ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
watchthetramcarplease.com

Welcome Wildwood’s New Sandwich Shop to Pacific Ave!

Panini Cafe is scheduled to open in April of 2023. It is located at Cedar and Pacific Aves in Downtown Wildwood, NJ. It is directly across the street from Byrne Plaza. We would like to welcome them to Wildwood and wish them the best of luck in 2023. Follow us for more info!
WILDWOOD, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Vandals hit Belmar, NJ, GOP headquarters

Local politics in one Monmouth County town is getting nasty ahead of election day. Vandals hit the Republican headquarters in Belmar over the weekend. Red spray paint was used to write the words "blood money" across a GOP banner. Red "X's" painted across the faces of the republican candidates Mark Walsifer, James McCracken and Katrina Clapsis.
BELMAR, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com

Wildwood, New Jersey Newest Boardwalk Hotel Plans.

The property located at 3000 Boardwalk is between Glenwood and Maple Aves and the boardwalk. Two weeks ago, someone bid 6.2 million dollars. We went to the city of Wildwood and obtained more info, and during our investigation, we found out that an application was submitted to the Wildwood NJ Planning and Zoning Board on November in the application they are asking to add two new floors, a rooftop pool, and a restaurant with a total of 75 rooms. The new hotel name will be ““The Wild Resort.”
WILDWOOD, NJ
Travel Maven

Most People Don't Know About This Abandoned College in New Jersey

New Jersey is home to many abandoned buildings but none are quite as fascinating as this entire college that has been left to decay for nearly 10 years now. The former main campus of Rowan College at Burlington County sits on a woodsy 225 acres in Pemberton Township. The last three classes ended here in December of 2017 and the college has sat empty ever since. Keep reading to learn more.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Burgers in Atlantic City, NJ

- For the ultimate burger experience, try visiting Atlantic City's famous burger joints. From Broadway Burger Bar to Tun Tavern, here are some great options. You can also try the burgers at Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill and Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House. Tun Tavern. If you're looking for a...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Atlantic County Commissioner Makes Allegation About Prosecutor

It reads like a political spy novel. A county elected official has made a serious allegation about Atlantic County’s top law enforcement official. In public comments made by Atlantic County Commissioner Ernest Coursey on November 1, 2022, Coursey accuses Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds of potentially holding back the future promotion of an ACPO staff member.
trentondaily.com

Frontier Airlines Celebrates 10 Years at the Trenton-Mercer Airport

Leaders from around the community gathered at the Trenton-Mercer Airport on Thursday, November 3rd to celebrate Frontier Airline’s 10th anniversary with the airport. For the last decade, Frontier has been serving the Mercer County area with affordable flights to a variety of destinations, including West Palm Beach, Atlanta, Orlando, and more. A partnership that started with two flights a week has grown exponentially in the last decade, now boasting over 6,000,000 passengers served. Proving to be an asset to the Greater Mercer County region and beyond, Frontier and the Trenton-Mercer Airport look forward to the next ten years serving our community.
TRENTON, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com

North Wildwood Bar and Restaurant up for sale!

The Salty Mermaid Bar in North Wildwood is up for sale. The former Tony’s Cafe was a local’s favorite place to go. here is what the listing with Long and Foster says:. Rare opportunity to own this well established neighborhood bar and restaurant! The Salty Mermaid is located on the corner of Delaware and 26th Avenue in North Wildwood. The Salty Mermaid offers large dining areas that includes indoor and outdoor seating. Inside boasts a fun and festive decor with a large bar area with the bar having 19 bar stools, a large 28 seat high top table area along with 58 seat restaurant. The inviting customer friendly covered outdoor area offers an 18 seat walk up bar as well as additional seating on the spacious deck with high ceilings, beautiful ceiling fans and light fixtures. This is not your run of the mill outdoor bar. The kitchen is large and extremely well kept with several work areas. One look at The Salty Mermaid and you’ll understand why it’s such a popular spot! The Salty Mermaid features a neat and pristine 3-bedroom 2 bath home with a front porch and small back yard and driveway. This sale also includes 229 W 26th Avenue which is deeded separately but included in this sale. This spacious single-family home has been completely remodeled and offers 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, hardwood floors, kitchen with new stainless-steel appliances that overlooks the living and dining area. The spacious main bedroom has sliders to a large, covered porch. The Salty Mermaid and the accompanying properties have been lovingly maintained and is being sold in turnkey condition.
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Students at this NJ university know about state’s only nightclub on wheels

I didn’t realize this was such a crazy thing to experience until I told someone who hasn’t spent any time at Rowan University. If you didn’t know, I graduated from Rowan just this past May and one of the most famous things on campus is the Cougar Oober. I actually consider myself really lucky to be at Rowan during the come-up of the Cougar Oober and it really elevated my time there.
GLASSBORO, NJ
New Jersey Globe

In key Trenton race, Williams snags endorsement of incumbent

Jennifer Williams has won the endorsement of the incumbent she wants to succeed in her bid for the North Ward seat on the Trenton City Council. Marge Caldwell-Wilson, a former CWA Local 1087 president, is not seeking re-election after 12 years on the city council. The Trenton City Council is widely viewed as the most dysfunctional in the state.
TRENTON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy