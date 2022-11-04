Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unhoused resident left behind by the City that said it would help himRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Gruesome murder solved after 50 years with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sacramento, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Jury hung in the police shooting and killing of Darrell RichardsRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
300-vehicle sideshow disrupted by Vallejo police
Police say there were about 300 vehicles involved in a sideshow on Saturday night, according to the Vallejo Police Department.
(Courtesy of Donta Williams) Unhoused resident Donta Williams was displaced from a homeless encampment on Stockton Boulevard in February 2021 which he publicly spoke about at a 2021 city council meeting.
Fox40
Man arrested in the connection of a robbing of an elderly woman
The man knocked on the door of the woman’s home, saying he needed to retrieve his child’s ball from her backyard, according to the Lincoln Police Department. Man arrested in the connection of a robbing of an …. The man knocked on the door of the woman’s home,...
Nancy Bennallack was 28 years old and engaged at the time of her death. Nancy Bennallack (image courtesy of Sacramento County authorities.) On October 26, 1970, in Sacramento, California, twenty-eight-year-old Nancy Bennallack was late for work. It had been highly unusual for her, she worked for the Sacramento County as a court reporter, and she would never have missed a court date.
KCRA.com
Woman robbed of groceries, wallet in broad daylight in midtown Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman who lives in midtown Sacramento said she was robbed in broad daylight, just feet away from her home. Victoria Mapson said this all unfolded last Thursday around 3:00 p.m. Mapson told KCRA 3 she went to a corner store to pick up some ginger ale and bananas because she was not feeling well. On the way home, she said a man came out of nowhere near P and 24th streets in midtown and took her tote bag.
KTLA.com
What causes the dangerous tule fog that blankets California’s valleys?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Come to California for the sunshine? Unfortunately, there are several types of fog that can blanket the state and block out the sun all year round. In the spring and summer, we’ve got “May gray,” “June Gloom,” “no-sky-July” or “Fogust” – all of which are...
Forward progress stopped on 90-acre vegetation fire in South Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters have reportedly stopped the progress of a 90-acre fire that occurred in South Sacramento on Sunday, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. According to Sacramento Metro Fire, the fire began around 11:20 a.m. on Sunday near the 10800 block of Florin Road in South Sacramento. Firefighters said that the […]
California's Safest Cities
California has many cities and towns, each with a unique character and personality. But when it comes to safety, how do they stack up?. Official seal of California, USA.Public Domain, Wikimedia.
3 people shot in separate incidents overnight in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people were shot in separate incidents across Stockton early Sunday morning, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said that one male victim, 65, was parked near Sierra Nevada Street and Flora Street when two suspects approached him. The suspects demanded property from the victim and then shot him. Police […]
FOX 28 Spokane
California sheriff found guilty of corruption
A special civil jury in Northern California has found a former longtime sheriff guilty on all six counts of corruption and willful misconduct in a case involving the issuing of concealed-carry weapons permits in exchange for campaign donations. The Mercury News reports Laurie Smith resigned from her post as sheriff of the Santa Clara Sheriff’s Office on Monday when the jury was already deliberating. Her attorney filed a motion to dismiss the case but the judge denied it. Smith had been sheriff of Santa Clara County, home to Silicon Valley, since 1998 when she became the first woman elected sheriff in California. She and her attorney declined to comment Thursday.
Bakersfield Channel
San Bernardino County to vote on succession from California
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Many people are leaving the golden state for a variety of reasons, but now an entire county is threatening to do the same thing. That’s the thrust of Measure EE, which is up for vote this election day in San Bernardino County. The author of the measure, however, knows it’s a long shot.
Legal Experts: California’s Prop. 1 Would Not Permit Abortions After Fetal Viability
Proposition 1, the Nov. 8 ballot measure that would create an explicit protection for “reproductive freedom” in the California Constitution, is not written to expand abortion access into the final months of pregnancy and, despite warnings from opponents, legal experts say that is a highly unlikely outcome if it passes.
Elk Grove Citizen
Authorities release video of officer-involved shooting in Elk Grove
The Sacramento police on Oct. 28 released video footage of the Oct. 11 incident where Sacramento detectives shot and wounded an armed suspect at an Elk Grove apartment complex. This footage included video recorded by a security camera that overlooked a parking lot, and video from an officer’s body camera....
2 arrested for car thefts in American Canyon
AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. (KRON) – The American Canyon Police Department recovered two stolen vehicles within a span of two hours on Thursday, the ACPD announced on Facebook Friday. At approximately 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, the ACPD was alerted to a stolen 2006 silver Chevrolet 4×4 pickup truck that had entered city limits. The vehicle was […]
Critical infrastructure ordinance to remove homeless encampments near schools
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The city of Sacramento is working to remove a homeless encampment near Garden Valley Elementary in South Natomas. This is the first use of the new critical infrastructure ordinance that states encampments cannot be within 500 feet of a K-12 school. The city performed two cleanups Friday, but community members are out there every week.
Hear from locals at Stagecoach Restaurant about their concerns ahead of the election
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Along busy Florin Road just off Highway 99 is the Stagecoach Restaurant that's been dishing up Southern-style comfort food since the 1970s. Any place with "pork scrapple" on the breakfast menu should have diners who'll candidly share their concerns ahead of next week's election. In the...
Suspected fentanyl dealer facing manslaughter charge in San Joaquin County
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A San Joaquin County man was charged with manslaughter in connection with an overdose death of a woman in Stockton on April 9, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. A 20-year-old woman was found dead in a hotel room in an unincorporated part of the county between […]
vallejosun.com
Former Sacramento police chief hired as consultant for Vallejo PD
VALLEJO – As Vallejo navigates the resignation of Police Chief Shawny Williams on Friday, officials have turned to former Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn to act as an advisor to City Manager Mike Malone, according to a consulting agreement obtained by the Vallejo Sun. Hahn will receive up to...
Here is Proof Idaho Wants To Be Like California
First and foremost, Idaho is the greatest state of all time. Allow me to repeat that - Idaho is the greatest state of all time. I'm saying this because typically when I share things like this, I'm on the receiving end of e-mails from people who only catch the headline. Exhibit A:
Vallejo Fire Department makes ‘unusual’ rescue
VALLEJO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Vallejo Fire Department said it made an “unusual” rescue Friday morning. Neighbors near Vallejo Fire Department Station 24 said their parrot had escaped and was “migrating away from the home every time they attempted to catch her.” Photos from the rescue showed a fire crew member on the roof of […]
