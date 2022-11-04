9 November 2022 02:58 a.m. All figures in US dollars. AvePoint Inc is expected to show an increase in its third quarter earnings to 1 cents​ per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from five analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from no profit to ​1 cents per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes one "Strong Buy", four "Buy", one "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the it services & consulting peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Six analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was a gain of one new estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate has fallen by 20.00 percent from 1 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of 1 cents to a low of 0 cents. There has been a gain of one new estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the six analysts providing estimates is $7.1. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a rise in revenue to $62.66 million from $53.93 million in the same quarter last year. * The current quarter consensus estimate of 1 cents per share implies a gain of 104.62 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported -13 cents per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.01 -0.01 Met Mar. 31 2022 -0.03 -0.03 Met Dec. 31 2021 0.00 -0.03 Missed Sep. 30 2021 0.01 -0.13 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 9 at 02:58 a.m..

11 HOURS AGO