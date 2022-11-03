Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) announced the appointment of two new members to the company’s executive leadership team: Jeanne Russo joins the company as vice president, communications, and Sumit Nair will assume the role of vice president and chief information officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005377/en/ Jeanne Russo is appointed vice president, communications for Essential Utilities. Russo is a tenured communications leader with more than 25 years of experience developing and executing strategic communications for top global brands across several industries, including technology, media/entertainment and retail. (Photo: Business Wire) “I’m thrilled to welcome Jeanne and Sumit to our growing leadership team,” said Essential Chairman and CEO Christoper H. Franklin. “Their expertise and leadership in communications and information technology, respectively, will be instrumental in helping us achieve our growth and operational goals.”

