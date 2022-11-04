ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison365

Comments / 0

Related
Tallahassee Democrat

Partisan poll-watchers in Florida on guard to thwart voter suppression, 'Stop the Steal'

Reports of broad and aggressive efforts to monitor voting have election officials bracing for legal challenges and civic volunteers fearing an outbreak of Election Day violence. Florida Supervisor of Elections report they have been flooded with public information requests as they prepare for the first statewide election since former President Donald Trump’s lies about...
FLORIDA STATE
Madison365

Student loan forgiveness applications now formally open, Biden says

(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Monday announced the formal launch of the federal application for Americans seeking student loan forgiveness, the latest phase of his plan that is expected to provide debt relief to as many as 43 million borrowers. “Today, I’m announcing millions of people working and...
Madison365

Four takeaways from Wisconsin’s Senate debate

(CNN) — Democrat Mandela Barnes and Republican Sen. Ron Johnson sparred over their respective ties to the middle class and their views on crime in the second and possibly final Wisconsin Senate debate. Barnes was clearly eager to attack Johnson — perhaps an acknowledgment that the Democratic lieutenant governor...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Guardian

‘Everyone will be watching’: US midterms cast a long shadow over Cop27

Some fear the outcome of the 8 November elections might derail US leadership on the global climate crisis. For Joe Biden, the United Nations climate summit in Egypt is the crowning stage to trumpet the US finally passing major legislation to slow dangerous global heating. But the thoughts of the US president and delegates from around the world are likely to nervously flit to events 6,000 miles (9,65km) away – knife-edge midterm elections back in America.
Madison365

Madison365

Madison, WI
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
341K+
Views
ABOUT

Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison’s communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.

 https://madison365.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy