robbed in broad daylight, just feet away from her home. Victoria Mapson said this all unfolded last Thursday around 3:00 p.m. Mapson told KCRA 3 she went to a corner store to pick up some ginger ale and bananas because she was not feeling well. On the way home, she said a man came out of nowhere near P and 24th streets in midtown and took her tote bag.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Forward progress stopped on 90-acre vegetation fire in South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters have reportedly stopped the progress of a 90-acre fire that occurred in South Sacramento on Sunday, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. According to Sacramento Metro Fire, the fire began around 11:20 a.m. on Sunday near the 10800 block of Florin Road in South Sacramento. Firefighters said that the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

3 people shot in separate incidents overnight in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people were shot in separate incidents across Stockton early Sunday morning, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said that one male victim, 65, was parked near Sierra Nevada Street and Flora Street when two suspects approached him. The suspects demanded property from the victim and then shot him. Police […]
STOCKTON, CA
FOX 28 Spokane

California sheriff found guilty of corruption

A special civil jury in Northern California has found a former longtime sheriff guilty on all six counts of corruption and willful misconduct in a case involving the issuing of concealed-carry weapons permits in exchange for campaign donations. The Mercury News reports Laurie Smith resigned from her post as sheriff of the Santa Clara Sheriff’s Office on Monday when the jury was already deliberating. Her attorney filed a motion to dismiss the case but the judge denied it. Smith had been sheriff of Santa Clara County, home to Silicon Valley, since 1998 when she became the first woman elected sheriff in California. She and her attorney declined to comment Thursday.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Channel

San Bernardino County to vote on succession from California

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Many people are leaving the golden state for a variety of reasons, but now an entire county is threatening to do the same thing. That’s the thrust of Measure EE, which is up for vote this election day in San Bernardino County. The author of the measure, however, knows it’s a long shot.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

Authorities release video of officer-involved shooting in Elk Grove

The Sacramento police on Oct. 28 released video footage of the Oct. 11 incident where Sacramento detectives shot and wounded an armed suspect at an Elk Grove apartment complex. This footage included video recorded by a security camera that overlooked a parking lot, and video from an officer’s body camera....
ELK GROVE, CA
KRON4 News

2 arrested for car thefts in American Canyon

AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. (KRON) – The American Canyon Police Department recovered two stolen vehicles within a span of two hours on Thursday, the ACPD announced on Facebook Friday. At approximately 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, the ACPD was alerted to a stolen 2006 silver Chevrolet 4×4 pickup truck that had entered city limits. The vehicle was […]
AMERICAN CANYON, CA
vallejosun.com

Former Sacramento police chief hired as consultant for Vallejo PD

VALLEJO – As Vallejo navigates the resignation of Police Chief Shawny Williams on Friday, officials have turned to former Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn to act as an advisor to City Manager Mike Malone, according to a consulting agreement obtained by the Vallejo Sun. Hahn will receive up to...
VALLEJO, CA
KIDO Talk Radio

Here is Proof Idaho Wants To Be Like California

First and foremost, Idaho is the greatest state of all time. Allow me to repeat that - Idaho is the greatest state of all time. I'm saying this because typically when I share things like this, I'm on the receiving end of e-mails from people who only catch the headline. Exhibit A:
IDAHO STATE
FOX40

Vallejo Fire Department makes ‘unusual’ rescue

VALLEJO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Vallejo Fire Department said it made an “unusual” rescue Friday morning. Neighbors near Vallejo Fire Department Station 24 said their parrot had escaped and was “migrating away from the home every time they attempted to catch her.” Photos from the rescue showed a fire crew member on the roof of […]
VALLEJO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy