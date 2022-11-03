Read full article on original website
Arizona Basketball opens 2022-23 season against Nicholls
The 2022-23 Arizona Basketball season unofficially kicks off on Monday evening as the Wildcats take on Nicholls for its first game of the season!. The 2022-23 Arizona Basketball season is finally here, and on Monday evening the Wildcats will kick off the start of its season with a matchup against Nicholls.
azdesertswarm.com
Kickoff time, TV, odds announced for Arizona’s road matchup against UCLA
A national TV audience will get to tune in late Saturday night to watch Arizona try to end its losing streak by upsetting a top 10 UCLA team. The Arizona Wildcats’ Nov. 12 road matchup against UCLA has been scheduled for an 8:30 p.m. MT kickoff on Fox, the Pac-12 announced today. This will likely be Arizona’s last ever conference game at the Rose Bowl, with UCLA expected to join the Big Ten in 2024.
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Arizona football loses by 25 points to Utah
The Arizona football team took on the then No.14 ranked University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday night and lost 45-20. On a cold, rainy night in Salt Lake City, the Wildcats would fumble the ball seven times as a team and turn it over four of those times. On the second snap of the night for the Arizona offense, a fumbled snap would lead to an incomplete pass by sophomore quarterback Jayden de Laura. Following a 38-yard pass to junior running back Michael Wiley on the next play, De Laura would fumble and turn over the football on a run up the middle.
KOLD-TV
No. 12 Utah keeps playoff hopes alive with win over Arizona
SALT LAKE CITY (KOLD News 13) - The Utah Utes kept their playoff hopes alive with a 45-20 win over the University of Arizona Wildcats in Rice-Eccles Stadium Saturday night. Utah (7-2, 5-1 Pac-12) is ranked 12th in both the AP Top 25 poll and college football playoff standings. The Utes can still make the Pac-12 championship. If they win out, they have a real shot at earning a berth in the postseason.
Eastern Progress
Utah QB Cameron Rising expected to start; RB Rayshon Luke dressed for Arizona
SALT LAKE CITY – Notes and observations from warmups before the Arizona Wildcats’ game against No. 14 Utah on Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium (4:30 p.m. Tucson time, Pac-12 Networks):. * Utah quarterback Cameron Rising, a late scratch from last week’s game against Washington State, fully participated in warmups...
azdesertswarm.com
Mistakes, rain wash away Arizona on road against No. 14 Utah
Though the wins haven’t been there since early October, a little bit of progress could be seen in each of Arizona’s games during its current gauntlet of tough opponents. Not this time. A neverending series of self-inflicted wounds, as well as several questionable play calls, combined with unfavorable...
Utah Utes uniform combo for game nine vs Arizona
The Utes will return to their red drum & feather lids as they welcome Arizona to Rice Eccles Stadium on Saturday.
azdesertswarm.com
What Jedd Fisch said after Arizona’s blowout loss at No. 14 Utah
Arizona played arguably its worst game of the season on Saturday, turning it over four times in a 45-20 loss at No. 14 Utah. The Wildcats (3-6, 1-5 Pac-12) have dropped four in a row, albeit all to teams currently or previously ranked in the AP Top 15. Our full...
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Key plays from Arizona football's loss to USC
The University of Arizona football team lost 45-37 to USC on Saturday night. Here are some key plays from the loss that drops Arizona to 3-5 on the year. Dorian Singer 73-Yard Reception leads to Field Goal. The Wildcats came out of halftime trailing the Trojans 17-13 and set to...
allsportstucson.com
Arizona couldn’t get out of the way of itself in big loss to Utah
It was a dark and stormy night for the Arizona football team. It only got worse from there. Fumbles, miscues, poor play and the rain drops that kept falling on their heads all contributed to Arizona’s 45-20 loss to host Utah in Salt Lake City. The game wasn’t even that close.
kslsports.com
Freshman Quarterback Nate Johnson Finds End Zone For Utes
SALT LAKE CITY – In his first action of the season, freshman quarterback Nate Johnson gave Utah a 14-7 lead with his first collegiate touchdown. With the Utes inside the Wildcat 10-yard line, Johnson took the snap from shotgun and, after faking a handoff, sprinted around the right side of the line, cutting just inside the pylon for Utah’s second touchdown of the evening.
kslsports.com
No. 14 Utah Vs. Arizona: Live Updates, Analysis, And More From Rice-Eccles
SALT LAKE CITY – The No. 14 University of Utah Utes face the Arizona Wildcats in a late season Pac-12 matchup at Rice-Eccles Stadium. All week long Utah fans have wondered about the availability of quarterback Cam Rising and tight end Dalton Kincaid. Rising is in uniform and expected to play.
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Behind the mask: What it’s really like being the University of Arizona’s mascots
Have you ever wondered what the day-to-day life of a mascot involves? Or what they enjoy about the position? Are you curious about the downsides of the job? If so, you’re in luck. The Daily Wildcat asked Wilma and a former Wilbur these questions and more. Wilma T. Wildcat...
Here Are The Best Truck Stop Eats In Arizona
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best truck stop eats.
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Tucson's Dusk Music Festival returns for round six
Alison Wonderland, GRiZ and Young the Giant are coming to Jácome Plaza alongside 19 other acts dispersed across three stages for Tucson's sixth annual Dusk Music Festival on Nov. 11 and 12. This year’s artist lineup features multiple genres including alternative, indie, techno, dance and electronica, similar to previous...
California Pizza Restaurant Now Open in Town
Stop by the new pizza restaurant that is now open.Girl With Red Hat/Unsplash. There are pizzas, and then there are PIZZAS. For anyone who loves pizza loaded to the brim with toppings and more meat, veggies, and other goodies stacked as high as a mountain, there are only a handful of destinations to find that kind of pie here in Tucson. While there are plenty of pizza restaurants spread around the Old Pueblo, and even more restaurants specializing in regional pizzas, such as Detroit, Chicago, and even Milwaukee, have started to pop up more frequently, sometimes nothing is as delicious as sinking teeth into a mouth-watering, heaping pizza pie. Thankfully, a new pizza restaurant has opened, straight out of California, and is serving up all the fixings.
Arizona Daily Wildcat
The UA's Homecoming king and queen won the titles and found community
The Homecoming king and queen and nominees stand on stage at the Homecoming bonfire and royalty crowning on Oct. 28. Seniors Brandon Fuentes and Vanessa Addison were crowned University of Arizona Homecoming king and queen Friday. Fuentes was nominated to the Homecoming court by Arizona Ambassadors, and Addison was nominated...
Arizona Couple Spots Mountain Lion Right Outside Their House
The whole thing was caught on camera.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Ziegler Arranges Bond Financing for La Posada CCRC Owner Near Tucson
ORO VALLEY, Ariz. — Ziegler has arranged bond financing for La Posada, a continuing care retirement community (CCRC) owner in metro Tucson. La Posada was incorporated in 1996 to acquire the CCRC known as La Posada at Park Centre in Green Valley, approximately 30 miles south of Tucson. Originally constructed in 1987, Park Centre has grown to include 490 independent living apartments, 34 freestanding Park Centre homes, 17 freestanding Pavilion homes and 135 assisted living apartments.
KOLD-TV
Shooting investigation underway on the northwest side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting near the 5000 block of West Nighthawk Way. Deputies said the incident occurred Sunday just before 11:00 a.m. There are currently no outstanding suspects or danger to the public. If you are in the...
