Royal Palm Beach, FL

Parents: Marjory Stoneman High School Boundary Proposals Disproportionately Affect Black and Lower-Income Students

A parent speaks out about boundary changes affecting Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students. Outraged parents packed Coral Springs Middle School, expressing concern over redistricting proposals for Marjory Stoneman Douglas. Due to overcrowding at MSD, on Oct 3, Broward County Public Schools held a presentation encouraging residents to submit proposals....
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
bocaratontribune.com

13-year-old Boca Raton Student wins $2,500 in Nation’s Premier STEM Competition

Broadcom Foundation and Society for Science today announced that Thomas Aldous, 14, from Pittsburgh, Penn., won the coveted $25,000 Samueli Foundation Prize, the top award in the Broadcom MASTERS®, the nation’s premier science and engineering competition for middle school students. Thomas impressed the judges with his leadership style, collaborative spirit and innovative research project, in which he developed a robotic hand that can be used in situations that might be too dangerous for humans, like a natural disaster.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Audi Flips In St. Andrews Country Club Boca Raton Sunday

Crash Follows Bizarre Accident In Seven Bridges Delray Beach Overnight. Craziness Behind The Gates! BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s unclear what the driver was doing, but Palm Beach County Fire Rescue rushed to St. Andrews Country Club mid-day Sunday for a spectacular car […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
gotowncrier.com

Tree’s Wings Scores Big At The National Buffalo Wing Competition

Tree’s Wings & Ribs in Royal Palm Beach is now a two-time winner in the National Buffalo Wing Competition. After winning for their traditional medium wings in 2019, the local landmark returned to competition in Buffalo, New York, in September and took second place in the 2022 competition for its no-dip dry rub.
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL
gotowncrier.com

Blueways Plan Encourages Rec Use Of Wellington’s Waterways

The Village of Wellington is working on a plan that would open up its waterways to more residents for recreational activities. This so-called Blueways Master Plan was presented to the Planning, Zoning & Adjustment Board on Wednesday, Oct. 19 and the Parks & Recreation Advisory Board on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Both boards gave it their stamp of approval.
WELLINGTON, FL
floridapolitics.com

State Republicans invest in flipping southern Palm Beach House district

Democrat and Boca Councilman Andy Thomson is vying with Republican and Highland Beach Town Commissioner Peggy Gossett-Seidman for HD 91. The most expensive race in Palm Beach County pits a twice-elected Boca Raton Councilman, a Democrat, against a twice-elected Highland Beach Town Commissioner, a Republican, in the newly drawn House District 91.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Restaurant news: 2 Fort Lauderdale restaurants close; Sushi Lab brings omakase to Pompano Beach

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Death by Pizza, Delray Beach Koby Wexler’s popular pizza pop-up has begun slinging Detroit-style pies out of its new brick-and-mortar in Delray ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

Water rescue in Jensen Beach, 3 children hospitalized

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three children were caught in a rip current on Saturday. One was able to get out on their own and the other two were rescued by Martin County Fire Rescue and a bystander. All three were taken to the local hospital.
JENSEN BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

West Palm Beach celebrates Sandi Tree's 11th birthday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: Mayor James announces Sandi Tree's 2022 holiday theme. Sandi, the world's only 35-foot-tall, 700-ton holiday sand tree, is celebrating its 11th birthday this December in downtown West Palm Beach. According to Mayor Keith James, this year's Holiday in Paradise will feature a...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

