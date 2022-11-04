ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabamians crossing state lines for Monday’s Powerball drawing

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many Alabamians will be driving across the state lines to try to win the largest jackpot ever for the lottery. The Powerball jackpot stands at a record $1.9 billion after it rolled over Saturday night because no ticket matched all six drawn numbers — white balls 28, 45, 53, 56 and 69 and red Powerball 20.
O Chi Massage Spa ordered to cease and desist

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - O Chi Massage Spa has been ordered to cease and desist all massage-related activities by the Alabama Board of Massage Therapy. The cease and desist letter sent to O Chi Massage Spa states that all massage therapy establishments need to be licensed by the Alabama Board of Massage Therapy.
Flu season slowing down emergency room, urgent care clinics

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama, Tennessee and South Carolina are currently the states with the highest flu activity according to the Centers for Disease Control. State health data suggests over 10 percent of Alabamians currently have flu-like illnesses, this is the most during early flu season that has been recorded since 2009.
AP projects Kay Ivey to win Alabama governor’s race

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Associated Press is projecting Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will retain her office after beating two opponents in the November general election. “Tonight, our voters have spoken loud and clear by their support for our conservative record for results, and it’s a record I’m sure proud of too!” Ivey said to a crowd at her downtown Montgomery campaign party.
AP projects Steve Marshall to win Alabama attorney general’s race

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Steve Marshall is the projected winner of Alabama’s attorney general’s race, according to The Associated Press. With 54% of the unofficial vote count in so far Tuesday evening, the Republican was leading the Democrat challenger, Tarrant Police Chief Wendall Major, in his race for reelection.
Midterm Elections 2022: ‘Moderate’ turnout expected Tuesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s Election Day! Many Alabamians are heading to the polls to vote in the 2022 Midterm Elections, but some officials are saying they do not expect a huge turnout Tuesday. According to Secretary of State John Merrill, there are more than 3.6 million registered voters...
