Palm Beach County, FL

Talk Media

Parents: Marjory Stoneman High School Boundary Proposals Disproportionately Affect Black and Lower-Income Students

A parent speaks out about boundary changes affecting Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students. Outraged parents packed Coral Springs Middle School, expressing concern over redistricting proposals for Marjory Stoneman Douglas. Due to overcrowding at MSD, on Oct 3, Broward County Public Schools held a presentation encouraging residents to submit proposals....
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

West Palm Beach celebrates Sandi Tree's 11th birthday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: Mayor James announces Sandi Tree's 2022 holiday theme. Sandi, the world's only 35-foot-tall, 700-ton holiday sand tree, is celebrating its 11th birthday this December in downtown West Palm Beach. According to Mayor Keith James, this year's Holiday in Paradise will feature a...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Restaurant news: 2 Fort Lauderdale restaurants close; Sushi Lab brings omakase to Pompano Beach

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Death by Pizza, Delray Beach Koby Wexler’s popular pizza pop-up has begun slinging Detroit-style pies out of its new brick-and-mortar in Delray ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

Air conditioning replacement program offered by county

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County homeowners can receive help in replacing their home's HVAC system. The crisis Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning Replacement Program is working to assist low-income homeowners in need of replacing their home’s HVAC system, with assistance of up to $15,000.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Val Demings campaigns in Delray Beach before Election Day

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — It’s the last Friday before Election Day. You can bet, right now, Florida candidates are not going into “weekend mode.” They are working back to back events and they want visibility. Registered Republicans in Florida outnumber Democrats, but if Democrats come...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
gotowncrier.com

RPB Mayor: County Should Build Affordable Housing Units

While Palm Beach County voters will decide the fate of a $200 million bond issue designed to bring about more affordable housing on Tuesday, Nov. 8, Royal Palm Beach Mayor Fred Pinto believes that the county should take a different direction on the issue — get into the affordable housing market, directly building and maintaining rental communities.
nomadlawyer.org

Palm Beach : Top things to do in Palm Beach , Florida

The weather in Palm Beach is usually mild year-round. However, there are certain seasons when it can be incredibly hot. If you’re visiting during these times, be sure to keep an eye on the local weather reports and dress in light, loose clothing to avoid overheating. Also, you should purchase travel insurance to protect yourself against the unexpected. Finally, it’s a good idea to get a foreign driver’s license in case you need to drive abroad.
PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Audi Flips In St. Andrews Country Club Boca Raton Sunday

Crash Follows Bizarre Accident In Seven Bridges Delray Beach Overnight. Craziness Behind The Gates! BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s unclear what the driver was doing, but Palm Beach County Fire Rescue rushed to St. Andrews Country Club mid-day Sunday for a spectacular car […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
palmbeachcivic.org

Breaking News: Mayor Danielle Moore announces re-election bid

Mayor Danielle Moore announced Thursday that she will seek a second term as mayor next year. Moore cited her role as chairwoman of the town’s Strategic Planning Board as a primary accomplishment of her first term and as a motivation for seeking another two years in the office after her current term expires in April.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

BLACK STUDENT FROM FLORIDA SCORES A PERFECT 1600 ON THE SAT EXAM

Justin Ricketts, a 17-year-old student from Riviera Beach, Florida, recently achieved a perfect 1600 score on the SAT. He has been accepted to several prestigious universities as well. Justin is now choosing to attend either Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Harvard, or Princeton. He plans to pursue becoming a neurosurgeon. “I...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Yes! That’s so good!’: Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop opens in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday

When “Good Morning America” went on a quest for “the best desserts in the country” a couple of months ago, they made a stop at one of South Florida’s revered sweet spots, Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop in Wynwood. There, correspondent Will Reeve filled his face so full of guava berry pie that he could barely choke out his review: “Yes!” Reeve exclaimed to the camera, with a fist pump. “That’s so ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

