Podcast: Breaking down Kansas' win over Oklahoma State and what it means for the Jayhawks
Kevin Flaherty is back for our weekly Kansas football podcast. This time, we break down KU's win over Oklahoma State and what winning a sixth game of the season means for the Jayhawks. You can listen to The Phog: A Kansas basketball and football podcast by clicking the link below. The podcast is also available on the 247Sports website, iTunes, Spotify and other platforms.
Everything Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said after 37-16 loss at Kansas
A battered and bruised Oklahoma State football squad fell behind early to Kansas inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Saturday. The No. 18-ranked Cowboys lost 37-16 as the Jayhawks handed Oklahoma State its first defeat in Lawrence since 1994 and secured bowl eligibility for the first time since 2008.
The Drive 11.06.22: K-State, KU sit at 6-3 with three to play
Kansas smothers Oklahoma State, 37-16, to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2008, while Kansas State ran headlong into the good version of the Texas Longhorns, losing 34-27. Both teams are now 6-3 overall on the season, with K-State tied for second in the Big 12 at 4-2 and KU now 3-3. The Drive, featuring co-hosts Tim Fitzgerald and Michael Swain, will be available as part of the 247Sports Podcast Network the day after its television airing on WIBW. Due to altered highlight rights, the video version of The Drive is no longer available for replay on the internet.
Quick Reactions from Kansas' 37-16 win over Oklahoma State
The Jayhawks dominated the Cowboys from start to finish as they became bowl eligible for the first time since 2008.
Garret Rangel starting for Oklahoma State football at Kansas with QB Spencer Sanders out
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders is not expected to play for the Cowboys in Saturday's game at Kansas, according to Cowboy Radio Network play-by-play broadcaster Dave Hunziker. Garret Rangel is starting for the Cowboys, Chris Hummer reported. As Hummer noted, OSU is "very high on" Rangel, a four-star recruit from Frisco (Texas) Lone Star. Rangel was the industry-generated 247Sports Composite's No. 420 overall prospect, No. 26 quarterback and No. 60 player in Texas for the Class of 2022.
Tulsa, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
Meet “Yellowstone” star Mo Brings Plenty at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is hosting a meet and greet with actor and rancher Moses Brings Plenty inside Replay Sports Bar on Nov. 9 from 7 to 8 p.m. The meet and greet is free, and open to the public. The enrolled Lakota Nation...
Oklahoma state representative arrested for DUI
EDMOND, Okla. — An Oklahoma state representative was arrested for driving under the influence. Edmond police said they found Rep. Ryan Martinez in a bar parking lot after midnight on Oct. 26. Martinez is a Republican serving District 39. He is unopposed in next week’s election and is the...
Missing Oklahoma teens found safe in Florida
Authorities say two teenagers who disappeared from the Sooner State have been found halfway across the country.
This Town Has Been Voted Oklahoma’s Most Family Friendly City in the Sooner State
A new survey has declared this town in Oklahoma as the most family-friendly city in the Sooner State. It couldn't have been easy to select just one winner. Oklahoma is well known for its hospitality and friendliness. Bricktown in Oklahoma City, OK. is a great place to visit for some...
Homicide trial ordered in head-on collision on Highway 177 north of Stillwater
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 20-year-old Stillwater man accused of drunk driving in a fatal head-on collision on Highway 177 three miles north of Stillwater at 3:19 am on Feb. 20 was ordered to stand trial on a first-degree manslaughter charge at the close of a preliminary hearing last week.
TIMELINE: Severe storms with tornado risk, hail threat heading into Oklahoma
Severe storms with a tornado risk and hail threat are heading into Oklahoma. A line of storms will move into the Sooner State around 7:30 a.m. Friday along a cold front. KOCO 5 Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane says any storms behind the cold front will mainly be wind and hail producers.
More drivers fall victim to skimmers at gas stations in Edmond
EDMOND, Okla. — More drivers have fallen victim to skimmers at gas stations in the Edmond area. This has become a problem not just for the Edmond area but all over the state and across the nation. One thing detectives have learned recently is you can prevent this from happening to you if you use the chip of your card or the tap-to-pay feature.
“It was a shock:” Tulsans react to sudden closure of Ahha center
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsans are reacting to the sudden closure of the ahha Hardesty Arts Center. The Arts and Huminites Council of Tulsa, known as ahha Tulsa, was founded in 1961. They opened downtown’s Hardesty Arts Center in 2012 to house art installations and resources for local artists.
Williams Crossing pedestrian bridge reaches width of Arkansas River
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa's new pedestrian bridge is coming closer to completion each week, with the bridge now spanning the entire width of the Arkansas River. The bridge is located just north of 31st Street, and will cross the Arkansas River to connect with the River Parks West Trail on the west side of the bank.
Tulsa City Council approves next steps to make way for new sporting goods store
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa City Council approved the rezoning of a new tax district to make way for a new sporting goods store. SCHEELS, a sporting goods store currently has 30 locations and headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota, will soon set up shop in Woodland Hills Mall. Councilors heard...
Incident at Saint Francis Hospital leads to car crash on front lawn, reports of shots fired
TULSA, Okla. — Saint Francis Hospital security are investigating a car crash on their property in south Tulsa. Saint Francis Public Information Officer Lynn Casey confirmed to FOX23 that a man was escorted out of the hospital’s main entrance by security after causing problems. After being escorted out, Casey said the man drove his car on the hospital’s front lawn.
1 Shot In Downtown Oklahoma City
A man was shot Friday afternoon in downtown Oklahoma City. The shooting happened near West California Avenue and Shartel Avenue. The victim was transported by EMSA to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police said they have identified a suspect and are working to get them in custody. This...
Glencoe man gets 12-year prison term for methamphetamine possession
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Glencoe man has been given a 12-year prison term for possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute, which was found in his van last August in a Stillwater parking lot after a police K-9 indicated the presence of a drug in the vehicle. Sammy Lee Ledford,...
