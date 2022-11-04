SAN JOSE, Calif. - San José State football (6-2, 4-1 Mountain West) hits the road to SDSU (5-4, 3-2 Mountain West) on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on FS1 and KTRB 860 AM. The Spartans have won five out of their last six and are looking for their first win in the San Diego city limits since 9/22/2012 and are also looking for seven wins for the second time under head coach.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO