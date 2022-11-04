ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Rumors: Packers Made First-Round Offer For Star Wideout

The Green Bay Packers ultimately did not add any pass-catchers for quarterback Aaron Rodgers ahead of the NFL trade deadline, ut it wasn’t due to lack of trying. According to reports Sunday, the Packers pursued wideouts Chase Claypool and DJ Moore along with tight end Darren Waller. FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer, followed up with a nugget regarding Green Bay’s offer to the Carolina Panthers in hopes of acquiring Moore.
The Spun

The Packers Reportedly Attempted 2 Major Trades

The Green Bay Packers could probably use some help on offense, but they didn't get it at the trade deadline. Despite Aaron Rodgers publicly voicing his need for a new weapon or two, the Packers held firm at the trade deadline earlier this week. But it wasn't without trying. According...
VikingsTerritory

The Packers Apparently Tried to Trade for Everybody

The Green Bay Packers rank 23rd in the NFL per offensive EPA/Play through eight weeks of 2022. In 2021, they ranked third in the same metric. And in efforts to fix the glitch, Green Bay’s front office evidently attempted to pull the trigger on multiple trades for notable pass-catchers before the NFL’s November 1st trade deadline — and then just didn’t get it done.
NESN

NFL Trade Rumors: Packers Pursued These Star Pass-Catchers

Chase Claypool apparently wasn’t the only star skill player who the Packers kicked the tires on leading up to the NFL trade deadline. Green Bay was surprisingly quiet last Tuesday, as it didn’t make a single move to improve its struggling Aaron Rodgers-led offense. However, the Packers’ inactivity in the trade market reportedly was not due to a lack of trying.
VikingsTerritory

T.J. Hockenson Can Be Vikings de Facto WR2

T.J. Hockenson dropped out of the sky for the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday, joining his ex-NFC North foe after a trade by the Detroit Lions. Minnesota traded a 2nd-Round pick from 2023 and a 2024 3rd-Round pick to the Detroit Lions for tight end T.J. Hockenson, a 2023 4th-Round pick, and a conditional 2024 4th-Round pick. That’s a move down two rounds next April and one in April 2024.
WBAY Green Bay

On the Clock: Packers fall in Detroit, losing streak continues

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers losing streak sits at five after another road defeat. This time at the hands of the Detroit Lions, and the worst defense in the NFL. The best panel in the business breaks it all down in this week’s On the Clock. Topics...
NFL

Packers made run at Raiders TE Darren Waller ahead of trade deadline

The Packers stood pat at the trade deadline, much to the chagrin of their fans who wanted some action. However, it wasn't for a lack of trying. Sources say Green Bay made a strong run at Raiders star tight end Darren Waller, attempting to acquire the dynamic offensive weapon at the deadline. For Las Vegas, Waller was deemed too valuable to deal, especially because they just signed him to a three-year, $51 million extension on Sept. 10.
Complex

Lil Wayne Says Packers ‘Should’ve Gotten Rid’ of Aaron Rodgers Before the Season

Lil Wayne has lost all faith in his favorite NFL team, the Green Bay Packers. The Packers suffered yet another loss on Sunday, after a lackluster offensive display against the Detroit Lions. Wayne posted a tweet shortly after Green Bay’s 15-9 defeat at the hands of the Lions where he declared their 2022-23 campaign is a wrap, and stated the team should have cut ties with Aaron Rodgers prior to this season.
