411mania.com
WWE News: Jey Uso Getting MRI On Monday, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon At Crown Jewel, WWE Community Video From Saudi Arabia
– It was noted during today’s WWE Crown Jewel broadcast that Jey Uso may have suffered a broken wrist and will have an MRI on Monday. It is possible that this is a storyline injury, as Uso’s arm was attacked by the Brawling Brutes during their match. The...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Reportedly Extremely Sick During Match At Crown Jewel
The stars of WWE traveled to Saudi Arabia for the Crown Jewel premium live event and Drew McIntyre faced off against Karrion Kross in a steel cage match. PWInsider is reporting that Drew McIntyre had been extremely sick with the flu over the last few days. It was noted that McIntyre gutted through the steel cage match even though he was ill.
nodq.com
Triple H reportedly “has an idea” on who is going to end Roman Reigns’ WWE title reign
As seen during the 2022 WWE Crown Jewel PLE, Roman Reigns successfully defended the unified WWE Universal title against Logan Paul. As previously noted, the belief is that Reigns will remain champion leading up to Wrestlemania 39 in Southern California. Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport.com wrote that “while Vince McMahon was...
itrwrestling.com
WWE Reveal Potential Injury To Jey Uso
At WWE Crown Jewel 2022 The Usos put their Undisputed Tag Team Titles on the line against The Brawling Brutes. The rivalry between the two teams has been running for a number of weeks with the British duo coming within inches of the claiming the gold on September 23rd. Tension...
wrestletalk.com
Plans For Brock Lesnar Next WWE Match Revealed Following Crown Jewel
Plans for Brock Lesnar’s next match following WWE Crown Jewel 2022 yesterday (November 5) look to have been revealed. Brock Lesnar faced Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel, with Lesnar scoring a lucky flash pinfall win. After the match, Lashley attacked Lesnar in what looked to be a potential heel...
wrestlinginc.com
Pro Wrestlers Who Passed Away In The Ring
Professional wrestling is not a sport for the faint of heart. Much like other combat sports such as boxing and mixed martial arts, pro wrestlers legitimately risk their lives on a nightly basis to entertain the masses. As a result, even the strongest athletes and most proficient wrestlers are prone to accidents, which can oftentimes have fatal consequences.
wrestlinginc.com
Stephanie McMahon Shares First Look At WWE Crown Jewel Setup
With WWE Crown Jewel less than 24 hours away, the company has been heavily promoting the Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, PLE, with WWE Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon sharing a photo of what the event will look like tomorrow. The Chairwoman of WWE tweeted that "the stage was set" for tomorrow's show, calling...
wrestletalk.com
Roman Reigns Calls Out KSI & Mr. Beast During Match Against Logan Paul
Logan Paul may be holding his own against WWE champ Roman Reigns but Reigns is so unbothered, he had time to call out other internet celebs!. After making a massive entrance for WWE’s premium live event in Saudi Arabia, WWE Crown Jewel, Logan Paul has been holding his own against the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On WWE's Original Plans For Brock Lesnar Vs. Bobby Lashley
At WWE Crown Jewel, Brock Lesnar pinned Bobby Lashley in the opening match. Lashley dominated a majority of the bout, but "The Beast" was able to pull out the shocking victory anyway. The two each have a win over the other, and it appears there are plans for a rubber match.
wrestlingworld.co
Pro Wrestling NOAH Not Allowed to Mention WWE in Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Great Muta Advertisements
Shinsuke Nakamura will wrestle The Great Muta at The New Year 2023 on January 1st at Budokan Hall. Even though WWE’s Forbidden Door is apparently open, Dave Meltzer reports that Pro Wrestling NOAH has to follow certain restrictions when it comes to promoting the match. “There are restrictions made...
