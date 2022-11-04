Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Louisiana witness illustrates unknown objects crossing night sky silentlyRoger MarshDuson, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Louisiana witness reports UFO clusters moving in formationsRoger MarshLafayette, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
67-Year Old Lafayette Bicyclist Dead After Friday Night Crash
LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - A bicyclist riding down the highway Friday night was tragically struck and killed. 67-year-old Paul Gerald Mouton was riding down Louisiana Highway 94 late Friday night, but did not have a rear reflector and was wearing dark clothing when a 2002 Chevy Malibu struck his bicycle.
Bicyclist killed after being hit by a car in Lafayette Parish
A Lafayette man is dead after being hit by a car on LA 94 near Longbridge Road, according to the Louisiana State Police (LSP).
Passerby’s Quick Thinking Saves Lives in Residential Fire in Scott
LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - A driver who noticed a house fire in Scott may have saved three lives after some quick thinking. Just after midnight Friday night, the Scott Fire Department was called to a residential fire on Louisiana Highway 93. The call came from a civilian who was traveling down the highway and noticed the fire coming from the home. That driver pulled into the driveway and immediately called 911.
Welsh to Increase Traffic Fines for I-10 Violations
Motorists who drive along I-10 in South Louisiana had better mind their P's and Q's when they travel through the town of Welsh. That's because that Jefferson Davis Parish town is stepping up its traffic enforcement game and they're beefing up the cost you'll have to pay should you violate a traffic law along the Interstate.
Nederland City Clerk killed, her 3-year-old grandson seriously injured after head-on crash in Louisiana Friday
JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, La. — Troopers are investigating after a Friday evening crash in Louisiana claimed the life of the Nederland City clerk and seriously injured her 3-year-old grandson. The deadly crash happened November 4, 2022, on Interstate 10 near the Lacassine exit in Jefferson Davis Parish shortly after...
kogt.com
Accident Takes Life In La.
On November 4, 2022, shortly after 6:45 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 10 near the Lacassine exit (LA Hwy 101) in Jefferson Davis Parish. The crash claimed the life of 61-year-old Gay Dale Ferguson of Orange. The initial investigation...
Driver killed in crash near Lacassine, 3-year-old seriously injured
One person is dead and a child has sustained serious injuries after a crash near Lacassine, according to the Louisiana State Police (LSP).
Ville Platte Man Killed in Crash After Fleeing Traffic Stop
EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - A Ville Platte man lost his life in a fatal crash after refusing to stop for Ville Platt police. Gary Macneil Sims, 41, of Ville Platte was driving a 2004 Toyota Camry believed to belong to a woman who had reported that hers was taken without permission. When police tried to stop, Sims sped away and police began pursuit.
Driver killed in Evangeline Parish crash
Police said an investigation revealed an officer attempted a traffic stop on a 2004 Toyota Camry after the owner reported an unauthorized use of her vehicle.
Need to Know: Traffic Closures Happening on Interstate 10 and Interstate 49
This is a big week for road construction that is scheduled to happen on the two interstates that run through Lafayette - Interstate 10 and Interstate 49. There are two traffic closures scheduled to happen on Interstate 49 this week. They are both scheduled to happen during the daytime. I-49...
Brothers from Acadiana charged with contractor fraud
Two brothers from Acadiana have been charged with contractor fraud in Lafourche Parish, according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office (LPSO).
Houston Man Caught in Downtown Lafayette Drug Bust
A drug bust in the Downtown Lafayette area yields a significant haul for Lafayette Police. Approximately 1,016.5 grams of Methamphetamine and 265 grams of Cocaine were seized by the LPD's Narcotics Unit conducting the investigation. Agents arrested 29-year-old Richard Deshaun Fulghum of Houston, Texas, and have charged him with Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Cocaine.
Youngsville Residents Petition Against New Neighborhood
Some residents of Youngsville are asking their neighbors to sign a petition to try to prevent a new development from being built. With the continued growth of their city and (what appears to be) an increase in flood events, it is easy to understand their concern. The new development is...
Old Voodoo Island Daiquiris on Johnston St Demolished, Making Way for New PJ’s Coffee Location
What I love about Lafayette is that we don't seem to like eyesores when it comes to businesses. And that's exactly what's happening with one Johnston St site. The small building that most recently was home to Voodoo Island Daiquiris at 4480 Johnston Street has been demolished with plans for a new building to be constructed at that location.
Lafayette’s First Female Police Chief Is Now Officially on the Job
LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - Lafayette's new police chief, Judith Estorge, has a lot of plans to bring the community together. At a press conference and reception for her inauguration to the job, Estorge talked about being visible and transparent in the community. "My goal is to listen to your concerns...
theadvocate.com
Lafayette police officer’s firing again reversed; case to be heard again by Fire and Police board
A Lafayette police officer’s termination was again overturned Wednesday after the Louisiana Third Circuit Court of Appeal reversed an earlier decision from the Lafayette district court and ordered the case reheard. The case centers around former Lafayette Police Department officer Jeremy Robert. In April 2020, Robert “hog tied” a...
houmatimes.com
Brothers Charged with Contractor Fraud in Lafourche Parish
Sheriff Craig Webre announced two brothers have been charged with contractor fraud in Lafourche Parish. Clarke Lee, 44, of Breaux Bridge and Harris Lee Jr., 38, of Opelousas both face charges following an investigation. In August and September of 2022, detectives met with two Lafourche Parish residents who had hired...
Lafayette’s first Black-owned furniture moving business owner, dies
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — One of Acadiana’s most respected business leaders has died at the age of 85. Alex Louis, whose company called itself the “Best Movers in Town” died on October 31 in his home surrounded by family and friends. As the first black owned furniture moving business in the area, Alex Louis Furniture […]
Residents sign petition against LUS project, class-action lawsuit in the works
Residents of a Lafayette neighborhood are filing a petition to prevent LUS from putting up high-voltage transmission lines near their homes.
Lafayette man claims Chase bank did not allow him access to his savings account
A Lafayette man claims that Chase bank refused to give him the money he has been building up in a savings account.
KPEL 96.5
Lafayette, LA
19K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1