All new Sunset Tequila & Mezcal Festival debuts in Boca Raton this weekend
This new mini Boca Raton food hall by Lemongrass even has a robot server
A new restaurant from the team behind NYC's Carbone is opening at The Boca Raton
Parents: Marjory Stoneman High School Boundary Proposals Disproportionately Affect Black and Lower-Income Students
A parent speaks out about boundary changes affecting Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students. Outraged parents packed Coral Springs Middle School, expressing concern over redistricting proposals for Marjory Stoneman Douglas. Due to overcrowding at MSD, on Oct 3, Broward County Public Schools held a presentation encouraging residents to submit proposals....
High school football: Leonard, down 12-0 at half, roars back over stunned Royal Palm Beach
GREENACRES — After being down 12-0 to Royal Palm Beach at halftime, John I. Leonard turned it around with a 21-12 comeback win on Friday night. The Leonard Lancers finished the season 5-5, their first .500 finish in 10 years. The school hosted senior night to honor all those...
cw34.com
Charter school needs donations to buy new school bus for students with special needs
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Connections Education Center is a nonprofit, Title 1 school that serves students with autism in Palm Beach County. The school opened its doors back in 2017, and quickly learned that a health and wellness program was necessary for success and swimming lessons were we’re essential for their students with autism.
wflx.com
Longtime Palm Beach County School Board member takes on parental rights advocate
It's down to the last few days of campaigning to see who will represent District 6 on the Palm Beach County School Board. After a crowded field of five candidates in the August primary, incumbent Marcia Andrews is trying to hold onto her seat, while her opponent, Jennifer Showalter, emerged from the parental rights movement and wants to make a change.
gotowncrier.com
Academy For Nursing Hosts First In-Person Graduation Since Pandemic Began
Graduates from the Academy for Nursing and Health Occupations in West Palm Beach walked across the stage on Thursday, Sept. 22. It was a moment the school has waited to experience for more than two years. This was the first in-person graduation since the pandemic began, and spirits were high with pride and excitement.
bocaratontribune.com
13-year-old Boca Raton Student wins $2,500 in Nation’s Premier STEM Competition
Broadcom Foundation and Society for Science today announced that Thomas Aldous, 14, from Pittsburgh, Penn., won the coveted $25,000 Samueli Foundation Prize, the top award in the Broadcom MASTERS®, the nation’s premier science and engineering competition for middle school students. Thomas impressed the judges with his leadership style, collaborative spirit and innovative research project, in which he developed a robotic hand that can be used in situations that might be too dangerous for humans, like a natural disaster.
gotowncrier.com
Lox Council Takes Aggressive Stance Regarding Border With Royal Palm
The Loxahatchee Groves Town Council asked its manager and attorney Tuesday, Nov. 1 to get more aggressive regarding the town’s southeastern border with the Village of Royal Palm Beach, perhaps even exploring the idea of getting property owners there to de-annex from the village and annex into the town.
WPBF News 25
PHOTOS: Week 11 of high school football in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast
Take a look at week 11 of high school football Friday with WPBF 25 Sports! #footballfriday25. Thursday night football: Week 11 Thursday night high school football scores and highlights.
'History in the making': New high school's name will be a first for Palm Beach County
When Palm Beach County's newest high school opens in fall 2023, it will be the first in the county to be named after a Hispanic community leader. School board officials voted to name the school Dr. Joaquín García High School — a name that honors one of the founders of the Hispanic Education Coalition, who...
Audi Flips In St. Andrews Country Club Boca Raton Sunday
Crash Follows Bizarre Accident In Seven Bridges Delray Beach Overnight. Craziness Behind The Gates! BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s unclear what the driver was doing, but Palm Beach County Fire Rescue rushed to St. Andrews Country Club mid-day Sunday for a spectacular car […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
gotowncrier.com
Tree’s Wings Scores Big At The National Buffalo Wing Competition
Tree’s Wings & Ribs in Royal Palm Beach is now a two-time winner in the National Buffalo Wing Competition. After winning for their traditional medium wings in 2019, the local landmark returned to competition in Buffalo, New York, in September and took second place in the 2022 competition for its no-dip dry rub.
Oprah's Favorite Things 2022: Celebrity picks Palm Beach County charcuterie board
Just in time for holiday-party and gift-giving season, a Riviera Beach-based cheese and charcuterie board enterprise has earned a coveted endorsement from Oprah Winfrey herself. Boarderie, which ships overnight nationally, landed a spot on Oprah’s Favorite Things list for 2022. The list, which this year celebrates small and indie businesses,...
gotowncrier.com
Blueways Plan Encourages Rec Use Of Wellington’s Waterways
The Village of Wellington is working on a plan that would open up its waterways to more residents for recreational activities. This so-called Blueways Master Plan was presented to the Planning, Zoning & Adjustment Board on Wednesday, Oct. 19 and the Parks & Recreation Advisory Board on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Both boards gave it their stamp of approval.
floridapolitics.com
State Republicans invest in flipping southern Palm Beach House district
Democrat and Boca Councilman Andy Thomson is vying with Republican and Highland Beach Town Commissioner Peggy Gossett-Seidman for HD 91. The most expensive race in Palm Beach County pits a twice-elected Boca Raton Councilman, a Democrat, against a twice-elected Highland Beach Town Commissioner, a Republican, in the newly drawn House District 91.
LagoonFest returns to West Palm Beach waterfront
The free festival hopes to educate the public about the beauty of the Lake Worth Lagoon both above and below the water.
Restaurant news: 2 Fort Lauderdale restaurants close; Sushi Lab brings omakase to Pompano Beach
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Death by Pizza, Delray Beach Koby Wexler’s popular pizza pop-up has begun slinging Detroit-style pies out of its new brick-and-mortar in Delray ...
cw34.com
Water rescue in Jensen Beach, 3 children hospitalized
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three children were caught in a rip current on Saturday. One was able to get out on their own and the other two were rescued by Martin County Fire Rescue and a bystander. All three were taken to the local hospital.
WPBF News 25
West Palm Beach celebrates Sandi Tree's 11th birthday
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: Mayor James announces Sandi Tree's 2022 holiday theme. Sandi, the world's only 35-foot-tall, 700-ton holiday sand tree, is celebrating its 11th birthday this December in downtown West Palm Beach. According to Mayor Keith James, this year's Holiday in Paradise will feature a...
Riviera Beach moves forward with building subdivision on golf course
Riviera Beach's City Council is taking steps toward converting a public golf course into a subdivision that will have more than 250 homes.
What is turning people to and away from the polls in Palm Beach County
The clock is ticking for people in Palm Beach County looking to vote early, as Sunday is the final day.
