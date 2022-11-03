Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
All new Sunset Tequila & Mezcal Festival debuts in Boca Raton this weekendBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
This new mini Boca Raton food hall by Lemongrass even has a robot serverBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
A new restaurant from the team behind NYC's Carbone is opening at The Boca RatonBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
ESPN
Miguel Angel Jimenez birdies final 4 holes for 1-shot lead in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. -- Miguel Angel Jimenez birdied his final four holes Friday for a 5-under 67, giving him a 1-shot lead over Paul Goydos and Rod Pampling in the TimberTech Championship. The PGA Tour Champions event is the second of three in the postseason, with the leading 36 players...
WCTV
U Got Whooped: FSU dismantles Miami at Hard Rock on Saturday night
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (Noles247) - Florida State dismantled Miami, 45-3, on Saturday evening at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Seminoles led from start-to-finish and dominated the action throughout. The three points allowed by FSU equaled the fewest allowed to an opponent in the past three seasons and was the fewest allowed to Miami since FSU shut the Hurricanes out in 1997. It was Miami’s worst loss in seven years (Clemson, 2015).
VIDEO: Xavier Restrepo, Will Mallory, Corey Flagg and Te'Cory Couch react to loss to Florida State
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Watch wide receiver Xavier Restrepo, tight end Will Mallory, linebacker Corey Flagg and cornerback Te'Cory Couch react to the Hurricanes' 45-3 loss to Florida State on Saturday. Miami (4-5, 2-3 ACC) failed to score a touchdown for the second straight game in their worst loss to...
gotowncrier.com
Landowner Submits Plan For Homes On Polo West Golf Course
If the owner of the long-unused Polo West Golf Course gets his way, the 150-acre parcel of land will one day be the site of up to 125 new homes. Wellington Equestrian Estates LLC last month submitted a comprehensive plan map amendment to the Village of Wellington asking to modify the land use of the existing Polo West Golf Course from Open Space Recreation to Residential C, which would allow between one and three dwelling units per acre.
gotowncrier.com
Blueways Plan Encourages Rec Use Of Wellington’s Waterways
The Village of Wellington is working on a plan that would open up its waterways to more residents for recreational activities. This so-called Blueways Master Plan was presented to the Planning, Zoning & Adjustment Board on Wednesday, Oct. 19 and the Parks & Recreation Advisory Board on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Both boards gave it their stamp of approval.
Feast of Little Italy takes over Abacoa Town Center this weekend
This weekend, Florida’s largest Italian Festival returns to Abacoa Town Center in Jupiter. Parking is free and the entertainment selection is vast.
4 Great Burger Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you also happen to love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Florida that are well-known for serving delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Stuart Air Show Returns to Satisfy the Need for Speed
The annual celebration of American aeronautics and aviation returns to the skies above Witham Field November 11-13 The post Stuart Air Show Returns to Satisfy the Need for Speed appeared first on Stuart Magazine.
miamilaker.com
Vicky Bakery celebrates 50 years of sweetness
What began 50 years ago as an American dream has grown to a family-run business built on pastelitos and croquetas, among other classic Cuban baked goods. Vicky Bakery opened in southeast Hialeah in 1972, at 860 SE 8th St. Since then, the business has expanded and, with franchises too, grown...
LagoonFest returns to West Palm Beach waterfront
The free festival hopes to educate the public about the beauty of the Lake Worth Lagoon both above and below the water.
southfloridaweekend.com
Things to do this South Florida Weekend: November 4-6
WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (SOUTH FLORIDA WEEKEND) - Halloween is over and we’re starting to prep for the next major holiday of the season, Thanksgiving! But what do we do in between the two festivities? Ignore the feeling of the holiday “lull” and check out one of these awesome events happening in our neck of the woods over the next few days. Enjoy your South Florida Weekend!
click orlando
Developing area in Caribbean now designated as Invest 98L. Here’s what that means
ORLANDO, Fla. – You may have heard the News 6 Pinpoint Weather team refer to an area in the Tropics as an Invest followed by a number and a letter. “Invest” is simply a shortened version of the word “investigation.”. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Development likely for area...
‘Yes! That’s so good!’: Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop opens in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday
When “Good Morning America” went on a quest for “the best desserts in the country” a couple of months ago, they made a stop at one of South Florida’s revered sweet spots, Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop in Wynwood. There, correspondent Will Reeve filled his face so full of guava berry pie that he could barely choke out his review: “Yes!” Reeve exclaimed to the camera, with a fist pump. “That’s so ...
luxury-houses.net
Just Listed for $32 Million, This Palatial Villa Real with over 12,000 SF of Breathtaking Living Space Sited on The Largest Assemblage of Waterfront Land in Jupiter, Florida
19300 Loxahatchee River Road Home in Jupiter, Florida for Sale. 19300 Loxahatchee River Road, Jupiter, Florida is a breathtaking estate of incomparable elegance with 254′ of stunning wide water views was masterfully built by award winning Anderson Moore using only the finest materials. This Home in Jupiter offers 8 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 12,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 19300 Loxahatchee River Road, please contact Jennifer Hyland (Phone: 561-632-4042) at The Corcoran Group & Kim Cuomo (Phone: 561-339-3002) at Keller Williams Realty Jupiter for full support and perfect service.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Boca Raton, FL
The sunny Boca Raton in Palm Beach County is one of Florida’s must-visit cities, famous for its golf courses, historic houses, parks, and miles of scenic coastline. There are plenty of things to do, places to see, and even fun festivals to attend on this side of Florida. However,...
Audi Flips In St. Andrews Country Club Boca Raton Sunday
Crash Follows Bizarre Accident In Seven Bridges Delray Beach Overnight. Craziness Behind The Gates! BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s unclear what the driver was doing, but Palm Beach County Fire Rescue rushed to St. Andrews Country Club mid-day Sunday for a spectacular car […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Weekend things to do: Saturday of the Dead, tequila in Boca Raton, date night under a blanket in Lake Worth Beach
Throwing one of South Florida’s signature outdoor parties on a Saturday night feels like a no-brainer — but it is heart and soul that matter more to Jim Hammond, who pulls the strings behind Fort Lauderdale’s famed Día de los Muertos festivities. And his soul is conflicted. The 2022 edition of Hammond’s nationally acclaimed Florida Day of the Dead, with its family-friendly parade and block ...
secretmiami.com
Gulfstream Park’s Dazzling Holiday Light Show Returns Next Weekend
Get ready to ring in the season as Gulfstream Park Village flips the switch on their holiday happenings! The annual Symphony in Lights is right around the corner, bringing an illuminating start to the Hallandale plaza with more than 250,000 LED lights synced up to the sounds of holiday favorites and popular music you know and love.
foodieflashpacker.com
7 Must-Try Restaurants In Fort Lauderdale FL
Fort Lauderdale restaurants have long been renowned for their high quality, great service, and various cuisines. Because of the number of great Fort Lauderdale restaurants, we’ve compiled a short guide to help you try the best of the best. Keep reading to find seven of the best restaurants in Fort Lauderdale FL.
gotowncrier.com
Lox Council Takes Aggressive Stance Regarding Border With Royal Palm
The Loxahatchee Groves Town Council asked its manager and attorney Tuesday, Nov. 1 to get more aggressive regarding the town’s southeastern border with the Village of Royal Palm Beach, perhaps even exploring the idea of getting property owners there to de-annex from the village and annex into the town.
