SILVERTON, Ohio — Reports of low hanging wires on Oak Ave and Elwynne Drive in Silverton. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.

SILVERTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO