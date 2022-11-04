Read full article on original website
St Barbara’s (ASX:SBM) share price jumps 14%; here’s why
St Barbara’s shares were trading 14.40% higher at AU$0.57 apiece at 12:32 PM AEDT (9 November 2022). On Tuesday (8 November 2022), gold price touched the US$1,700 per ounce mark. The share price of St Barbara Limited (ASX:SBM) rose sharply on ASX on Wednesday (9 November 2022), although no...
Aussie Broadband (ASX:ABB) shares trade in green today; here’s why
Aussie Broadband’s shares took a jump of over 4% today (9 November) post the Investor Day update. The company has acquired Over the Wire for cost efficiency and revenue growth. Australian telecommunications company Aussie Broadband (ASX:ABB) recorded a gain of 4.048% and were trading at AU$2.570 apiece on the...
Ahead of Christmas, a look at some ASX-listed beverage stocks
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Consumer Staples sector has gained marginally by 0.87% in the past one month on the ASX. The S&P/ASX 200 has moved up by 5.09% in a month on the ASX. Ahead of Christmas, let us see how some ASX-listed beverage stocks have been performing lately. The...
How are these 3 ASX graphite shares faring today?
Graphite is an essential commodity which is widely used in our day-to-day lives. Graphite is used to make batteries that can serve the rising electric vehicle market. Graphite is a significant commodity whose application can be widely found in our daily lives. This material is used in various items such as pencils, lubricants, polishes, arc lamps, nuclear reactors, graphene sheets and others.
ASX 200 closes in green; materials & A-REIT lead gains
The ASX 200 benchmark index closed in green today (November 9), gaining 403.20 points or 2.50% to end at 16,556.40 points. Over the last five days, the index is virtually unchanged, but is down 5.97% for the last year to date. Materials was the biggest gainer, advancing 2.54% followed by...
Why are Core Lithium’s (ASX:CXO) shares up nearly 3% today?
Core Lithium’s shares were trading at AU$1.55 apiece, up 2.82% on ASX today (9 November). This outperforms ASX 200 Materials index, which was up 2% at 16,482 points at 11.13 AM AEDT. Shares of ASX-listed Core Lithium (ASX:CXO) were trading in the green today (9 November). At 11.12 AM...
Whitehaven (ASX:WHC) lowers production guidance, shares fall
Whitehaven has revised its coal-output guidance for the financial year 2022. The guidance has been updated for three open-cut mines -- Narrabri, Maules Creek and Gunnedah. The managed coal sales guidance has been reduced to 16.5-18 million tonnes from 17.5-18.5 million tonnes. Share price of Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC) dropped...
How are these three ASX-listed healthcare shares faring today?
Australia’s highly comprehensive healthcare system consists of two broad categories, the public and the private healthcare system. The public healthcare system is called Medicare, and it offers free healthcare services to all permanent residents of Australia. The private healthcare system is owned by private institutions offering top-notch healthcare infrastructure...
Latest developments bolster QX Resources’ (ASX:QXR) journey in battery minerals space
QX Resources is tapping hard-rock lithium opportunities in Western Australia. The company has completed extensive sampling across its lithium projects with assays expected in October 2022. The appointment of Mr Steve Promnitz as new managing director is expected to reinforce the company’s lithium strategy. Australian diversified minerals explorer QX...
AvePoint Inc <AVPT.O>: Profits of 1 cents per share anticipated for third quarter
9 November 2022 02:58 a.m. All figures in US dollars. AvePoint Inc is expected to show an increase in its third quarter earnings to 1 cents per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from five analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from no profit to 1 cents per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes one "Strong Buy", four "Buy", one "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the it services & consulting peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Six analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was a gain of one new estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate has fallen by 20.00 percent from 1 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of 1 cents to a low of 0 cents. There has been a gain of one new estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the six analysts providing estimates is $7.1. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a rise in revenue to $62.66 million from $53.93 million in the same quarter last year. * The current quarter consensus estimate of 1 cents per share implies a gain of 104.62 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported -13 cents per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.01 -0.01 Met Mar. 31 2022 -0.03 -0.03 Met Dec. 31 2021 0.00 -0.03 Missed Sep. 30 2021 0.01 -0.13 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 9 at 02:58 a.m..
Doma Holdings Inc expected to post a loss of 11 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Doma Holdings Inc is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 10. * The San Francisco California-based company is expected to report a 23.3% decrease in revenue to $124.684 million from $162.58 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 3 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Doma Holdings Inc is for a loss of 11 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 2 "strong buy" or "buy," 2 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Doma Holdings Inc is $2.5, above its last closing price of $0.50. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.13 -0.13 -0.18 Missed -33.3 Mar. 31 2022 -0.14 -0.11 -0.08 Beat 27.3 Dec. 31 2021 -0.11 -0.10 -0.13 Missed -30.6 Sep. 30 2021 -0.61 -0.70 -0.11 Beat 84.2 This summary was machine generated November 9 at 01:15 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
88 Energy (ASX:88E) continues to chart path forward for high-impact Alaskan exploration
88 Energy (ASX:88E) plans to spud the significantly derisked Hickory-1 exploration well in 2023 targeting net mean prospective resources of 647 million barrels of oil. Additional workovers are planned for Project Longhorn, targeting a production of ~600 BOE per day (~70% oil) by the end of this year. 88 Energy...
UPDATE 2-Roblox Corp shares fall on wider-than-expected loss
(Rewrites throughout, adds segment results, updates share price) Nov 9 (Reuters) - Roblox Corp reported a larger-than-expected quarterly loss on Wednesday, as the gaming platform spent more on hiring and its infrastructure, overshadowing solid user growth and sending its shares down 17%. Growth has been slowing in the videogame sector...
A-Mark Precious Metals Inc reports results for the quarter ended in September - Earnings Summary
* A-Mark Precious Metals Inc reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter ended in September. The mean expectation of three analysts for the quarter was for earnings of $1.30 per share. * Revenue fell 5.6% to $1.90 billion from a year ago; analysts expected $2.01 billion. * A-Mark Precious Metals Inc's reported EPS for the quarter was $1.83. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had risen by about 25.3% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days one analyst negatively revised an earnings estimate * A-Mark Precious Metals Inc shares had fallen by 3.6% this quarter and lost 7.3% so far this year. * The company reported quarterly net income of $45.13 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for A-Mark Precious Metals Inc is $57.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 3 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 8 at 11:39 p.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 1.30 1.83 Beat Jun. 30 2022 1.27 1.52 Beat Mar. 31 2022 0.98 1.53 Beat Dec. 31 2021 0.84 1.31 Beat.
A-Mark Precious Metals Inc <AMRK.O>: Profits of $1.83 announced for first quarter
8 November 2022 11:39 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by A-Mark Precious Metals Inc in the first quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of $1.83 per share, 75 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of $1.09. Profits of $1.30 per share were anticipated by the three analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from 98 cents to $1.57 per share, with a forecasted mean of $1.30 per share. The company reported revenue of $1.90 billion, which is lower than the estimated $2.01 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the non-gold precious metals & minerals peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Three analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported a fall in revenue to $1.9 billion from $2.01 billion in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 1.27 1.52 Beat Mar. 31 2022 0.98 1.53 Beat Dec. 31 2021 0.84 1.31 Beat Sep. 30 2021 0.79 1.09 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 8 at 11:39 p.m.
QX Resources (ASX:QXR) continues to get high-grade lithium results at Turner River
At QX Resources’ Turner River hard rock lithium project, assays have confirmed high-grade lithium from a recent rock sampling program. This time around, the high-grade lithium samples include 1.6% and 1.1% Li2O, respectively, from the project’s ‘Carbonate Hill prospect’, a previously identified area of interest. The...
ASX 200 likely to fall; NASDAQ slips nearly 2.5%
The Australian share market is poised to fall at open. According to the latest SPI futures, the ASX 200 would open 38 points or 0.55% lower. The Dow Jones fell 1.95%, the S&P 500 dipped 2.08% and the NASDAQ ended 2.48% lower. The Australian share market is poised to fall...
Japanese patent, crucial appointments: Chimeric (ASX:CHM) sees busy September quarter
Chimeric Therapeutics (ASX:CHM) is committed to bringing novel and potentially transformative therapies to cancer patients. CHM advanced its clinical program with a new patent and crucial team appointments during the September quarter. The company secured a Japanese patent for CLTX CAR T, a novel and promising CAR T therapy under...
Verona Pharma PLC <VRNA.O>: Losses of 23 cents announced for third quarter
9 November 2022 08:01 a.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by Verona Pharma PLC in the third quarter were lower than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -23 cents per share, 39 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of 16 cents. Losses of -16 cents per share were anticipated by the five analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -33 cents to 9 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -16 cents per share. The company reported zero revenue, which is lower than the estimated $3.57 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Strong Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the biotechnology & medical research peer group is also "Strong Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Seven analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was a gain of one new estimate. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported a fall in revenue to $0 from $40 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.38 -0.32 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -0.44 -0.40 Beat Dec. 31 2021 -0.48 -0.40 Beat Sep. 30 2021 -0.36 0.16 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 9 at 08:01 a.m.
BRIEF-Argent Minerals Completes A$3 Million Placement
* PLACEMENT TO BE USED AS WORKING CAPITAL TO PROGRESS COPPERHEAD PROJECT, AMONG OTHERS
