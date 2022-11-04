Read full article on original website
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers discusses his history with the Detroit Lions, a team against which he has thrown 52 touchdowns compared to just eight interceptions.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers roasted during disastrous goose egg in first half vs. Lions
Through halftime of Sunday’s NFC North division matchup against the Detroit Lions, quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are not off to a particularly good start. In two quarters, Rodgers has tossed two costly red zone interceptions, both landing in the hands of Lions’ rookies, and Twitter is roasting the veteran signal-caller.
Packers Offered Two Draft Picks for Bears' Receiver Chase Claypool
Packers offered two draft picks for Chase Claypool originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Green Bay Packers offered the Pittsburgh Steelers their 2023 second-round pick and a late-round pick for Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool, according to ESPN. Despite the Packers offering more picks than the Bears, the Steelers...
Watch: Colin Cowherd rips 'spoiled brat' Packers fans
"You're acting like spoiled brats."
NFL Rumors: Packers Made First-Round Offer For Star Wideout
The Green Bay Packers ultimately did not add any pass-catchers for quarterback Aaron Rodgers ahead of the NFL trade deadline, ut it wasn’t due to lack of trying. According to reports Sunday, the Packers pursued wideouts Chase Claypool and DJ Moore along with tight end Darren Waller. FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer, followed up with a nugget regarding Green Bay’s offer to the Carolina Panthers in hopes of acquiring Moore.
The Packers Reportedly Attempted 2 Major Trades
The Green Bay Packers could probably use some help on offense, but they didn't get it at the trade deadline. Despite Aaron Rodgers publicly voicing his need for a new weapon or two, the Packers held firm at the trade deadline earlier this week. But it wasn't without trying. According...
The Packers Apparently Tried to Trade for Everybody
The Green Bay Packers rank 23rd in the NFL per offensive EPA/Play through eight weeks of 2022. In 2021, they ranked third in the same metric. And in efforts to fix the glitch, Green Bay’s front office evidently attempted to pull the trigger on multiple trades for notable pass-catchers before the NFL’s November 1st trade deadline — and then just didn’t get it done.
NFL Trade Rumors: Packers Pursued These Star Pass-Catchers
Chase Claypool apparently wasn’t the only star skill player who the Packers kicked the tires on leading up to the NFL trade deadline. Green Bay was surprisingly quiet last Tuesday, as it didn’t make a single move to improve its struggling Aaron Rodgers-led offense. However, the Packers’ inactivity in the trade market reportedly was not due to a lack of trying.
NFL Week 9 early game tracker: Aaron Rodgers, Packers try to right ship at Lions
NFL Week 9's Sunday action is here, and the early slate is highlighted by the Green Bay Packers visiting the Detroit Lions in an attempt to end a four-game losing streak. Follow all the action right here live with Yahoo Sports.
T.J. Hockenson Can Be Vikings de Facto WR2
T.J. Hockenson dropped out of the sky for the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday, joining his ex-NFC North foe after a trade by the Detroit Lions. Minnesota traded a 2nd-Round pick from 2023 and a 2024 3rd-Round pick to the Detroit Lions for tight end T.J. Hockenson, a 2023 4th-Round pick, and a conditional 2024 4th-Round pick. That’s a move down two rounds next April and one in April 2024.
Saturday’s Packers Transactions: What They Mean vs. Lions
The Green Bay Packers activated linebacker Krys Barnes off injured reserve. Here's what that move (and the moves not made) means for Sunday at the Detroit Lions.
On the Clock: Packers fall in Detroit, losing streak continues
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers losing streak sits at five after another road defeat. This time at the hands of the Detroit Lions, and the worst defense in the NFL. The best panel in the business breaks it all down in this week’s On the Clock. Topics...
Packers made run at Raiders TE Darren Waller ahead of trade deadline
The Packers stood pat at the trade deadline, much to the chagrin of their fans who wanted some action. However, it wasn't for a lack of trying. Sources say Green Bay made a strong run at Raiders star tight end Darren Waller, attempting to acquire the dynamic offensive weapon at the deadline. For Las Vegas, Waller was deemed too valuable to deal, especially because they just signed him to a three-year, $51 million extension on Sept. 10.
Lil Wayne Says Packers ‘Should’ve Gotten Rid’ of Aaron Rodgers Before the Season
Lil Wayne has lost all faith in his favorite NFL team, the Green Bay Packers. The Packers suffered yet another loss on Sunday, after a lackluster offensive display against the Detroit Lions. Wayne posted a tweet shortly after Green Bay’s 15-9 defeat at the hands of the Lions where he declared their 2022-23 campaign is a wrap, and stated the team should have cut ties with Aaron Rodgers prior to this season.
