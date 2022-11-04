Read full article on original website
3 Golden State Warriors that could be traded, including Draymond Green
The Golden State Warriors have found major success by sticking with their core. Many big market teams have already overhauled
Draymond Green Criticizes Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, And Himself After Embarrassing Loss Against The Magic
Draymond Green is critical of himself, Stephen Curry, and Klay Thompson following the fourth consecutive loss for the Warriors.
Steve Kerr has concerning comments about Klay Thompson
Klay Thompson fantasy basketball owners may want to look away this week. The Golden State Warriors star Thompson did not play during Friday’s loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, the latter end of a back-to-back set. It was Thompson’s second time of the young NBA season sitting out a game.
NBA Fans Think Golden State Warriors Are Tanking For Victor Wembanyama After Four Straight Losses
Following the Golden State Warriors' fourth consecutive loss, fans have started to believe that the team is tanking for Victor Wembanyama.
NBA Fans Troll Warriors After Announcing Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson And Andrew Wiggins Won't Play vs. Pelicans
NBA fans troll the Golden State Warriors for resting their best players amid a losing streak.
Nick Young defends Steve Nash: ‘If you put Steve Nash in Steve Kerr’s spot, I think he still get a ring’
Nick Young recently came to the defense of his former Los Angeles Lakers teammate Steve Nash, who unceremoniously parted ways with the Brooklyn Nets recently. The 37-year-old appeared on a recent episode of Gilbert Arenas’ podcast where he and the hosts discussed the current situation in Brooklyn. “If you...
Warriors Coach Steve Kerr Gets Real On Helping Struggling James Wiseman: "It's Gonna Take A Lot Of Reps And Time..."
Steve Kerr make statement on James Wiseman amid early struggles.
NBC Sports
Why Perk views '22-23 Dubs as Kerr's 'biggest challenge' yet
Warriors coach Steve Kerr is no stranger to adversity during his time with Golden State. From the ups and downs of the Kevin Durant era to a last-place finish in the Western Conference just a couple of years ago, there have been plenty of bumps in the road along with the championship trophies.
theScore
Warriors' Kerr: Thompson might not play in back-to-backs
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is taking precautions to manage Klay Thompson this season. "(Thompson) may not play in a back-to-back all year," Kerr said, according to ESPN's Kendra Andrews. "He didn't last year because of two straight season-ending injuries." The Warriors are reportedly resting Thompson, Stephen Curry,...
NBC Sports
After 0-5 trip, Kerr has an idea how he will adjust rotations
The Warriors' disastrous 0-5 road trip came to an end Friday night with a 114-105 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Now the work can begin for Steve Kerr and his coaching staff. The Warriors play just one game over the next six days -- Monday...
numberfire.com
Warriors' Anthony Lamb starting on Friday in place of Draymond Green (injury management)
Golden State Warriors forward Anthony Lamb is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Lamb will get the start on Friday with the Warriors missing several of their usual starters, including Draymond Green (injury management). Our models expect Lamb to play 15.6 minutes against the Pelicans.
NBA
Anthony Slater on game vs. Golden State, Warriors 2022-23 season | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer revisit the heartbreaking loss against the Los Angeles Lakers. The team also welcomes Anthony Slater who covers the Golden State Warriors for The Athletic (7:45) ahead of their upcoming matchup against the Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center. Anthony talks about the Warriors’ current struggles and how they match up against New Orleans.
numberfire.com
Moses Moody starting for Warriors on Friday in place of Klay Thompson (injury management)
Golden State Warriors shooting guard Moses Moody is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Moody will get the start on Friday with the Warriors missing several of their usual starters, including Klay Thompson (injury management). Our models expect him to play 33.5 minutes against the Pelicans.
ESPN
Warriors 0-6 on road, fall to Pelicans with 4 starters out
NEW ORLEANS -- — Golden State coach Steve Kerr foreshadowed a plan to adjust playing time across his roster in the coming week. Something needs to change if the Warriors intend to defend their NBA title. The Warriors fell to 0-6 on the road, losing 114-105 to Brandon Ingram...
Stephen Curry, Warriors enter Hall of Infamy with bleak record never seen from reigning champs
Many fans were concerned after the Golden State Warriors dropped a close contest to the Orlando Magic, 130-129, despite Stephen Curry’s 39-point explosion. Their loss at Amway Center was their fourth straight, dropping them to 3-6 to begin the year as they remain winless amidst a rough trip on the road. The Warriors’ Friday night clash against the New Orleans Pelicans, an exciting young team led by Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, was supposed to give them an opportunity to stop the bleeding.
NBC Sports
What we learned over Warriors' winless five-game road trip
Usually the Warriors are the ones in the record books for all the right reasons. After their 0-5 road trip, that isn't the case. Thursday night's loss to the one-win Orlando Magic was highlighted by the Magic taking 31 more free throws than the Warriors and walking away with 23 more free points than the defending champions.
NBC Sports
Kerr: JK 'earned some minutes' with performance vs. Pelicans
Jonathan Kuminga should be seeing more playing time moving forward after his contributions in the Warriors' 114-105 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night at Smoothie King Center. With the Warriors resting most of their starters against New Orleans, Kuminga played 37 minutes, scoring 14 points on 7-of-12...
NBA Fans React To The Warriors Losing Their Fifth Straight Game Against Pelicans: "Jonathan Kuminga Being Out Of The Rotation Never Made Any Sense."
NBA fans had a lot to say about the Warriors' loss to the Pelicans.
