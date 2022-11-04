ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

247Sports

Podcast: Breaking down Kansas' win over Oklahoma State and what it means for the Jayhawks

Kevin Flaherty is back for our weekly Kansas football podcast. This time, we break down KU's win over Oklahoma State and what winning a sixth game of the season means for the Jayhawks. You can listen to The Phog: A Kansas basketball and football podcast by clicking the link below. The podcast is also available on the 247Sports website, iTunes, Spotify and other platforms.
247Sports

The Drive 11.06.22: K-State, KU sit at 6-3 with three to play

Kansas smothers Oklahoma State, 37-16, to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2008, while Kansas State ran headlong into the good version of the Texas Longhorns, losing 34-27. Both teams are now 6-3 overall on the season, with K-State tied for second in the Big 12 at 4-2 and KU now 3-3. The Drive, featuring co-hosts Tim Fitzgerald and Michael Swain, will be available as part of the 247Sports Podcast Network the day after its television airing on WIBW. Due to altered highlight rights, the video version of The Drive is no longer available for replay on the internet.
247Sports

Garret Rangel starting for Oklahoma State football at Kansas with QB Spencer Sanders out

Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders is not expected to play for the Cowboys in Saturday's game at Kansas, according to Cowboy Radio Network play-by-play broadcaster Dave Hunziker. Garret Rangel is starting for the Cowboys, Chris Hummer reported. As Hummer noted, OSU is "very high on" Rangel, a four-star recruit from Frisco (Texas) Lone Star. Rangel was the industry-generated 247Sports Composite's No. 420 overall prospect, No. 26 quarterback and No. 60 player in Texas for the Class of 2022.
Highschool Basketball Pro

Tulsa, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Holland Hall High School basketball team will have a game with Metro Christian Academy on November 07, 2022, 15:00:00.
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
KOCO

Oklahoma state representative arrested for DUI

EDMOND, Okla. — An Oklahoma state representative was arrested for driving under the influence. Edmond police said they found Rep. Ryan Martinez in a bar parking lot after midnight on Oct. 26. Martinez is a Republican serving District 39. He is unopposed in next week’s election and is the...
KOCO

More drivers fall victim to skimmers at gas stations in Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. — More drivers have fallen victim to skimmers at gas stations in the Edmond area. This has become a problem not just for the Edmond area but all over the state and across the nation. One thing detectives have learned recently is you can prevent this from happening to you if you use the chip of your card or the tap-to-pay feature.
KTUL

Williams Crossing pedestrian bridge reaches width of Arkansas River

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa's new pedestrian bridge is coming closer to completion each week, with the bridge now spanning the entire width of the Arkansas River. The bridge is located just north of 31st Street, and will cross the Arkansas River to connect with the River Parks West Trail on the west side of the bank.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Incident at Saint Francis Hospital leads to car crash on front lawn, reports of shots fired

TULSA, Okla. — Saint Francis Hospital security are investigating a car crash on their property in south Tulsa. Saint Francis Public Information Officer Lynn Casey confirmed to FOX23 that a man was escorted out of the hospital’s main entrance by security after causing problems. After being escorted out, Casey said the man drove his car on the hospital’s front lawn.
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

1 Shot In Downtown Oklahoma City

A man was shot Friday afternoon in downtown Oklahoma City. The shooting happened near West California Avenue and Shartel Avenue. The victim was transported by EMSA to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police said they have identified a suspect and are working to get them in custody. This...
1600kush.com

Glencoe man gets 12-year prison term for methamphetamine possession

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Glencoe man has been given a 12-year prison term for possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute, which was found in his van last August in a Stillwater parking lot after a police K-9 indicated the presence of a drug in the vehicle. Sammy Lee Ledford,...
