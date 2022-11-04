Read full article on original website
Mysterious Woman Appears During Bray Wyatt’s WWE SmackDown Segment
A new segment involving Bray Wyatt aired this week on WWE SmackDown, and there are now more questions than answers. In the backstage area, Wyatt was seen pacing back and forth. He mentioned people playing with him or interrupting him when he is doing something. As various images flashed on...
WWE Planning A Special Presentation For Logan Paul At WWE Crown Jewel
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul will serve as the main event of today’s WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view event. Fightful Select reports that there was an active plan to have a UFC-style “locker room look in,” with Logan Paul preparing in his locker room and Reigns in his locker room preparing as well.
Roman Reigns Defeats Logan Paul To Retain Undisputed WWE Universal Championship
Roman Reigns is still your Undisputed WWE Universal Champion after defeating Logan Paul in a very hard fought battle at the WWE Crown Jewel 2022 pay-per-view event. In the main event of the show, Reigns was able to defeat Paul in a match that went well over 30 minutes and featured lots of spots and nearfalls. The Usos, Jake Paul, Solo Sikoa and others got involved near the end of the match, but it was Reigns who was able to pick up the win after hitting Paul with a Superman punch and a spear.
WWE Crown Jewel Results: Bianca Belair vs. Bayley
WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley in a Last Woman Standing Match was booked at this year’s WWE Crown Jewel event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. After Belair got the advantage, Bayley grabbed a kendo stick, but missed all of her shots....
MVP Not Traveling To WWE Crown Jewel In Saudi Arabia To Avoid Punishable Offence From His Past
Crown Jewel is set to air tonight from Saudi Arabia. Several WWE superstars are gearing up to deliver a thrashing to their opponent. Obviously, supporters are ecstatic and have higher expectations following the press conference. Braun Strowman will face Omos in the Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia tonight, but MVP will not be around.
WWE & AEW Stars Flash Some Thigh At Sheamus' Wedding
Even when maintaining the centuries-old traditions of the Celtic people, there's nothing wrong with channeling one's inner Claudette Colbert. Sheamus posted a picture of himself and his groomsmen in their traditional garb for "The Celtic Warrior"'s wedding over the weekend. Captioned "Reservoir Fellas.." the tweet showcases the gentlemen strutting down 44th Street, outside Manhattan's Algonquin Hotel in Times Square, like the main characters in Quentin Tarantino's Reservoir Dogs. The other picture in the tweet has the "fellas" showing a bit of leg and lifting their kilts to expose their thighs. Among the groomsmen were WWE's Drew McIntyre, as well as AEW's Claudio Castagnoli and Miro, and others. All four men have been in so many tag teams and rivalries over the years that their careers are as inextricable as their bond. Sheamus has been celebrating his wedding on social media all week. Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi also attended the wedding, as well as Riddle, Damian Priest, and former WWE Superstar CJ Perry.
Sasha Banks Training With Juventud Guerrera Amid WWE Return Rumors
WWE Superstar Sasha Banks is back in the ring ahead of a rumored return to TV. Banks has been suspended for close to half a year after she and Naomi walked out of the May 16th WWE RAW TV tapings over creative differences with the proposed main event. On Instagram,...
New AEW Reality TV Series Has Reportedly Begun Filming
An as-yet unnamed AEW reality television show has reportedly begun filming, according to a report from Pwinsider. The report indicates that filming began this week, with Warner Bros. Discovery producing the program. The site reports that a camera crew was filming talent backstage at Dynamite. They’ll also be filming at...
Update On Juice Robinson & Bandido Signing With AEW
According to a report from Pwinsider, Juice Robinson and Bandido have signed deals with AEW. As of this writing, the contract details have not been disclosed. Despite the apparent signings, AEW has not confirmed either of them at this point. It should be noted that this typically doesn’t happen until the promotion announces it themselves via their social media.
NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over Card Revealed
On Sunday morning, NJPW and STARDOM announced the full lineup for their Historic X-Over show, which takes place on November 20. The event will be headlined by KAIRI taking on Mayu Iwatani to crown the first-ever IWGP Women’s Champion. You can check out the updated card below:. – IWGP...
Backstage News On The Original Plans For Brock Lesnar & Bobby Lashley’s Third Match
Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley had their first match in January when Lashley beat Lesnar to win the WWE Title at the 2022 Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. They wrestled for the second time at the WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view event from Saudi Arabia on Saturday, with Lesnar going over as he pinned Lashley, who had him in The Hurt Lock.
Sasha Banks Drops Big WWE Return Tease
Last appearing on WWE television during the May 13 Friday Night SmackDown, Sasha Banks has remained absent from the company since May 16. That night, she and Naomi – then the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions – infamously walked out of a live Monday Night Raw broadcast.
Laredo Kid’s Replacement For PWG DINK Revealed
The official Twitter account of Pro Wrestling Guerrilla (PWG) sent out a tweet this weekend, announcing that MLW’s Arez will be replacing Laredo Kid at its PWG DINK event, which takes place later tonight (Sunday). Laredo Kid was originally set to join Black Taurus and Latigo in a Trios...
New Match Added To Impact Wrestling’s ‘Over Drive’ Pay-Per-View Event
We’ve got a new match announced for Impact Wrestling’s Over Drive pay-per-view event, which takes place on November 18th from Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville, KY. The company announced today that Bully Ray vs. Moose will be taking place on the show. You can check out...
New Challengers Emerge For Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships
While the Usos came to the ring on WWE SmackDown ahead of the match at WWE’s premium live event, Crown Jewel, they were interrupted. While they may be set to face the Brawling Brutes on Saturday, September 5 at WWE’s upcoming premium live event from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Crown Jewel, the Usos were looking ahead.
The Updated AEW Full Gear Card – 5 Matches Confirmed
Following Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage, we’ve got five matches confirmed for the Full Gear pay-per-view event. You can check out the current AEW Full Gear 2022 card below:. AEW World Championship Match:. Jon Moxley vs. MJF. AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Finals:. Competitors TBA. AEW Tag...
Andrade El Idolo Deletes Tweet About Possibly Quitting AEW
AEW’s Andrade El Idolo has deleted a tweet in which he addressed the possibility of leaving the company. It was reported earlier this year that El Idolo was unhappy in the promotion, something the former NXT Champion has alluded to. Recently, El Idolo sarcastically thanked AEW for his birthday...
Kurt Angle Believes Jon Moxley Is Underrated, Calls Seth Rollins The Next Shawn Michaels
Kurt Angle believes Seth Rollins is the next Shawn Michaels. During the latest edition of his “The Kurt Angle Show,” the WWE Hall of Famer commented on Jon Moxley’s time in The Shield and why he believes “Mox” is underrated, Seth Rollins’ future in WWE, and more.
Breaking News – Logan Paul Suffers Multiple Injuries At WWE Crown Jewel
Logan Paul and Roman Reigns put on an absolute clinic in the main event of WWE’s Crown Jewel pay-per-view event on Saturday. Love him or hate him, you’ve got to give Paul a ton of credit for putting in the work and showing a ton of charisma and athleticism.
Reby Sky Tells Us How She Really Feels About CM Punk
Never one to hold back – Reby Sky is at it again!. As we’ve been reporting here on eWn, Matt Hardy recently took to his podcast to discuss the backstage fight between The Elite, CM Punk, and Ace Steel following the AEW All Out 2022 media scrum. While...
