Spring Valley, WI

Woodville Historical Society Lefse Sale

WOODVILLE, WI – The pandemic has changed our lives but one thing that hasn’t changed is the Woodville Historical Society selling LEFSE! The best Norwegian tradition of lefse will be for sale using a pre-ordering system! Sit down and write a list of all those people you know would love lefse for a holiday gift! (Each package includes 6 lefse, it’s a great bargain! AND it can be kept refrigerated for up to 6 weeks!) Then, call the number below with your order. That’s it. SO easy. When the lefse arrives, we will have you come to 130 Main Street in Woodville to pick it up. What could be easier!
WOODVILLE, WI
Affordable Housing Development Opens In Carlsbad

A ribbon cutting ceremony in Carlsbad Thursday celebrated the opening of a new affordable housing development, the first of its kind in the seaside community. Located on Harding Street and Oak Avenue, Windsor Pointe offers 50 affordable homes ranging from studios to three-bedroom apartments. The units are for veterans and their families earning between 25 and 60 percent of the area median income (AMI) and unsheltered individuals living with severe mental illness. Supportive services are available on-site to assist those individuals experiencing mental challenges and crisis.
CARLSBAD, CA
Un‘BOO’lieveable weather brings ghosts and goblins to Woodville for 20th Annual Halloween Festival

WOODVILLE, WI – With absolutely un‘BOO’lieveable weather last Saturday, October 29, 2022, the 20th Annual Woodville Halloween Festival was a grand success. It was presented by those fantastic folks with the St. Croix Area Volunteer League (SCAVL) who entertained and delighted a big crowd of 400 some area children and their families. This was one of the largest Halloween Festivals ever held in Woodville. The event took place inside and outside of the United Fire and Rescue – Woodville Station.
WOODVILLE, WI
Holiday Craft Fair in Elmwood

ELMWOOD, WI – The Elmwood Enrichment Council is hosting their annual Holiday Craft Fair on Saturday, November 12, at the Elmwood Auditorium located at 323 W. Winter Ave. The fair will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will featured gift and baked goods, crafters, and a delicous lunch with homemade turkey noodle soup, hot dogs, egg salad, sandwiches, bars, coffee, water, and soda.
ELMWOOD, WI
Area Veteran’s Day programs

WESTERN WISCONSIN – Veteran’s Day has been a nationally celebrated holiday since 1938, although its original name was something different. On November 11, 1918, an armistice, or temporary cessation of hostilities, between the Allied nations and Germany during the prolific World War I went into effect on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month.
SPRING VALLEY, WI
Storm Creek Warehouse Sale in Eagan

Stock up on men’s and women’s eco-friendly clothing, outerwear and accessories at the Storm Creek Warehouse Sale in Eagan!. Even though we’ve had record warm temps, we all know WINTER and cooler temps will be here soon enough. After all this is Minnesota! It’s time to stock up on warm clothing and other gear, so head to the 10th Annual Storm Creek Warehouse Sale in Eagan Nov 4-5th and 11-12th.
EAGAN, MN
16 Best Restaurants in La Mesa, CA

You are never away from fun and excitement when you travel to the city of La Mesa in San Diego County, Southern California. The city takes its name from the Spanish word that means "table." La Mesa is a city plateau bordered by San Diego in the north and the...
LA MESA, CA
Popeyes plans new location in the south metro suburbs

Popeye's Louisiana kitchen. Courtesy of Mike Mozart on Flickr. Fried-chicken chain Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is looking to open its first location in Apple Valley. The Apple Valley Planning Commission on Wednesday recommended approval of the plans for the roughly 2,500-square-foot restaurant at the northwest corner of Cedar Avenue and 153rd St. W., near Aldi.
APPLE VALLEY, MN
Eau Claire’s Newest Bar is Also (Probably) Its Smallest

After Jessica Bertoni opened Jessie J’s Barbershop in Eau Claire five years ago, she started to wonder what to do with the smaller, unused side of the building on Bellinger Street. Bertoni eventually struck upon a dual-purpose idea. “I had the space and I thought if people were waiting,...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
ATMOSPHERIC RIVER COULD DOUSE REGION

November 6, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – The second Pacific storm of the season will bring cold weather and heavy rainfall with potential for atmospheric river conditions this week, the National Weather Service predicts. While rainfall early Monday will be light, heavy rains and potential flooding are...
SAN DIEGO, CA
EPIC CALIFORNIA WEDDINGS AT HOTEL DEL CORONADO

California has no shortage of beautiful and unique destinations for couples planning a wedding in the Golden State. For a wedding experience that is truly unique and ripe with coastal glamour, Hotel del Coronado is in a league of its own. Hotel del Coronado is less like a single wedding venue, and more like an entire world that couples and their guests may explore and enjoy together for an epic California wedding weekend. Christina Canalez, Director of Catering at Hotel del Coronado, shares more about what makes the property such a special wedding destination.
CORONADO, CA
7 Fresh Places to Eat, Drink, Play and Stay This Winter

Winter is coming—and fans of The Great Northern can't wait. This annual 10-day festival, held at venues across the Twin Cities, celebrates the season through art displays, live performances, convos about the environment, and seasonal food and drink. With climate change at the forefront, the festival seeks to inspire action and awareness around the importance of winter. Held January 25–February 5, 2023, it also encompasses several events, including the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships and City of Lakes Loppet Winter Festival.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

