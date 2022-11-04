Read full article on original website
WHAS 11
'Manifest': Melissa Roxburgh Breaks Down Shocking Part 1 Ending and Darker Times to Come (Exclusive)
Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched Part 1 of Manifest's final season. Resurrected sci-fi drama, Manifest, answered a lot of looming questions in Part 1 of season 4, which dropped Friday on Netflix. But with the final 10 episodes of the series still left to go, there were several major bombshells and cliffhangers that left viewers desperately counting down the days.
Raven-Symone Pays Tribute to Aaron Carter, Shares Mental Health Message (Exclusive)
Raven-Symone is speaking out about the importance of prioritizing mental health and wellness, in the wake of Aaron Carter's untimely death. The actress and her wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday, walked the carpet at Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California on Sunday for the premiere of the new series The Santa Clauses, set to debut on Disney+ on Nov. 16.
Lindsay Lohan 'Would Love' to Reunite With 'Freaky Friday' Co-Star Jamie Lee Curtis (Exclusive)
While promoting her new Netflix film, Falling for Christmas, Lindsay Lohan took a moment to look back on one of her hits, Freaky Friday, which turns 20 next year. "You're aging me," she joked, when ET's Denny Directo brought up the upcoming anniversary for the acclaimed body-swap remake starring her and Jamie Lee Curtis.
Rebel Wilson Says She and Ramona Agruma Are Not Engaged
Rebel Wilson's setting the record straight about her relationship with Ramona Agruma, saying they are not engaged. The "Pitch Perfect" star took to her Instagram Story on Saturday afternoon and posted a quick video of her and Agruma posing in front of Sleeping Beauty's Castle at Disneyland. The duo smiled in front of the camera but the text overlayed on her Story told the entire story: "Thanks for the well wishes but we are NOT engaged!”
Selena Gomez Has Pajama Party With Pals Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Amid Francia Raisa Fallout
Selena Gomez is getting quality time in with her friends amid some public drama. The 30-year-old actress and singer cozied up at a sweet pajama party with pal Nicola Peltz Beckham and her husband, Brooklyn Beckham. The 27-year-old actress and newlywed posted pics from the event, cuddling with Gomez, who...
Mo'Nique Celebrates Taping Netflix Comedy Special 'My Name Is Mo'Nique'
Mo'Nique has officially taped her Netflix comedy special and the Oscar-winning actress took to Instagram to celebrate. On Wednesday, the comedian posted a photo of her with her husband, thanking her fans for attending the show. The special was shot on Oct. 29 at Georgia State University's Rialto Center for...
Harry Styles Forced to Postpone L.A. Concerts After Coming Down with the Flu
Harry Styles' Los Angeles fans will have to wait to see the "Watermelon Sugar" singer live in concert. On Saturday, Styles shared the unfortunate news that he would have to postpone all three of his L.A. performances after coming down with a bad case of the flu. Styles was set...
'The Big Brunch' Host Dan Levy on Creating an Unconventional Cooking Competition (Exclusive)
A self-described food enthusiast, Dan Levy tells ET, "I am the voice of somebody who just really likes to eat." So, it makes perfect sense that he would follow his Emmy-winning turn as co-creator and star of Schitt's Creek by hosting the all-new unconventional cooking competition The Big Brunch. Using...
Mimi Parker, Low Singer and Drummer, Dead at 55
Mimi Parker, the vocalist and drummer for the band Low, has died. She was 55. Parker died on Saturday after a long battle with ovarian cancer. The band confirmed the news in a statement posted to Twitter on Sunday morning. "Friends, it’s hard to put the universe into language and...