stillrealtous.com
Current WWE Star Passed On Having Scarlett As His Manager
Karrion Kross and Scarlett got the wrestling world talking a few months ago when they returned to WWE, and they’ve been feuding with Drew McIntyre ever since. Kross and Scarlett are a well established duo, but it seems that WWE pitched an idea for her to be paired with another wrestler before Karrion Kross joined the company.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE & AEW Stars Flash Some Thigh At Sheamus' Wedding
Even when maintaining the centuries-old traditions of the Celtic people, there's nothing wrong with channeling one's inner Claudette Colbert. Sheamus posted a picture of himself and his groomsmen in their traditional garb for "The Celtic Warrior"'s wedding over the weekend. Captioned "Reservoir Fellas.." the tweet showcases the gentlemen strutting down 44th Street, outside Manhattan's Algonquin Hotel in Times Square, like the main characters in Quentin Tarantino's Reservoir Dogs. The other picture in the tweet has the "fellas" showing a bit of leg and lifting their kilts to expose their thighs. Among the groomsmen were WWE's Drew McIntyre, as well as AEW's Claudio Castagnoli and Miro, and others. All four men have been in so many tag teams and rivalries over the years that their careers are as inextricable as their bond. Sheamus has been celebrating his wedding on social media all week. Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi also attended the wedding, as well as Riddle, Damian Priest, and former WWE Superstar CJ Perry.
411mania.com
Sasha Banks and Naomi Added Back To WWE Signature
In a post on Twitter, Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp reported that Sasha Banks and Naomi have returned to the WWE signature intro. The clip aired before Crown Jewel. The two hadn’t been in the video for some time and only just returned to it today. They have been suspended indefinitely from WWE since the summer when they walked out of the company.
wrestlingworld.co
Reason Why MVP Was Missing From WWE Crown Jewel
MVP wasn’t present in Omos’ corner at Crown Jewel yesterday. Fightful Select reports that MVP did not make the trip to Saudi Arabia as he could have been punished due to his religious history. MVP is a former Muslim, now atheist, which is reportedly punishable in Saudi Arabia....
PWMania
Former WWE Star Denies Being Approached About Returning
There has been a lot of speculation about more former WWE stars joining the company. Tegan Nox and Mia Yim are two names rumored to be returning soon, and a third, Chelsea Green, is said to be on the radar as well. WrestleVotes and PWInsider both reported that WWE was...
wrestlingworld.co
Jake Paul Unveiled as Logan Paul’s Backup at WWE Crown Jewel Press Conference
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will defend his title against Logan Paul this Saturday at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. To prevent The Bloodline from costing him the title match, Logan unveiled his brother, Jake Paul, as his backup during the Crown Jewel press conference held today. Jake appeared...
PWMania
Another Former WWE Star Expected to be Brought Back Soon
On WWE SmackDown last week, Emma (Tenille Dashwood) made a return to the company, and it appears that another former WWE star may follow suit very soon. WWE is interested in signing Mia Yim, according to Dave Meltzer’s report from last week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Fightful confirmed that WWE is indeed interested in her and that they are aware of her Impact Wrestling deal expiring. No return date has been mentioned, but “she’s expected to be brought back soon.”
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (11/4/22)
Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will be the Crown Jewel go-home show, with the final build for tomorrow’s big event. SmackDown was taped last Friday from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO; full spoilers can be found by clicking here. WWE has only announced three matches for...
wrestlinginc.com
Bianca Belair Made WWE Crown Jewel Gear On The Road
Bianca Belair extended her reign as "RAW” Women's Champion this past Saturday at Crown Jewel, defeating Bayley in a grueling Last Woman Standing Match. There, she sported a full-length purple and red ring gear, with her signature "EST" moniker bedazzled in silver gems. Due to the restrictions placed by Saudi Arabia, the female WWE Superstars must configure their gear to almost fully cover their bodies. This challenge came into play once again for "The EST," as she headed into Riyadh.
wrestlingworld.co
Paul Heyman Pitched for Logan Paul’s WWE Run in 2019
Paul Heyman recently appeared on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast to promote Roman Reigns’ WWE Universal Title defense against Logan Paul this Saturday at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Heyman revealed that he had pitched for Logan Paul to come to WWE back in 2019. “When I...
