Possible record-breaking warmth settling into NJ for the weekend
New Jersey could potentially see record-breaking warm temperatures this weekend, with conditions that feel more like the early summer than fall.
Storm Watch Team meteorologists say that temperatures could potentially reach 80 degrees.
WEEKEND OVERALL: Mostly cloudy skies, with temperatures in the mid- to upper-70s.
OVERNIGHT: Overcast skies with some fog developing over midnight. Temperatures cool to around 60 degrees.
SATURDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Daytime highs around 77 degrees. Overnight lows around 56.
SUNDAY: Daylight saving time ends. Mostly cloudy skies. Daytime highs around 77 degrees. Overnight lows around 61 degrees.
MONDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Daytime highs around 77 degrees. Overnight lows around 55 degrees.
COMING UP: Temperatures begin to cool after Monday. Daytime highs in the low-60s and upper-50s. Mix of sun and clouds.
