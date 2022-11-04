Read full article on original website
Wrestling Fans Erupt Over Controversial Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley Ending
I don’t think that was the plan. There are a lot of things that need to come together to make a wrestling match work but sometimes all of the planning in the world might not be enough. One little thing going wrong can cause some a major issue and that seems to have taken place again in a crucial spot of one of the bigger WWE matches to take place in recent memory.
WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Reportedly Believes Steve Austin Could Wrestle Again
Yeah that would be big. There are only so many names who have become the face of WWE and arguably the biggest star of all time. You do not see that happen very often but you know it when you see it. Keeping those stars around for as long as possible is something any promotion would want to do and now there is a chance that another one might be heading back to the ring one more time.
Paul Heyman Believes Brock Lesnar Now Respects This WWE Superstar
That’s a big compliment. There are very few wrestlers in history who have felt like true attractions but Brock Lesnar fits the mold. Lesnar is like almost no one else in wrestling and that has been the case for a long time now. It means a lot to be considered in the same breath as someone of that caliber, but now Lesnar may have become impressed by one of his fellow current stars.
WATCH: Logan Paul’s Phone Video From Frog Splash To Roman Reigns (This Is AWESOME)
That’s just awesome. There are a lot of ways to film a wrestling match and some of the best involve making the fans feel like they are right there watching things live. It is difficult to figure out how to make it work that well, but every so often you get a special moment that is a lot closer than anything else. That was the case this week in one of the coolest shots you will ever see.
Roman Reigns Targeted By 38 Year Old WWE Superstar
He could work. Roman Reigns has dominated WWE for over two years now, with one of the longest World Title reigns in company history. Reigns has run through just about everyone that has come in his path, which has not left him with many opponents left to come after him. WWE is going to need to look in a different direction to find a challenger and now someone is calling out Reigns.
Two Stars Impressed WWE During Crown Jewel
They’ve caught the right eyes. Wrestlers are a lot of things, but above all else they are performers. Their job is to get in the ring and showcase their training and skills, which can take years to develop. It can be notable when someone gets the promotion’s attention, and that was the case again this weekend, as two WWE stars caught the company’s attention on the big stage.
WWE Announces New Tournament With Special Prize To The Winner
Get your brackets ready. Tournaments are one of the easiest concepts to understand in wrestling. You take a bunch of wrestlers, put them together into a bracket, and have the winner get some kind of a prize. The reward could be just about anything, which is why they can be so commonly used. Now it seems that we are going to be getting another one for something.
More On Upcoming Changes To WWE Events Schedule, What We Know So Far
It’s a different way to go. There have been a lot of changes in WWE this year and some of them have been shifts that can move the company into a different direction. Some of these changes have involved a new path for some of the biggest events in the company, with several matches being changed into something new. Now we know a few more details about where things are going.
Title Change Takes Place At WWE Crown Jewel
That’s a big change. There are a lot of titles in WWE and one of them changing hands can make a huge difference to both the company and the wrestlers’ future. Even a short title reign ending can mean a lot and it is always noteworthy when someone wins a championship. That was the case this weekend as a title change hands not long after it was won in the first place.
WWE Scrapped Plans For Unlikely Pair
That could have been different. Managers can be very valuable for a wrestler as they can cover up a lot of gaps that a wrestler might have. Putting the right people together can make for some great moments, but having the wrong combination can do quite a bit of damage. Now we know an idea that WWE had which wound up not being used as one of the two wasn’t wild on the idea.
WWE Places Restrictions On Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Great Muta Pro Wrestling Noah Match
There are catches. WWE is the biggest wrestling company in the world but they are not the only option out there. In addition to WWE, there are all kinds of wrestling promotions around the world that have quite the followings of their own. Those companies are able to offer major matches, but in this case WWE is working with one of the other promotions. There just happen to be some special rules to follow.
Crown Jewel 2022 Results
We’re back in Saudi Arabia and in this case that means we are going to be seeing Logan Paul getting a shot at Roman Reigns. It’s a straight up celebrity match and the question is how well Paul can do in the situation. This show feels like a regular pay per view which happens to be taking place in Saudi Arabia so hopefully they can make that work. Let’s get to it.
WRESTLING RUMORS: Triple H Reportedly Sees Young Star As Next Sasha Banks
She has their eye. There have been some very important developments and changes in the WWE’s women’s division in the last several years, with the Four Horsewomen being the focal point for a long time. The four of them have been huge stars in WWE since their debuts, but at some point they have to be replaced. Now a WWE boss seems to think something special about an upcoming star.
WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE High On NXT Talent, Looking For Special Call Up Plans
He has a future. WWE has a lot of valuable resources with one of the most important being the NXT developmental territory. NXT allows WWE to home grow and prepare its next generation of stars, which has worked wonders for them over the years. It means a lot to have someone move up and now WWE seems to have a plan for its next major call up at some point in the future.
Crown Jewel 2022 Preview, Predictions And Thoughts
It’s time to go overseas again with the latest WWE in Saudi Arabia endeavor. As usual, the show doesn’t have the best reputation but this one does feel a bit different. Instead of some weird special show with some one off gimmick or competition, it feels like a regular pay per view which happens to take place in Saudi Arabia. Now if only they can make it work well. Let’s get to it.
