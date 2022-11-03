Read full article on original website
Roman Reigns Defeats Logan Paul To Retain Undisputed WWE Universal Championship
Roman Reigns is still your Undisputed WWE Universal Champion after defeating Logan Paul in a very hard fought battle at the WWE Crown Jewel 2022 pay-per-view event. In the main event of the show, Reigns was able to defeat Paul in a match that went well over 30 minutes and featured lots of spots and nearfalls. The Usos, Jake Paul, Solo Sikoa and others got involved near the end of the match, but it was Reigns who was able to pick up the win after hitting Paul with a Superman punch and a spear.
WWE Has “An Idea” Who Will Dethrone Roman Reigns As Champion
WWE has been making plans for the inevitable title loss for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Reigns captured the Universal Championship in August 2020 and unified the gold with the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38. Louis Dangoor of Give Me Sport reports that Triple H has “an idea” as...
WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Results, Viewing Party & More
Welcome to the live results watch page for WWE CROWN JEWEL 2022 pay-per-view!. The event is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. ET with the kickoff, followed by the main show starting at 12 p.m. Follow along here throughout the show for the results of each match as well as...
WWE Survivor Series Gets First WarGames Match
The first WarGames match was announced for Survivor Series 2022 on Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW. It was announced that Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss will team up against Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, and Nikki Cross. While Damage CTRL has one spot left to fill on their team, the trio of Belair, Asuka, and Bliss still have two more partners to find.
A New Match Announced For This Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT
We’ve got a new match announced for this week’s episode of WWE NXT. The company announced on Monday that Axiom will face off against JD McDonagh on Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT. You can check out the official announcement below:. Axiom is proving to be one of...
The Reason Why MVP Isn’t In Saudi Arabia For Crown Jewel, More Backstage Notes
According to a report from Fightful, the WWE Crown Jewel main event featuring Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship is expected to recieve the most amount of time on the show. The shortest match of the night will be Omos vs. Braun Strowman. Scarlett, Rhea...
WWE Crown Jewel Results: Omos vs. Braun Strowman
Omos vs. Braun Strowman was booked at this year’s WWE Crown Jewel event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. Omos beat him down in the early going. There were a lot of strikes thrown. Omos powerslamed Strowman with one arm. Braun with a botched clothesline that sent Omos to the floor. Braun went for his running train spot, but Omos tackled him. Omos missed a splash in the corner and Braun hit the running slam for the win.
The Grayson Waller Effect Segment Booked For This Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT
Grayson Waller took to Twitter over the weekend to announce that WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Von Wagner will be appearing on his “The Grayson Waller Effect” segment on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. You can check out the updated lineup for Tuesday night’s episode...
The Final Card For Tonight’s PWG DINK Event
PWG is slated to present its DINK event tonight at the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles, California. You can check out the updated lineup for the show below:. PWG World Championship: Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Jonathan Gresham. Lio Rush vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey. Bandido, Aramis & Komander vs....
Report – Drew McIntyre Worked WWE Crown Jewel With The Flu
According to a report from Pwinsider, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre worked Saturday’s Crown Jewel pay-per-view event with a very bad case of the flu. Over the past several days, McIntyre has been ‘extremely sick’ but insisted on working his match with Karrion Kross no matter what. McIntyre...
Laredo Kid’s Replacement For PWG DINK Revealed
The official Twitter account of Pro Wrestling Guerrilla (PWG) sent out a tweet this weekend, announcing that MLW’s Arez will be replacing Laredo Kid at its PWG DINK event, which takes place later tonight (Sunday). Laredo Kid was originally set to join Black Taurus and Latigo in a Trios...
WWE Main Event Results SPOILERS from November 7, 2022
This week’s edition of WWE Main Event was recorded in advance prior to Monday Night RAW as per usual. The following are **SPOILERS** of the results for the two matches that took place according to various reports on Twitter:. Wendy Choo defeated Tamina. Xyon Quinn defeated Akira Tozawa. Tell...
Sammy Guevara Knew Eight Years Ago He’d Beat Bryan Danielson
Sammy Guevara and Bryan Danielson will square off once again on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. This time, the Spanish God and the American Dragon will face one another in a two-out-of-three falls match. Guevara shared a message on Twitter that he’s been looking to beat Bryan since...
WWE RAW News – JBL/Baron Corbin, The Bloodline/The New Day, More
As seen during Monday night’s episode of RAW, Baron Corbin defeated Cedric Alexander in a singles match. You can check out some highlights from that bout below:. Also on RAW, Matt Riddle came out to assist The New Day in their ongoing battle with The Bloodline. Prior to The...
Brock Lesnar Squeaks Out A Victory Over Bobby Lashley At WWE Crown Jewel
Brock Lesnar squeaked out a victory over Bobby Lashley at the WWE Crown Jewel 2022 pay-per-view event. The match, which opened the show, featured Lashley destroying Lesnar early on. The Almighty One hit multiple spears and even applied the Hurt Lock on Lesnar, but Lesnar was able to spring off the corner and landed on top of Lashley to get a pinfall.
Nick Aldis Teases Joining WWE – Feud With Karrion Kross After NWA Exit
Nick Aldis has teased that he could soon be part of WWE after handing in his notice with the NWA. Aldis, a two-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion, joined the promotion in 2017 and has been arguably the promotion’s top star. Within the last week, Aldis has confirmed that he...
Matt Cardona Talks His Role In “The Last Match,” How Difficult It Was
Matt Cardona has been everywhere in the world of indie wrestling these days, but he’s also got another role – performing lead in The Last Match. Cardona has taken to the stage in the lead role of the musical production. Recently, he spoke about his role during an appearance on the Notsam Wrestling podcast.
Backstage News On The Original Plans For Brock Lesnar & Bobby Lashley’s Third Match
Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley had their first match in January when Lashley beat Lesnar to win the WWE Title at the 2022 Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. They wrestled for the second time at the WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view event from Saudi Arabia on Saturday, with Lesnar going over as he pinned Lashley, who had him in The Hurt Lock.
Candice LeRae Says Becky Lynch Set A High-Bar For WWE Return After Pregnancy
WWE RAW Superstar Candice LeRae has spoken about the high bar set by Becky Lynch for new mothers returning to wrestling. LeRae, who gave birth to her and Johnny Gargano’s first child Quill earlier this year, returned in September as part of the RAW roster. Lynch’s first reign as...
Adam Pearce Trolls Fans Online, WWE Holding More Tryouts, Bianca Belair News
WWE will be holding more tryouts in early December. Adam Pearce recently took to Twitter to address some recent ‘controversy.’ Basically, it’s an epic troll job which you can see below:. WWE’s Campus Rush tour will be at Boise State University tomorrow. It will then continue on...
