NBC Sports

Why Perk views '22-23 Dubs as Kerr's 'biggest challenge' yet

Warriors coach Steve Kerr is no stranger to adversity during his time with Golden State. From the ups and downs of the Kevin Durant era to a last-place finish in the Western Conference just a couple of years ago, there have been plenty of bumps in the road along with the championship trophies.
theScore

Warriors' Kerr: Thompson might not play in back-to-backs

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is taking precautions to manage Klay Thompson this season. "(Thompson) may not play in a back-to-back all year," Kerr said, according to ESPN's Kendra Andrews. "He didn't last year because of two straight season-ending injuries." The Warriors are reportedly resting Thompson, Stephen Curry,...
numberfire.com

Warriors' Anthony Lamb starting on Friday in place of Draymond Green (injury management)

Golden State Warriors forward Anthony Lamb is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Lamb will get the start on Friday with the Warriors missing several of their usual starters, including Draymond Green (injury management). Our models expect Lamb to play 15.6 minutes against the Pelicans.
NBA

Anthony Slater on game vs. Golden State, Warriors 2022-23 season | Pelicans Podcast

On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer revisit the heartbreaking loss against the Los Angeles Lakers. The team also welcomes Anthony Slater who covers the Golden State Warriors for The Athletic (7:45) ahead of their upcoming matchup against the Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center. Anthony talks about the Warriors’ current struggles and how they match up against New Orleans.
numberfire.com

Moses Moody starting for Warriors on Friday in place of Klay Thompson (injury management)

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Moses Moody is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Moody will get the start on Friday with the Warriors missing several of their usual starters, including Klay Thompson (injury management). Our models expect him to play 33.5 minutes against the Pelicans.
ESPN

Warriors 0-6 on road, fall to Pelicans with 4 starters out

NEW ORLEANS -- — Golden State coach Steve Kerr foreshadowed a plan to adjust playing time across his roster in the coming week. Something needs to change if the Warriors intend to defend their NBA title. The Warriors fell to 0-6 on the road, losing 114-105 to Brandon Ingram...
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry, Warriors enter Hall of Infamy with bleak record never seen from reigning champs

Many fans were concerned after the Golden State Warriors dropped a close contest to the Orlando Magic, 130-129, despite Stephen Curry’s 39-point explosion. Their loss at Amway Center was their fourth straight, dropping them to 3-6 to begin the year as they remain winless amidst a rough trip on the road. The Warriors’ Friday night clash against the New Orleans Pelicans, an exciting young team led by Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, was supposed to give them an opportunity to stop the bleeding.
NBC Sports

What we learned over Warriors' winless five-game road trip

Usually the Warriors are the ones in the record books for all the right reasons. After their 0-5 road trip, that isn't the case. Thursday night's loss to the one-win Orlando Magic was highlighted by the Magic taking 31 more free throws than the Warriors and walking away with 23 more free points than the defending champions.
NBC Sports

Kerr: JK 'earned some minutes' with performance vs. Pelicans

Jonathan Kuminga should be seeing more playing time moving forward after his contributions in the Warriors' 114-105 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night at Smoothie King Center. With the Warriors resting most of their starters against New Orleans, Kuminga played 37 minutes, scoring 14 points on 7-of-12...
