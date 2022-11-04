Read full article on original website
Athenaeum of Philadelphia reopens after $1.6 million renovations
The Athenaeum of Philadelphia has been closed for five months to undergo a $1.6 million renovation. On Monday, with scaffolding still draped over its facade, the historic building in Washington Square reopens to the public. The historic members library, established in 1814, has occupied 219 S. 6th Street since it...
Why Philly had such a big drop in mail ballot requests this year
Interest in mail voting has declined since it first became an option for Pennsylvanians in 2020. One of the counties with the biggest drop this year? Philadelphia. Reasons range from mistrust in the postal service to excitement about voting in person, especially among younger voters, people involved with voter education and get-out-the-vote efforts in Philadelphia told Billy Penn.
Best Philadelphia Hotels With Indoor Pools
- There are several Philadelphia hotels with indoor pools. For example, Home2 Suites by Hilton Philadelphia Convention Center has a nice indoor saline pool. This type of pool is a much safer alternative to chlorine pools. It also has a heated spa. Whether you're in town for business or pleasure, there's probably a Philadelphia hotel with a pool near you.
Long live the automat, the Philly-made marvel that turned dining into an assembly line
It was 1898 when a food service revolution was brewing across the bridge in Camden — but almost no one realized it. That was the year Horn & Hardart Baking Company was founded, building up from a tiny, countertop lunch joint in Center City that introduced New Orleans-style coffee to the region.
Philly frustration: Philadelphia first city to lose 2 major sports titles on same day
It has been a golden year for sports in Philadelphia, but even with its success, the City of Brotherly Love set a dubious sports record on Saturday. Philadelphia became the first city to lose two major sports championships on the same day, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The Philadelphia...
Taylor Swift announces additional tour stop in Pennsylvania
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — After announcing her tour including stops in Pennsylvania earlier this week, Taylor Swift on Friday announced a handful of additional performances for “The Eras Tour,” including another one in Philadelphia. Swift shared the update on Twitter on Nov. 4. She will now be...
Philly fans shouldn't put sports over human decency
I have lived in the Philadelphia area for the last five years. I have grown to love this city, the people in it and the teams that represent the heart of what Philly truly is. I even own significantly more Philadelphia sports apparel than I have for Houston. But as a Houston native, and someone that has a tattoo with the Astros logo, there was no way I could turn my back on my 'Stros this week.
National Sandwich Day: Where is Delaware’s best Reuben?
Ask your Facebook friends to recommend a cheesesteak vendor, and the same shops pop up repeatedly. But if you request their favorite Reuben, the suggestions wildly differ. These posts elicit passionate responses, with some maintaining that you must go to Philly for a decent Reuben. But since it’s National Sandwich Day, it’s an excellent time to review the local options. ... Read More
The Man, The Myth, The Legend Mattress Mack Shares His Philly Experience
16 Foods And Drinks You Have To Try In Philadelphia
While Philadelphia's professional sporting success is a constant roller coaster ride of extreme highs and lowly lows, its dining scene remains in a perpetual state of excellence. There are plenty of standout local food and drink staples you just have to try. From local beverages to unique desserts to award-winning restaurants, the city's food scene has so much to offer for every palate and price point.
Philadelphia Home Depot workers vote against unionizing, as organizers file union-busting complaint
Home Depot workers in Philadelphia have voted against unionizing, dashing organizers’ hopes that the Northeast Philly location would be the first in the nation to do so. Employees at the store on Roosevelt Boulevard on Saturday night voted 165 to 51 against being represented by Home Depot Workers United.
Where to Find Great Donuts in the Philadelphia Suburbs
From traditional glazed to over-the-top flavors, these Main Line area shops and bakeries take donuts to the next level. Looking for the perfect donut around the Main Line for a breakfast treat or a sweet snack? This list has all of the best places to get your donut fix in and around the Philadelphia suburbs.
Popular Convenience Store Chain Closing 1 NJ Location, Selling 2 in Philadelphia
A popular convenience store chain is closing one of its busy stores in the Garden State and selling others as its parent company downsizes and reorganizes itself. It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. Within the...
Philadelphia’s Oldest Bar Is Doing Something New Because Of The Phillies
Some Yankee fans seem to be climbing on the Philadelphia Phillies band wagon. I'm not sure if it's love for the Fanatics or disdain for the Asstros. It reminds me of many NY Giants fans (when Big Blue was bad) when they hopped aboard the Bills wagon. Who would have...
Lansdale Spirits Store Patrons Find It Impossible to Resist the Celeb Appeal of Chef Robert Irvine
Robert Irvine — world-class chef, fitness authority, author, and philanthropist — signed prepurchased bottles of his branded Irvine Spirits at Lansdale’s Fine Wine & Good Spirits. The Nov. 4 event deepened the entrepreneur’s ties to Lansdale, site of Boardroom Spirits where his namesake adult beverages are crafted....
Philly is turning to civil prosecution – and mobile cameras – to fight its illegal dumping problem
The scourge of illegal dumping in Philadelphia is among the most infuriating nuisances that residents and city cleanup crews encounter in their day-to-day lives. Wastelands full of discarded tires, furniture and other bulky junk are common features of the city landscape, whose nooks are rife with reminders of the blatant disregard often shown for communities and the environment.
Haunting Pictures of Church of the Transfiguration Before it Was Demolished
The Church of the Transfiguration was closed in 2000, and the church building located on the corner of 56th and Cedar in West Philadelphia was demolished in 2009. Originally founded as a Parish in 1905 this building was constructed in 1928 in the Romanesque Style. Unlike many churches of this era Transfiguration was built with no expense spared on architectural details and embellishments.
Reading Terminal Market expands on to Filbert Street
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Reading Terminal Market is expanding. Its new Filbert Street Transformation Project is now complete.The 1100 block of Filbert Street has been transformed into a multi-purpose street.CBS3 shot video overnight.The project, which cost $1.5 million, will create more dining space, public art displays and cultural programming.
Restaurants In Philly Refusing To Feed The Astros
We all know the Astros are in Philadelphia for games 3, 4 and 5 the World Series. It seems they may be having trouble getting something to eat. Some restaurants are refusing to serve the Astros. One of those restaurants is Angelo's Pizzeria. What's up with that?!. Angelo's Pizzeria wasn't...
Tips for Experiencing Christmas at Longwood Gardens
Many people have favorite holiday traditions, whether it is seeing The Nutcracker or the Radio City Christmas Spectacular, a visit to NYC to see the tree in Rockefeller Plaza, or simply enjoying holiday decorations in their local community. For those in the greater Philadelphia area, those traditions may include experiencing the magic of Christmas at Longwood Gardens.
