WOODVILLE, WI – The pandemic has changed our lives but one thing that hasn’t changed is the Woodville Historical Society selling LEFSE! The best Norwegian tradition of lefse will be for sale using a pre-ordering system! Sit down and write a list of all those people you know would love lefse for a holiday gift! (Each package includes 6 lefse, it’s a great bargain! AND it can be kept refrigerated for up to 6 weeks!) Then, call the number below with your order. That’s it. SO easy. When the lefse arrives, we will have you come to 130 Main Street in Woodville to pick it up. What could be easier!

WOODVILLE, WI ・ 9 HOURS AGO