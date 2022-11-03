ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth, OR

FanSided

Arizona Basketball opens 2022-23 season against Nicholls

The 2022-23 Arizona Basketball season unofficially kicks off on Monday evening as the Wildcats take on Nicholls for its first game of the season!. The 2022-23 Arizona Basketball season is finally here, and on Monday evening the Wildcats will kick off the start of its season with a matchup against Nicholls.
THIBODAUX, LA
azdesertswarm.com

Kickoff time, TV, odds announced for Arizona’s road matchup against UCLA

A national TV audience will get to tune in late Saturday night to watch Arizona try to end its losing streak by upsetting a top 10 UCLA team. The Arizona Wildcats’ Nov. 12 road matchup against UCLA has been scheduled for an 8:30 p.m. MT kickoff on Fox, the Pac-12 announced today. This will likely be Arizona’s last ever conference game at the Rose Bowl, with UCLA expected to join the Big Ten in 2024.
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona Daily Wildcat

Arizona football loses by 25 points to Utah

The Arizona football team took on the then No.14 ranked University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday night and lost 45-20. On a cold, rainy night in Salt Lake City, the Wildcats would fumble the ball seven times as a team and turn it over four of those times. On the second snap of the night for the Arizona offense, a fumbled snap would lead to an incomplete pass by sophomore quarterback Jayden de Laura. Following a 38-yard pass to junior running back Michael Wiley on the next play, De Laura would fumble and turn over the football on a run up the middle.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KOLD-TV

No. 12 Utah keeps playoff hopes alive with win over Arizona

SALT LAKE CITY (KOLD News 13) - The Utah Utes kept their playoff hopes alive with a 45-20 win over the University of Arizona Wildcats in Rice-Eccles Stadium Saturday night. Utah (7-2, 5-1 Pac-12) is ranked 12th in both the AP Top 25 poll and college football playoff standings. The Utes can still make the Pac-12 championship. If they win out, they have a real shot at earning a berth in the postseason.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
azdesertswarm.com

Mistakes, rain wash away Arizona on road against No. 14 Utah

Though the wins haven’t been there since early October, a little bit of progress could be seen in each of Arizona’s games during its current gauntlet of tough opponents. Not this time. A neverending series of self-inflicted wounds, as well as several questionable play calls, combined with unfavorable...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Arizona Daily Wildcat

Key plays from Arizona football's loss to USC

The University of Arizona football team lost 45-37 to USC on Saturday night. Here are some key plays from the loss that drops Arizona to 3-5 on the year. Dorian Singer 73-Yard Reception leads to Field Goal. The Wildcats came out of halftime trailing the Trojans 17-13 and set to...
TUCSON, AZ
kslsports.com

Freshman Quarterback Nate Johnson Finds End Zone For Utes

SALT LAKE CITY – In his first action of the season, freshman quarterback Nate Johnson gave Utah a 14-7 lead with his first collegiate touchdown. With the Utes inside the Wildcat 10-yard line, Johnson took the snap from shotgun and, after faking a handoff, sprinted around the right side of the line, cutting just inside the pylon for Utah’s second touchdown of the evening.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Arizona Daily Wildcat

Tucson's Dusk Music Festival returns for round six

Alison Wonderland, GRiZ and Young the Giant are coming to Jácome Plaza alongside 19 other acts dispersed across three stages for Tucson's sixth annual Dusk Music Festival on Nov. 11 and 12. This year’s artist lineup features multiple genres including alternative, indie, techno, dance and electronica, similar to previous...
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

California Pizza Restaurant Now Open in Town

Stop by the new pizza restaurant that is now open.Girl With Red Hat/Unsplash. There are pizzas, and then there are PIZZAS. For anyone who loves pizza loaded to the brim with toppings and more meat, veggies, and other goodies stacked as high as a mountain, there are only a handful of destinations to find that kind of pie here in Tucson. While there are plenty of pizza restaurants spread around the Old Pueblo, and even more restaurants specializing in regional pizzas, such as Detroit, Chicago, and even Milwaukee, have started to pop up more frequently, sometimes nothing is as delicious as sinking teeth into a mouth-watering, heaping pizza pie. Thankfully, a new pizza restaurant has opened, straight out of California, and is serving up all the fixings.
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona Daily Wildcat

The UA's Homecoming king and queen won the titles and found community

The Homecoming king and queen and nominees stand on stage at the Homecoming bonfire and royalty crowning on Oct. 28. Seniors Brandon Fuentes and Vanessa Addison were crowned University of Arizona Homecoming king and queen Friday. Fuentes was nominated to the Homecoming court by Arizona Ambassadors, and Addison was nominated...
TUCSON, AZ
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Ziegler Arranges Bond Financing for La Posada CCRC Owner Near Tucson

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. — Ziegler has arranged bond financing for La Posada, a continuing care retirement community (CCRC) owner in metro Tucson. La Posada was incorporated in 1996 to acquire the CCRC known as La Posada at Park Centre in Green Valley, approximately 30 miles south of Tucson. Originally constructed in 1987, Park Centre has grown to include 490 independent living apartments, 34 freestanding Park Centre homes, 17 freestanding Pavilion homes and 135 assisted living apartments.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Shooting investigation underway on the northwest side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting near the 5000 block of West Nighthawk Way. Deputies said the incident occurred Sunday just before 11:00 a.m. There are currently no outstanding suspects or danger to the public. If you are in the...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ

