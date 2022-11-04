Read full article on original website
WAFF
Alabamians crossing state lines for Monday’s Powerball drawing
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many Alabamians will be driving across the state lines to try to win the largest jackpot ever for the lottery. The Powerball jackpot stands at a record $1.9 billion after it rolled over Saturday night because no ticket matched all six drawn numbers — white balls 28, 45, 53, 56 and 69 and red Powerball 20.
WAFF
O Chi Massage Spa ordered to cease and desist
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - O Chi Massage Spa has been ordered to cease and desist all massage-related activities by the Alabama Board of Massage Therapy. The cease and desist letter sent to O Chi Massage Spa states that all massage therapy establishments need to be licensed by the Alabama Board of Massage Therapy.
WAFF
Flu season slowing down emergency room, urgent care clinics
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama, Tennessee and South Carolina are currently the states with the highest flu activity according to the Centers for Disease Control. State health data suggests over 10 percent of Alabamians currently have flu-like illnesses, this is the most during early flu season that has been recorded since 2009.
WAFF
American Red Cross faces shortage of volunteers as house fires increase in Tennessee Valley
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In just the past couple of weeks, there have been several house fires here in the Tennessee Valley. Khris Anderson, with the Red Cross, says around this time of year, it’s no surprise. “Unfortunately every time the seasons change. We go from summer, into Fall,...
WAFF
AP projects Kay Ivey to win Alabama governor’s race
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Associated Press is projecting Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will retain her office after beating two opponents in the November general election. “Tonight, our voters have spoken loud and clear by their support for our conservative record for results, and it’s a record I’m sure proud of too!” Ivey said to a crowd at her downtown Montgomery campaign party.
WAFF
Election officials expecting ‘moderate’ voter turnout for Alabama midterms
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Election officials are not expecting a large turnout at polling places on Tuesday, November 8. Leaders said since this isn’t a presidential election year, they expect around 45-50% of voters to participate. “We have 3,689,235 registered voters in the state of Alabama,” Secretary of State...
WAFF
AP projects Steve Marshall to win Alabama attorney general’s race
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Steve Marshall is the projected winner of Alabama’s attorney general’s race, according to The Associated Press. With 54% of the unofficial vote count in so far Tuesday evening, the Republican was leading the Democrat challenger, Tarrant Police Chief Wendall Major, in his race for reelection.
WAFF
Aniah’s Law is on the ballot, opponents say it could disrupt Due Process
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An amendment is on Alabama ballots that could change the state’s bail process if passed. The amendment known as “Aniah’s Law” is named after a young woman from Homewood who was kidnapped and killed in Auburn in 2019. The man charged with...
WAFF
Alabama voters decide on multiple state constitutional amendments
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Voters at the polls on Tuesday voted on 10 statewide amendments. The Associated Press has projected all 10 amendments on the ballot got a ‘yes’ vote. Amendment 1 would allow judges to deny bail to a wider class of people charged with crimes. The...
WAFF
Midterm Elections 2022: ‘Moderate’ turnout expected Tuesday
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s Election Day! Many Alabamians are heading to the polls to vote in the 2022 Midterm Elections, but some officials are saying they do not expect a huge turnout Tuesday. According to Secretary of State John Merrill, there are more than 3.6 million registered voters...
WAFF
Walker, Warnock heading to a runoff | All precincts reporting in Georgia Senate race
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - All precincts have reported their totals in Georgia’s historic U.S. Senate race, with incumbent Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker heading to a runoff. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger - who won his re-election battle on Tuesday - confirmed...
