Kansas smothers Oklahoma State, 37-16, to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2008, while Kansas State ran headlong into the good version of the Texas Longhorns, losing 34-27. Both teams are now 6-3 overall on the season, with K-State tied for second in the Big 12 at 4-2 and KU now 3-3. The Drive, featuring co-hosts Tim Fitzgerald and Michael Swain, will be available as part of the 247Sports Podcast Network the day after its television airing on WIBW. Due to altered highlight rights, the video version of The Drive is no longer available for replay on the internet.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 7 HOURS AGO