Coachella, CA

cohaitungchi.com

Things to do on a Rainy Day in San Francisco

We’re going to point out the elephant in the room: San Francisco is not like the rest of California in many ways, including its weather. In fact, San Francisco is notorious for its unpredictable weather (you can blame the fog for that). The day can start out beautiful with the sun shining and quickly turn to fog and rain. But a little rain doesn’t mean you won’t enjoy your visit to San Francisco. Here are fun things to do on rainy days in the City by the Bay.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfrichmondreview.com

‘Then and Now’: San Francisco Ice Rink/Ice Arena

This 1990 photo of the San Francisco Ice Rink/San Francisco Ice Arena on 48th Avenue was taken about a year before the building was demolished. It was located at 1557 48th Ave., between Kirkham and Lawton streets. It opened in March 1926 and was torn down in July 1991. Before the building finally fell, it was the oldest operating ice skating arena in the country. Photo courtesy of a private collector/Western Neighborhoods Project/OpenSFHistory.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sunset.com

This Pie Makes Every Other Holiday Dessert Look Boring

Jaynelle St. Jean’s pies are modernist works of edible art. Over the past few years, the Oakland-based baker has established herself as a design-minded deliverer of deliciousness with her bakery Pietisserie, which offers some 15 flavors in five visual categories. There’s the “cocoa” line of brooding dark crusts filled with contrasting dark berries and pumpkin; architectural lattice- and herringbone-topped “woven” pies; “open” pies, such as ultraviolet sweet purple potato; and the “pastel” collection featuring crusts dyed with beet, annatto, and other natural pigments, contrasted with yolky condensed-milk citrus fillings. St. Jean has garnered such a devoted following in the Bay Area that she announces her holiday pop-ups months in advance to give her customers a chance to strategize their dessert shopping.
OAKLAND, CA
foodgressing.com

California Fish Market Restaurant San Francisco [Review]

Located in the bustling North Beach area of San Francisco, also known as Little Italy, California Fish Market Restaurant serves seafood with an Italian spin in a bright and friendly environment. The owner of Pasta Pop-Up closed the restaurant during the pandemic to relaunch the space as California Fish Market...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
luxury-houses.net

A Brand New Contemporary Masterpiece in Kentfield California built for Year Round Resort Living Asks $15 Million

70 Ridgecrest Road Home in Kentfield, California for Sale. 70 Ridgecrest Road, Kentfield, California is an architectural work of art on one of Marin County’s most coveted sites with features include infinity edge pool, in ground spa, state of the art outdoor kitchen, fire pit, multiple lounging areas. This home in Kentfield, California offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 6,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 70 Ridgecrest Road, please contact Tracy Mclaughlin (Phone: 415-699-6680) at The Agency for full support and perfect service.
KENTFIELD, CA
sfrichmondreview.com

Parkside Branch Library Nominated for Landmark Status

The Parkside Branch Library, a prime example of post-war, mid-20th century modernist architecture, was nominated for landmark status by District 4 Supervisor Gordon Mar when he introduced legislation at a meeting of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. The Parkside Branch Library, a prime example of post-war, mid-20th century modernist...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

It’s Official: Three-Michelin-Star Manresa Is Closing at the End of the Year

Is there such a thing as Manresa without chef and owner David Kinch? It seems the answer is, sadly, no. In a press release shared Monday morning, November 7, Kinch announced plans to close the esteemed 20-year-old Los Gatos restaurant, which holds three Michelin stars. Still, the news shouldn’t come as a complete shock to those paying attention; in August, Kinch announced his plans to part ways with the landmark restaurant at the end of this year. At the time, Kinch also said he was looking to sell the property on which the restaurant sits and the business itself, noting that he hoped the restaurant would be able to continue without him.
LOS GATOS, CA
mercisf.com

Season 2022-23: Where to Find Raclette in The Bay Area

With the return of rainy and cold days, we declare the 2022-2023 raclette season open! Whether pre-cut in supermarkets or in cheese shops, raclette is now available throughout the Bay Area. Below is the list of places where you can find it right now:. Say Cheese. Say Cheese on Cole...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4

4 Fun Things to do in the Bay Area this weekend

(KRON) — Looking for something fun to do in the Bay Area this weekend? KRON4 Chief Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow has you covered with 4 Fun Things. 1. International Tea Festival — San Francisco, 10:00 a.m. Saturday. 2. Fiesta Alameda — Alameda, Noon Saturday. 3. Dia de los...
Axios

San Francisco has a serious rodent problem

San Francisco is infested with rodents. Why it matters: Besides being gross, these animals can carry disease, ruin food and start electrical fires, among other problems. By the numbers (of rats): In SF, 9.2% of homes had signs of mice or rats in the past year, per the 2021 American Housing Survey.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
marinlocalnews.com

Marin 911: The mini-skirted ‘crazy lady’ of Throckmorton

Yeller: The oft-star of the Mill Valley cop log – the “crazy lady” of Throckmorton — was at it again on Nov. 1, disturbing the peace by hitting store windows with a stick, kicking over trash cans and yelling wild things at shocked passersby. The woman was described as being in her 50s and wearing a mini skirt, neither of which is a crime in Mill Valley. Gone when the police arrived.
MILL VALLEY, CA
KRON4

Bay Area police respond to multiple weekend sideshows

KRON4's Gayle Ong reports. Read more: https://tinyurl.com/k3jdb8dy. Bay Area police respond to multiple weekend sideshows. KRON4's Gayle Ong reports. Read more: https://tinyurl.com/k3jdb8dy. New virtual reality exhibit in Richmond brings outer …. KRON4's Noelle Bellow takes you inside Space Explorers: THE INFINITE. Rain making its way in Bay Area, starting in...
SFist

Monday Morning Headlines: Teen Party Shakes Up Quiet Mill Valley

Mill Valley police tried to contain an unruly party of 100 to 200 juveniles outside a shopping center on Saturday night. The kids were being loud, drinking, and allegedly throwing bottles, and nearby CVS, Safeway, and Whole Foods stores were advised to close early. [NBC Bay Area]. A man was...
MILL VALLEY, CA
sfstandard.com

5 Things You Should Know About San Francisco’s Indigenous Past & Present

In San Francisco, the local Indigenous population share is tiny: Just 0.5% of the city self-identifies as American Indian or Alaskan Native, according to 2021 Census Bureau estimates. Nonetheless, the Bay Area has one of the biggest urban American Indian populations—in part because of the Indian Relocation Act of 1956—and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

