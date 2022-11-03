Read full article on original website
Parents: Marjory Stoneman High School Boundary Proposals Disproportionately Affect Black and Lower-Income Students
A parent speaks out about boundary changes affecting Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students. Outraged parents packed Coral Springs Middle School, expressing concern over redistricting proposals for Marjory Stoneman Douglas. Due to overcrowding at MSD, on Oct 3, Broward County Public Schools held a presentation encouraging residents to submit proposals....
High school football: Leonard, down 12-0 at half, roars back over stunned Royal Palm Beach
GREENACRES — After being down 12-0 to Royal Palm Beach at halftime, John I. Leonard turned it around with a 21-12 comeback win on Friday night. The Leonard Lancers finished the season 5-5, their first .500 finish in 10 years. The school hosted senior night to honor all those...
gotowncrier.com
Central Chamber, Hispanic Chamber To Host Farm City Luncheon Nov. 16 At Fairgrounds
The Central Palm Beach County Chamber of Commerce and the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Palm Beach County, in collaboration with the Western Palm Beach County Farm Bureau, will host the annual Farm City Luncheon on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 11:15 a.m. The luncheon is presented by Baptist Health South Florida and will take place at the South Florida Fairgrounds Expo Center West.
Audi Flips In St. Andrews Country Club Boca Raton Sunday
Crash Follows Bizarre Accident In Seven Bridges Delray Beach Overnight. Craziness Behind The Gates! BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s unclear what the driver was doing, but Palm Beach County Fire Rescue rushed to St. Andrews Country Club mid-day Sunday for a spectacular car […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
gotowncrier.com
Blueways Plan Encourages Rec Use Of Wellington’s Waterways
The Village of Wellington is working on a plan that would open up its waterways to more residents for recreational activities. This so-called Blueways Master Plan was presented to the Planning, Zoning & Adjustment Board on Wednesday, Oct. 19 and the Parks & Recreation Advisory Board on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Both boards gave it their stamp of approval.
gotowncrier.com
Academy For Nursing Hosts First In-Person Graduation Since Pandemic Began
Graduates from the Academy for Nursing and Health Occupations in West Palm Beach walked across the stage on Thursday, Sept. 22. It was a moment the school has waited to experience for more than two years. This was the first in-person graduation since the pandemic began, and spirits were high with pride and excitement.
Despite poverty for many in Glades, some residents find hope
Fairways, beaches and mansions is the Palm Beach County most people recognize. But about 40 miles west of the coast, it's a much different story.
thewestsidegazette.com
BLACK STUDENT FROM FLORIDA SCORES A PERFECT 1600 ON THE SAT EXAM
Justin Ricketts, a 17-year-old student from Riviera Beach, Florida, recently achieved a perfect 1600 score on the SAT. He has been accepted to several prestigious universities as well. Justin is now choosing to attend either Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Harvard, or Princeton. He plans to pursue becoming a neurosurgeon. “I...
WPBF News 25
West Palm Beach celebrates Sandi Tree's 11th birthday
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: Mayor James announces Sandi Tree's 2022 holiday theme. Sandi, the world's only 35-foot-tall, 700-ton holiday sand tree, is celebrating its 11th birthday this December in downtown West Palm Beach. According to Mayor Keith James, this year's Holiday in Paradise will feature a...
Longtime PBC School Board member takes on parental rights advocate in election
It's down to the last few days of campaigning to see who will represent District 6 on the Palm Beach County School Board.
Restaurant news: 2 Fort Lauderdale restaurants close; Sushi Lab brings omakase to Pompano Beach
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Death by Pizza, Delray Beach Koby Wexler’s popular pizza pop-up has begun slinging Detroit-style pies out of its new brick-and-mortar in Delray ...
Eddie's picks: 3 best things to do this weekend in Palm Beach County
The season is seriously getting underway, with several noteworthy festivals and events happening this weekend. The Van, Surf & Skate Expo 2022 Whether you've been surfing since you were a...
Weekend things to do: Saturday of the Dead, tequila in Boca Raton, date night under a blanket in Lake Worth Beach
Throwing one of South Florida’s signature outdoor parties on a Saturday night feels like a no-brainer — but it is heart and soul that matter more to Jim Hammond, who pulls the strings behind Fort Lauderdale’s famed Día de los Muertos festivities. And his soul is conflicted. The 2022 edition of Hammond’s nationally acclaimed Florida Day of the Dead, with its family-friendly parade and block ...
LagoonFest returns to West Palm Beach waterfront
The free festival hopes to educate the public about the beauty of the Lake Worth Lagoon both above and below the water.
ESPN
Miguel Angel Jimenez birdies final 4 holes for 1-shot lead in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. -- Miguel Angel Jimenez birdied his final four holes Friday for a 5-under 67, giving him a 1-shot lead over Paul Goydos and Rod Pampling in the TimberTech Championship. The PGA Tour Champions event is the second of three in the postseason, with the leading 36 players...
WPBF News 25
PHOTOS: Week 11 of high school football in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast
Take a look at week 11 of high school football Friday with WPBF 25 Sports! #footballfriday25. Thursday night football: Week 11 Thursday night high school football scores and highlights.
cw34.com
Water rescue in Jensen Beach, 3 children hospitalized
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three children were caught in a rip current on Saturday. One was able to get out on their own and the other two were rescued by Martin County Fire Rescue and a bystander. All three were taken to the local hospital.
3 takeaways: Pahokee football's seniors guide Blue Devils to Muck Bowl win
BELLE GLADE — For the second straight year, Pahokee laid claim to the Muck Bowl trophy. Torian Henley made sure of it, running it down when the clock hit triple zeroes, parading it alongside the cheers of the visiting crowd. One team was playing its season finale, searching for...
tamaractalk.com
Tamarac City Manager Hands in Resignation Notice
City Manager Kathleen Gunn offered her resignation on Thursday, so the new commission members elected on November 8 would have an opportunity to “select the city manager of their choice.”. Gunn sent the email to the city commission, stating, “Kindly be advised that per my employment contract, this letter...
cw34.com
Planet Fitness catches fire in Royal Palm Beach
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded to a fire at a Planet Fitness in Royal Palm Beach. Firefighters said they were dispatched at around 4:55 p.m. on Thursday afternoon to the Planet Fitness off of Southern Blvd and N State Rd. 7. Dispatchers told first responders that fire was coming from the roof.
