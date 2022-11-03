Read full article on original website
cohaitungchi.com
Things to do on a Rainy Day in San Francisco
We’re going to point out the elephant in the room: San Francisco is not like the rest of California in many ways, including its weather. In fact, San Francisco is notorious for its unpredictable weather (you can blame the fog for that). The day can start out beautiful with the sun shining and quickly turn to fog and rain. But a little rain doesn’t mean you won’t enjoy your visit to San Francisco. Here are fun things to do on rainy days in the City by the Bay.
sfrichmondreview.com
‘Then and Now’: San Francisco Ice Rink/Ice Arena
This 1990 photo of the San Francisco Ice Rink/San Francisco Ice Arena on 48th Avenue was taken about a year before the building was demolished. It was located at 1557 48th Ave., between Kirkham and Lawton streets. It opened in March 1926 and was torn down in July 1991. Before the building finally fell, it was the oldest operating ice skating arena in the country. Photo courtesy of a private collector/Western Neighborhoods Project/OpenSFHistory.
sunset.com
This Pie Makes Every Other Holiday Dessert Look Boring
Jaynelle St. Jean’s pies are modernist works of edible art. Over the past few years, the Oakland-based baker has established herself as a design-minded deliverer of deliciousness with her bakery Pietisserie, which offers some 15 flavors in five visual categories. There’s the “cocoa” line of brooding dark crusts filled with contrasting dark berries and pumpkin; architectural lattice- and herringbone-topped “woven” pies; “open” pies, such as ultraviolet sweet purple potato; and the “pastel” collection featuring crusts dyed with beet, annatto, and other natural pigments, contrasted with yolky condensed-milk citrus fillings. St. Jean has garnered such a devoted following in the Bay Area that she announces her holiday pop-ups months in advance to give her customers a chance to strategize their dessert shopping.
Man drowns at Bay Area beach Sunday, just 1 day before High Surf Advisory goes into effect
In Pacifica, an officer could be seen walking with a boogie board from the ocean after two people had to be rescued at Linda Mar Beach.
Michelin-starred Bay Area restaurant to close its doors by the end of the year
When famed chef David Kinch announced that he planned to sell Manresa a few months back, there was widespread hope that the 3-Michelin-starred fine dining establishment might be able to live on under new management.
November snowfall promises solid start to Tahoe snow season as Bay Area prepares for wet weather
Those seeking to hit the slopes after the pandemic closures are likely to make up huge crowds that visit Tahoe this season, says Kevin "Coop" Cooper, who monitors activity around the Tahoe area.
foodgressing.com
California Fish Market Restaurant San Francisco [Review]
Located in the bustling North Beach area of San Francisco, also known as Little Italy, California Fish Market Restaurant serves seafood with an Italian spin in a bright and friendly environment. The owner of Pasta Pop-Up closed the restaurant during the pandemic to relaunch the space as California Fish Market...
luxury-houses.net
A Brand New Contemporary Masterpiece in Kentfield California built for Year Round Resort Living Asks $15 Million
70 Ridgecrest Road Home in Kentfield, California for Sale. 70 Ridgecrest Road, Kentfield, California is an architectural work of art on one of Marin County’s most coveted sites with features include infinity edge pool, in ground spa, state of the art outdoor kitchen, fire pit, multiple lounging areas. This home in Kentfield, California offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 6,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 70 Ridgecrest Road, please contact Tracy Mclaughlin (Phone: 415-699-6680) at The Agency for full support and perfect service.
foodgressing.com
Christmas in San Francisco 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in San Francisco this year? This post covers Christmas San Francisco 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in San Francisco, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve...
sfrichmondreview.com
Parkside Branch Library Nominated for Landmark Status
The Parkside Branch Library, a prime example of post-war, mid-20th century modernist architecture, was nominated for landmark status by District 4 Supervisor Gordon Mar when he introduced legislation at a meeting of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. The Parkside Branch Library, a prime example of post-war, mid-20th century modernist...
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area storm will bring rain, cold weather and dangerous beach conditions with it
OAKLAND calif., - People in the Bay Area will be in for a wet start to the work week. Sunday is expected to be mostly dry during the day and into the evening hours. Scattered showers are expected to arrive around 8:00 a.m. on Monday. Rain will likely stick around on and off throughout the day.
Eater
It’s Official: Three-Michelin-Star Manresa Is Closing at the End of the Year
Is there such a thing as Manresa without chef and owner David Kinch? It seems the answer is, sadly, no. In a press release shared Monday morning, November 7, Kinch announced plans to close the esteemed 20-year-old Los Gatos restaurant, which holds three Michelin stars. Still, the news shouldn’t come as a complete shock to those paying attention; in August, Kinch announced his plans to part ways with the landmark restaurant at the end of this year. At the time, Kinch also said he was looking to sell the property on which the restaurant sits and the business itself, noting that he hoped the restaurant would be able to continue without him.
mercisf.com
Season 2022-23: Where to Find Raclette in The Bay Area
With the return of rainy and cold days, we declare the 2022-2023 raclette season open! Whether pre-cut in supermarkets or in cheese shops, raclette is now available throughout the Bay Area. Below is the list of places where you can find it right now:. Say Cheese. Say Cheese on Cole...
sfstandard.com
Parks Chief to Cal Academy: ‘Regrettable Lack of Leadership’ on Climate Efforts
The head of the California Academy of Sciences in Golden Gate Park sent a letter in September that “cordially invited” parks chief Phil Ginsburg to a meeting relating to the museum’s new mission to “regenerate the natural world” in San Francisco. The invitation got a...
KRON4
4 Fun Things to do in the Bay Area this weekend
(KRON) — Looking for something fun to do in the Bay Area this weekend? KRON4 Chief Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow has you covered with 4 Fun Things. 1. International Tea Festival — San Francisco, 10:00 a.m. Saturday. 2. Fiesta Alameda — Alameda, Noon Saturday. 3. Dia de los...
San Francisco has a serious rodent problem
San Francisco is infested with rodents. Why it matters: Besides being gross, these animals can carry disease, ruin food and start electrical fires, among other problems. By the numbers (of rats): In SF, 9.2% of homes had signs of mice or rats in the past year, per the 2021 American Housing Survey.
marinlocalnews.com
Marin 911: The mini-skirted ‘crazy lady’ of Throckmorton
Yeller: The oft-star of the Mill Valley cop log – the “crazy lady” of Throckmorton — was at it again on Nov. 1, disturbing the peace by hitting store windows with a stick, kicking over trash cans and yelling wild things at shocked passersby. The woman was described as being in her 50s and wearing a mini skirt, neither of which is a crime in Mill Valley. Gone when the police arrived.
KRON4
Bay Area police respond to multiple weekend sideshows
KRON4's Gayle Ong reports. Read more: https://tinyurl.com/k3jdb8dy. Bay Area police respond to multiple weekend sideshows. KRON4's Gayle Ong reports. Read more: https://tinyurl.com/k3jdb8dy. New virtual reality exhibit in Richmond brings outer …. KRON4's Noelle Bellow takes you inside Space Explorers: THE INFINITE. Rain making its way in Bay Area, starting in...
SFist
Monday Morning Headlines: Teen Party Shakes Up Quiet Mill Valley
Mill Valley police tried to contain an unruly party of 100 to 200 juveniles outside a shopping center on Saturday night. The kids were being loud, drinking, and allegedly throwing bottles, and nearby CVS, Safeway, and Whole Foods stores were advised to close early. [NBC Bay Area]. A man was...
sfstandard.com
5 Things You Should Know About San Francisco’s Indigenous Past & Present
In San Francisco, the local Indigenous population share is tiny: Just 0.5% of the city self-identifies as American Indian or Alaskan Native, according to 2021 Census Bureau estimates. Nonetheless, the Bay Area has one of the biggest urban American Indian populations—in part because of the Indian Relocation Act of 1956—and...
