Despite poverty for many in Glades, some residents find hope
Fairways, beaches and mansions is the Palm Beach County most people recognize. But about 40 miles west of the coast, it's a much different story.
gotowncrier.com
Academy For Nursing Hosts First In-Person Graduation Since Pandemic Began
Graduates from the Academy for Nursing and Health Occupations in West Palm Beach walked across the stage on Thursday, Sept. 22. It was a moment the school has waited to experience for more than two years. This was the first in-person graduation since the pandemic began, and spirits were high with pride and excitement.
Parents: Marjory Stoneman High School Boundary Proposals Disproportionately Affect Black and Lower-Income Students
A parent speaks out about boundary changes affecting Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students. Outraged parents packed Coral Springs Middle School, expressing concern over redistricting proposals for Marjory Stoneman Douglas. Due to overcrowding at MSD, on Oct 3, Broward County Public Schools held a presentation encouraging residents to submit proposals....
Eddie's picks: 3 best things to do this weekend in Palm Beach County
The season is seriously getting underway, with several noteworthy festivals and events happening this weekend. The Van, Surf & Skate Expo 2022 Whether you've been surfing since you were a...
WPBF News 25
West Palm Beach celebrates Sandi Tree's 11th birthday
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: Mayor James announces Sandi Tree's 2022 holiday theme. Sandi, the world's only 35-foot-tall, 700-ton holiday sand tree, is celebrating its 11th birthday this December in downtown West Palm Beach. According to Mayor Keith James, this year's Holiday in Paradise will feature a...
LagoonFest returns to West Palm Beach waterfront
The free festival hopes to educate the public about the beauty of the Lake Worth Lagoon both above and below the water.
gotowncrier.com
Lox Council Takes Aggressive Stance Regarding Border With Royal Palm
The Loxahatchee Groves Town Council asked its manager and attorney Tuesday, Nov. 1 to get more aggressive regarding the town’s southeastern border with the Village of Royal Palm Beach, perhaps even exploring the idea of getting property owners there to de-annex from the village and annex into the town.
Restaurant news: 2 Fort Lauderdale restaurants close; Sushi Lab brings omakase to Pompano Beach
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Death by Pizza, Delray Beach Koby Wexler’s popular pizza pop-up has begun slinging Detroit-style pies out of its new brick-and-mortar in Delray ...
cw34.com
Air conditioning replacement program offered by county
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County homeowners can receive help in replacing their home's HVAC system. The crisis Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning Replacement Program is working to assist low-income homeowners in need of replacing their home’s HVAC system, with assistance of up to $15,000.
WPBF News 25
Rent continues to rise in South Florida despite decreasing in other parts of country
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Click the video player above for your WPBF 25 News To Go Headlines. A new study by Florida Atlantic University finds that rent prices are going down in many parts of the country, but not Florida. One hundred markets were measured as part of that...
cw34.com
Val Demings campaigns in Delray Beach before Election Day
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — It’s the last Friday before Election Day. You can bet, right now, Florida candidates are not going into “weekend mode.” They are working back to back events and they want visibility. Registered Republicans in Florida outnumber Democrats, but if Democrats come...
gotowncrier.com
RPB Mayor: County Should Build Affordable Housing Units
While Palm Beach County voters will decide the fate of a $200 million bond issue designed to bring about more affordable housing on Tuesday, Nov. 8, Royal Palm Beach Mayor Fred Pinto believes that the county should take a different direction on the issue — get into the affordable housing market, directly building and maintaining rental communities.
nomadlawyer.org
Palm Beach : Top things to do in Palm Beach , Florida
What is turning people to and away from the polls in Palm Beach County
The clock is ticking for people in Palm Beach County looking to vote early, as Sunday is the final day.
Audi Flips In St. Andrews Country Club Boca Raton Sunday
Crash Follows Bizarre Accident In Seven Bridges Delray Beach Overnight. Craziness Behind The Gates! BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s unclear what the driver was doing, but Palm Beach County Fire Rescue rushed to St. Andrews Country Club mid-day Sunday for a spectacular car […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Oprah's Favorite Things 2022: Celebrity picks Palm Beach County charcuterie board
Just in time for holiday-party and gift-giving season, a Riviera Beach-based cheese and charcuterie board enterprise has earned a coveted endorsement from Oprah Winfrey herself. Boarderie, which ships overnight nationally, landed a spot on Oprah’s Favorite Things list for 2022. The list, which this year celebrates small and indie businesses,...
'History in the making': New high school's name will be a first for Palm Beach County
When Palm Beach County's newest high school opens in fall 2023, it will be the first in the county to be named after a Hispanic community leader. School board officials voted to name the school Dr. Joaquín García High School — a name that honors one of the founders of the Hispanic Education Coalition, who...
palmbeachcivic.org
Breaking News: Mayor Danielle Moore announces re-election bid
Mayor Danielle Moore announced Thursday that she will seek a second term as mayor next year. Moore cited her role as chairwoman of the town’s Strategic Planning Board as a primary accomplishment of her first term and as a motivation for seeking another two years in the office after her current term expires in April.
thewestsidegazette.com
BLACK STUDENT FROM FLORIDA SCORES A PERFECT 1600 ON THE SAT EXAM
Justin Ricketts, a 17-year-old student from Riviera Beach, Florida, recently achieved a perfect 1600 score on the SAT. He has been accepted to several prestigious universities as well. Justin is now choosing to attend either Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Harvard, or Princeton. He plans to pursue becoming a neurosurgeon. “I...
‘Yes! That’s so good!’: Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop opens in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday
When “Good Morning America” went on a quest for “the best desserts in the country” a couple of months ago, they made a stop at one of South Florida’s revered sweet spots, Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop in Wynwood. There, correspondent Will Reeve filled his face so full of guava berry pie that he could barely choke out his review: “Yes!” Reeve exclaimed to the camera, with a fist pump. “That’s so ...
