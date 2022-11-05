ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Possible record-breaking warmth settling into NJ for the weekend

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

New Jersey could potentially see record-breaking warm temperatures this weekend, with conditions that feel more like the early summer than fall.

Storm Watch Team meteorologists say that temperatures could potentially reach 80 degrees.

WEEKEND OVERALL: Mostly cloudy skies, with temperatures in the mid- to upper-70s.

MORE: News 12 New Jersey Weather Center

OVERNIGHT: Overcast skies with some fog developing over midnight. Temperatures cool to around 60 degrees.

SATURDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Daytime highs around 77 degrees. Overnight lows around 56.

MORE: Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday. Here are some tips to help you ease into it.

SUNDAY: Daylight saving time ends. Mostly cloudy skies. Daytime highs around 77 degrees. Overnight lows around 61 degrees.

MONDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Daytime highs around 77 degrees. Overnight lows around 55 degrees.

COMING UP: Temperatures begin to cool after Monday. Daytime highs in the low-60s and upper-50s. Mix of sun and clouds.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

