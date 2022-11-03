ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
KCCI.com

Chuck Grassley and Mike Franken running in Iowa's US Senate race

Seven term senator Chuck Grassley is back on the campaign trail hoping for another six years on Capitol Hill. "I love the people of Iowa. I love working for the people of Iowa," Grassley said. Grassley's challenger is Democrat and three-star Navy admiral Mike Franken. "I would always put country...
IOWA STATE
CBS Chicago

President Biden, House GOP Leader McCarthy stump in close Ill. congressional race

OAK BROOK, Ill. (CBS) -- We are in the final stretch of the 2022 midterm elections – and all of a sudden, Illinois has found itself in the middle of the political spotlight.President Joe Biden arrived in Chicago Friday night. He is trying to shore up support for Democrats.But as CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, President Biden is not the only big name in town this weekend. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-California) is also in the area – stumping for one candidate in a close Illinois congressional race while Mr. Biden stomped for the other.The 6th District congressional...
ILLINOIS STATE
BET

Val Demings Only Slightly Behind Marco Rubio In Florida Election Poll

Florida Democrat Rep. Val Demings could defeat incumbent Republican Sen. Marco Rubio in their 2022 midterm election race for U.S. Senate, but it won’t be easy, if a recent poll is accurate. FloridaPolitics.com, citing a Victory Insights survey between Oct. 30 and Nov. 1, reports that Rubio could lose...
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Ron DeSantis Excluded From Trump Rally on November 6 – Further Signs of a Divide Between the Florida Republicans?

Governor Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. In the last few days of campaigning before the midterm elections in Florida, it would seem like Florida's gubernatorial race is all-but over - with incumbent Governor Ron DeSantis looking to have a solid margin of 10%+ over his Democratic challenger, Charlie Crist.
FLORIDA STATE
KETV.com

Former President Donald Trump hosts rally for Iowa Republicans

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Republicans rallied in northwest Iowa alongside former President Donald Trump less than a week before the midterm election. Former President Donald Trump held the rally in Iowa to show support for Republican Iowa candidates — incumbents Gov. Kim Reynolds, who was elected in 2018 and was the first woman in Iowa elected as governor, and Sen. Chuck Grassley, who is in his seventh term after being elected in 1980.
IOWA STATE
NBC News

November 6 – Rep. Maloney; Sen. Scott; 75th anniversary

In a special edition of Meet the Press, a new NBC News poll outlines voter attitudes with just two days away from Election Day. In an exclusive interview, Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.), chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, discusses Democratic outlooks ahead of Election Day. Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, highlights the first issues Senate Republicans will address if they retake control in an exclusive interview. Claire McCaskill, Pat McCrory, Amy Walter and Kristen Welker join the Meet the Press roundtable. Meet the Press celebrates 75 years of politics, campaigns and must-watch interviews.Nov. 6, 2022.
Mother Jones

Liz Cheney Just Endorsed Another Democrat

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Rep. Liz Cheney used to be one of the standard-bearers of the Republican party—she’s literally the heir to one of the most prominent Republicans in modern history. But since she broke with former president Donald Trump, she’s strayed far from the party and is now not just campaigning against pro-Trump Republicans, she’s endorsing Democrats. After endorsing Michigan Democrat Elissa Slotkin, Cheney says she is now endorsing Virginia Democrat Abigail Spanberger.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy