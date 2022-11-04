ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPEL 96.5

Passerby’s Quick Thinking Saves Lives in Residential Fire in Scott

LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - A driver who noticed a house fire in Scott may have saved three lives after some quick thinking. Just after midnight Friday night, the Scott Fire Department was called to a residential fire on Louisiana Highway 93. The call came from a civilian who was traveling down the highway and noticed the fire coming from the home. That driver pulled into the driveway and immediately called 911.
SCOTT, LA
GATOR 99.5

Welsh to Increase Traffic Fines for I-10 Violations

Motorists who drive along I-10 in South Louisiana had better mind their P's and Q's when they travel through the town of Welsh. That's because that Jefferson Davis Parish town is stepping up its traffic enforcement game and they're beefing up the cost you'll have to pay should you violate a traffic law along the Interstate.
WELSH, LA
kogt.com

Accident Takes Life In La.

On November 4, 2022, shortly after 6:45 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 10 near the Lacassine exit (LA Hwy 101) in Jefferson Davis Parish. The crash claimed the life of 61-year-old Gay Dale Ferguson of Orange. The initial investigation...
JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, LA
KPEL 96.5

Ville Platte Man Killed in Crash After Fleeing Traffic Stop

EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - A Ville Platte man lost his life in a fatal crash after refusing to stop for Ville Platt police. Gary Macneil Sims, 41, of Ville Platte was driving a 2004 Toyota Camry believed to belong to a woman who had reported that hers was taken without permission. When police tried to stop, Sims sped away and police began pursuit.
VILLE PLATTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Houston Man Caught in Downtown Lafayette Drug Bust

A drug bust in the Downtown Lafayette area yields a significant haul for Lafayette Police. Approximately 1,016.5 grams of Methamphetamine and 265 grams of Cocaine were seized by the LPD's Narcotics Unit conducting the investigation. Agents arrested 29-year-old Richard Deshaun Fulghum of Houston, Texas, and have charged him with Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Cocaine.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Youngsville Residents Petition Against New Neighborhood

Some residents of Youngsville are asking their neighbors to sign a petition to try to prevent a new development from being built. With the continued growth of their city and (what appears to be) an increase in flood events, it is easy to understand their concern. The new development is...
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
houmatimes.com

Brothers Charged with Contractor Fraud in Lafourche Parish

Sheriff Craig Webre announced two brothers have been charged with contractor fraud in Lafourche Parish. Clarke Lee, 44, of Breaux Bridge and Harris Lee Jr., 38, of Opelousas both face charges following an investigation. In August and September of 2022, detectives met with two Lafourche Parish residents who had hired...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

Lafayette, LA
19K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy