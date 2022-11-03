The weather in Palm Beach is usually mild year-round. However, there are certain seasons when it can be incredibly hot. If you’re visiting during these times, be sure to keep an eye on the local weather reports and dress in light, loose clothing to avoid overheating. Also, you should purchase travel insurance to protect yourself against the unexpected. Finally, it’s a good idea to get a foreign driver’s license in case you need to drive abroad.

PALM BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO