SJSU Women's Basketball Opens Season

This Week's Information: San Josè State (0-0, 0-0 Mountain West) vs. Cal State Fullerton | Sunday, Nov. 13 | 2:00 p.m. PT. Where Tulsa, Okla. | San Jose, Calif. | Provident Credit Union. TV Information & Statistics. Tulsa: Live Stats | Watch Live. CSUF: Live Stats | Watch Live.
SJSU Hits the Road to SDSU Saturday Night on FS1

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San José State football (6-2, 4-1 Mountain West) hits the road to SDSU (5-4, 3-2 Mountain West) on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on FS1 and KTRB 860 AM. The Spartans have won five out of their last six and are looking for their first win in the San Diego city limits since 9/22/2012 and are also looking for seven wins for the second time under head coach.
Spartans Open Season Tuesday Night Against Georgia Southern

SAN JOSE, Calif.—The 2022-23 San José State men's basketball team opens the season Tuesday night, November 8, as the Spartans face Georgia Southern inside the Provident Credit Union Event Center. Tip is set for 7 p.m. Omari Moore returns for his fourth season after being named a 2021-22...
SJSU's Goard Receives $2,500 in Tuition from CFP Foundation and Dr. Pepper

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – San José State softball's Ashley Goard has been awarded $2,500 in tuition from the College Football Playoff (CFP) Foundation and Dr. Pepper as part of the Go Teach Dr. Pepper Tuition Giveaway, announced by the Mountain West Conference on Wednesday. Goard, a sophomore from...
