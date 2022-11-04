Read full article on original website
The Packers Appear To Be Sending A Message To Aaron Rodgers
That appears to be the message the Green Bay Packers are sending to their star quarterback following a disappointing trade deadline earlier this week. Despite Rodgers voicing his want for help on offense, the Packers swung and missed on some deadline deals. Pro Football Talk believes the Packers are purposely...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers discusses his history with the Detroit Lions, a team against which he has thrown 52 touchdowns compared to just eight interceptions.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers roasted during disastrous goose egg in first half vs. Lions
Through halftime of Sunday’s NFC North division matchup against the Detroit Lions, quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are not off to a particularly good start. In two quarters, Rodgers has tossed two costly red zone interceptions, both landing in the hands of Lions’ rookies, and Twitter is roasting the veteran signal-caller.
Green Bay Packers schedule: Lifeless Packers host Mike McCarthy, Cowboys
Green Bay Packers schedule: Week 10, Dallas Cowboys Week 10 – vs Dallas Cowboys Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Watch: Colin Cowherd rips 'spoiled brat' Packers fans
"You're acting like spoiled brats."
NFL
Packers made run at Raiders TE Darren Waller ahead of trade deadline
The Packers stood pat at the trade deadline, much to the chagrin of their fans who wanted some action. However, it wasn't for a lack of trying. Sources say Green Bay made a strong run at Raiders star tight end Darren Waller, attempting to acquire the dynamic offensive weapon at the deadline. For Las Vegas, Waller was deemed too valuable to deal, especially because they just signed him to a three-year, $51 million extension on Sept. 10.
247Sports
Aidan Hutchinson picks off Aaron Rodgers in Lions vs. Packers for first interception of NFL career
Aidan Hutchinson continued his strong rookie season with the Detroit Lions Sunday by registering the first interception of his professional career. Even more impressive, he picked off legendary Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to keep the Packers from scoring and taking an early lead in the NFC North rivalry game.
